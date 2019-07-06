Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Adamant
Adamant Music School: Susan Wahlrab, through Aug. 22, Waterside Hall; Local sculptors, ongoing, Meditation Garden, Adamant, www.adamant.org.
Barre
Studio Place Arts: “Eye Spy: Watch Out!” July 9-Aug. 23, you’re being observed in this fun show focused on the eye; “Seriality: Artwork by Lisa Myers,” second floor gallery; “Orah Moore: Everyday, Someone — 365 Days in Black & White,” third floor gallery, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Vermont History Center: “The War of Ideas,” through Oct. 25, propaganda posters from the collection; Icons, Oddities & Wonders, through Oct. 1, stories from the collections, Vermont Historical Society, 60 Washington St., Barre, 802-479-8500, www.vermonthistory.org.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Emily Mason, through Sept. 8, “Color/Gesture: Early Works”; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Emilia Johnson, through Aug. 17, “Resurfaced,” paintings, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “The Art of Water,” through Aug. 27, member, all-media show includes ceramics, collage, watercolor, oil, photography, glass and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Compass Music and Arts Center: Carolyn Shattuck, July 12-Sept. 7, “Into My Space,” still life paintings and textured prints by part-time Rutland artist, 333 Jones Drive, Brandon, 802-247-4295, www.cmacvt.org. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. daily. Opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Ocean’s Edge,” through Sept. 23, depictions of life at the beach by Isca Greenfield-Sanders, David Kapp and Graham Nickson; “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” four decades of the social documentary photographer’s work, curated by John Killacky; new installations by Barbara Takenaga and Angus McCullough; photographs of North American bridges by David Plowden; and a selection of steel sculptures and works on paper by Timothy Segar; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
Burlington
BCA Center: Sarah Amos, through Oct. 6, “Unique Multiples,” by printmaker who divides her time between Vermont and her native Australia; “Job Site,” through Oct. 6, multimedia installation that explores the drawing and choreography inherent in architecture, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Main Street Landing: Jerry Ralya, June-July, solo exhibit “1,” curated by Little Umbrella, The Gallery, Main Street Landing, 3 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
One Main Gallery: Robert (Bob) Gold, July, “Bob’s World,” solo show by Burlington mixed-media artist, curated by Little Umbrella, Main Street Landing, 1 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for the summer, www.flemingmuseum.org.
Chelsea
Chelsea Public Library: Sadie Kennedy, through Aug. 31, “Sadie’s Fancy Work,” embroidery by Chelsea artist, 296 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com.
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
Greensboro
Highland Center: Gaal Shepherd, through July 21, Ireland in oils, pastels, sculpture and photographs by one of Vermont’s premier landscape painters, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; admission is free.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Then and Now,” through Sept. 2, plein air landscape exhibit by 12 masters, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: 2019 Summer Juried Exhibition, July 12-Aug. 21, 80 works by 70 regional artists, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Hours: 11 to 5 Tuesday-Saturday (7 p.m. Thursday); free. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Everything Is Still: Photographers Working in Motion Picture Film,” through Aug. 11, 20 artists create still images using motion picture film; Yesterhouse Solo Shows, through July 14, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
stART Space: Dona Mara Friedman, through July 20, “Reflections: The Intangible Things,” solo show of new work, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, http://startspace.art.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: “Threads,” through Sept. 5, fiber arts by local weavers Lorilla Banbury, Barbara Bendix, Julie Singer George, Andrea Gould, Toby Goldsmith and Connie Koeller, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Art and Authors Night, 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, with poets Charlie Barasch and Nadell Fishman.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Being There,” through Aug. 11, photographs by James P. Blair, 35 years with the National Geographic Society; “50/50: Collecting for the Middlebury Museum of Art,” through Aug. 11; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Henry Sheldon Museum: “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley,” through Sept. 1, retrospective of internationally acclaimed Charlotte landscape (1912-2004); “Fairy Houses from Nature by Sally J. Smith”; “Briar Burl Sculptures” by Andrew Marks; “Tree Inspirations” by Chuck Herrmann,” 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
Town Hall Theater: Karla Van Vliet, through Aug. 4, mixed media drawings and paintings by Vermont artist and poet, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org.
