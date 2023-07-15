Visual Arts

The Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth, presents “Homecoming: Domesticity and Kinship in Global African Art” July 22 to May 25, 2024, featuring over 75 works drawn from the museum’s collection of African and African diaspora art. Emphasizing the role of women artists and feminine aesthetics in crafting African and African diaspora art histories, this exhibition surveys themes of home, kinship, motherhood, femininity, and intimacy in both historic and contemporary works. Pictured is “Abebe” by Nigerian photographer J. D. ‘Okhai Ojeikere.

 Courtesy Hood Museum of Art/

Editor’s note: Because of flooding, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.

Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

