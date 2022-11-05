Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
ARTE at 159 North Main: “Transformative Moves: Ray Brown,” through Nov. 12, The Italian Painting Series, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Morse Block Deli: “Transformative Moves: Ray Brown,” through Dec. 10, early paintings and works on paper, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
All Around Books: “RE-covery II,” through Jan. 2, 43 artists reimagine 43 books, 5 Canal St., Bellows Falls, www.artaroundbooks.com
Canal Street Gallery: “Amendment XXIX Right to Privacy,” through Dec. 10, artists include Clare Adams, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Corinne Greenhalgh, Yevette Hendler, Marcie Maynard, Roxy Rubell and Jeanette Staley, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show, through Nov. 12; “David Gil Turns 100,” through Dec. 31, celebrating the founder of Bennington Potters in 1948; “Perspective: The Story of Bennington through Maps”; “Across the Street: Historic Bennington,” ongoing; Grandma Moses, ongoing, current exhibitions; Bennington Modernism, ongoing, current exhibitions, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Anne Davis, through Dec. 9, “Fresh Paint,” new works, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100, www.cvmc.org/about-cvmc/cvmc-art-gallery
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Common Threads,” through Nov. 6, fabric/fiber exhibit by Althea Bilodeau and Judith Reilly, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through Feb. 12: Renate Aller: “The Space Between Memory and Expectation”; Madge Evers:” The New Herbarium”; Alison Moritsugu: “Moons and Internment Stones”; “We Feel Our Way Through When We Don’t Know,” works of Mariel Capanna, Cheeny Celebrado-Royer, Oscar Rene Cornejo, Vessna Scheff, Gerald Euhon Sheffield II and Lachell Workman; Judith Klausner, through March 4, “(de)composed,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: Brian D. Cohen, through Dec. 11, a retrospective for founder of Two Rivers Printmaking Studio, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com Artist talk and poetry reading with Chard diNiord, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Vermont Center for Photography: Vanessa Leroy, through Jan. 1, “There’s a Place I Want to Take You,” solo show, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: Valerie Hird, through Jan. 28, “The Garden of Absolute Truths,” exploration of humanity’s shared myths through large-scale paintings, animated video and sculpture by Vermont artist Bill McDowell, through Jan. 28, “Roxham Road to North Elba,” photo installation around borders, migration, privilege and racism, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: “Rockwell Kent: Prints from the Ralf C. Nemec Collection,” “Dark Goddess: An Exploration of the Sacred Feminine,” “Call and Response: Personal reflections on the Fleming Collection” and “The Montier Portraits,” through Dec. 9, UVM campus, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Wall Power!” through Dec. 31, Quilts from the American Museum of Art; “Works by Jan Conners,” through Dec. 31, embroidery pieces from the local Saratoga artist; Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region, Oct. 22-Dec. 31, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: Emilia Olson, through Nov. 27, “Painting with the Past,” Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, 2023, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New York, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
“Gems & Giants 2022,” through Dec. 24, large and small artworks by gallery members, “2022 Legacy Collection,” through Dec. 24, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org Opening reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12.
Johnson
NVU-Johnson State College: MFA Invitational Exhibit, through Nov. 18, Work by seven students of the Master of Fine Arts Program, Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, northernvermont.edu
Vermont Studio Center: Terneh Mosadegh, through Nov. 30, “As If Through It All,” paintings, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “The Resilience of Travelers,” through Nov. 5, Rescue 2021 Photo Contest; Three Solo Exhibitions, through Nov. 12, Nick Lamia, Elizabeth Nelson and Katya Roberts, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Ellenbogen Galley: Fermin Castro, through Jan. 19, 15 sculptures by Havana-born contemporary artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, ellenbogengallery.art
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Many Americas: Art Meets History,” through Nov. 27, artworks in the exhibition use history as their point of departure and speak to present day issues, Wilson Museum; Solo exhibitions, through Nov. 6, Barbara Ackerman, Justin Kenney, Evan McGlinn, Arnela Mahmutović, Julie Merwin, Heather Palecek, Robert Ressler, Ron Vallario, Katrin Waite and Ann Young, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Ellen Granter, through Nov. 15, “Tidal,” solo exhibition of paintings, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Kathleen Kolb, through Nov. 8, “Fragile/Familiar,” solo exhibition of new work, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “No Ocean Between Us,” through Dec. 11, Art of Asian Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean 1945-present; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Artists in the Archives: Community, History & Collage,” through Jan. 7, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Town Hall Theater: “Feral Stitching: Four Artists Collaborating,” through Nov. 30, explorations created by Sarah Ashe, Janet Fredericks, Kari Hansen and Lily Hinrichsen, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: James Secor, through Nov. 27, “Chirping in the Thickets” — “Creature Habits” and “Freedom Fries,” 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Ian Clark, November, Loons, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Robin Crofut-Brittingham, through Dec. 31, large-scale watercolor paintings address themes of nature, extinction, and mythology, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont College of Fine Arts: Green Mountain Rug Hooking Guild, Nov. 3-6, 20th biannual features 150 rugs, and spotlights artists Sandra Grant and Grace Collette, College Hall Gallery and Alumni Hall, College and East State Streets, Montpelier, 802-828-8896, www.vcfa.edu Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; admission is $20, $15 per day.
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” through July 3, 2023, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont Supreme Court: Axel Stohlberg, through Dec. 30, “House,” solo exhibition of collage and sculpture, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “The Story,” through Nov. 20, open group exhibition of contemporary photography; “New Data/New Dada,” through Nov. 20, open group exhibition of collage and 3D assemblages, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Vermont Vistas,” through Nov. 5, seasonal views from Vermont printmakers Jeanne Amato, Matt Brown, Janet Cathey, Carol MacDonald, Maureen O’Connor Burgess and Jeannie Podolak, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: Leon Golub & Lois Dodd, through Nov. 27, painters, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org. Admission by appointment only.
Rutland
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: “Pride 1983,” through Jan. 15, Scanned images and documents explore the origins and lasting legacies of Vermont’s first Pride March on June 25, 1983, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/ Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. View the virtual exhibit at: http://vtfolklife.org/pride-1983 Reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.
Chaffee Art Center: Holiday Artisan Show, Nov. 4-5, diverse artisan works, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Michele Johnsen, through Nov. 19, “Do You Believe in Magic?” intimate landscape art, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Springfield
The Vault: “A Festival of Color,” through Dec. 28, new Open Wall show, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: “When the well is dry,” through Dec. 10, group exhibition visually explores the interconnection of environment, climate change, culture and community through the work of 11 visual artists, journalists, and storytellers worldwide; Exposed 2022, through Oct. 22, “Dreams,” (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Alternative Takes (on Human Impact),” through Oct. 31, three very different perspectives on the world in paint, collage, and graphite, by Misoo Bang, Richard Britell and Mary Reilly, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Sam Colt, through Nov. 19, recent work by Montpelier artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/ Artist reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