Montpelier
Salaam Boutique: Michael T. Jermyn, through Sept. 2, results of a photo pilgrimage to Italy and Spain, 50 State St., Montpelier, (802) 223-4300, https://www.salaamclothing.com.
Vermont Arts Council: “SiteTime: Cordwood,” through Aug. 30, multimedia exhibit by artists Erika Senft Miller, Nancy Winship Milliken and Michael Zebrowski, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12.
Vermont History Museum: “Vermont Music, Far & Wide,” through July, curated by Big Heavy World, Vermont Historical Society, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, https://vermonthistory.org.
Vermont State House: Agathe McQueston, through Aug. 30, “A License to Stare,” classically rendered sculptures and drawings by Montpelier artist; “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four state-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, State Street, Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Opening reception (Agathe McQueston), 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Vermont Supreme Court: Lois Eby, July 2-Sept. 27, “Studies in Rhythmic Vitalirt,” paintings by Montpelier artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11; Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Wood Art Gallery: Gallery Annual Summer Juried Show, through Aug. 30; Vermont Art Resource Association, through Aug. 2, member show; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; or by appointment. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11.
Morrisville
River Arts: Ann Young, through July 10, “Sunshine and Shadow,” paintings by Northeast Kingdom artist, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: Southwest Vermont Furniture, through July 28, makers and artisans working with slate, clay and fiber, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Rendering: Cause to Become,” through Sept. 1, bringing together Chris Wilson’s portrait sculptures, Joan Feierabend’s paintings and Stephanie Suter’s and Nick DeFriez’s drawings, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Artist open house with Chris Wilson, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27.
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: “Made in Vermont,” through Dec. 31, group exhibition of new and recently completed work by Vermont artists Arista Alanis, Steve Budington, Clark Derbes, Jason Galligan-Baldwin and Sarah Letteney, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org. Appointments available 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10; first Friday of every month, 5 to 8 p.m., free without a guide.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Celia Reisman, through Aug. 11, “The Vermont Paintings,” by Strafford and Pennsylvania artist; Helen Matteson, through Aug. 11, “The Geometric Exercises,” by late Thetford artist; Rob Fish, through Aug. 11, “Painting,” work by Vermont-born New York City landscape artist, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com.
Rutland
Alley Gallery: Christian Aaron Mendoza, through Aug. 10, “Exactitude,” work by New York City from Nicaragua, Center Street Alley, Rutland, 802-299-7511, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/vtalleygallery. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
B&G Gallery: Leonard Ragouzeos, through Aug. 10, “In Black and White/Then and Now,” more than 20 ink drawings and paintings by Newfane artist, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: Photographer André Frost, through Aug. 10, “Like Driving on an Ancient Road,” work spanning a decade by Burlington artist, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: Ann McFarren, through July 26, “A Celebration of heART,” celebrating 50 years as an artist; Juried Chaffee Member Artists, through July 26, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Shelburne
Furchgott-Sourdiffe: “Suspended in Focus,” through July 23, group show by 18 artists, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com.
Shelburne Museum: “Harold Weston: Freedom in the Wilds,” through Aug. 25, paintings by American modernist painter and social activist; “In Their Element: Jonathan D. Ebinger, Rodrigo Nava, Dan Snow,” through Oct. 31, outdoor sculpture; “Ink + Icons: Album Quilts from the Permanent Collection,” through Oct. 31; “Ogden Pleissner and the Working Landscape,” through Oct. 31, paintings of the American working landscape 1920s to ’80s; “William Wegman: Outside In,” through Oct. 29, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission: $25, $23 for seniors, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free; $15 for Vt. resident (license), $8 Vt. ages 5-17; active military free.
South Pomfret
Artistree: “Trio: Exploring Dementia,” through July 16, featuring the works of Betsy Goldsborough (1929-2018), Brenda Phillips (1956-2018), Margaret McCracken (1952-2019), Artistree Community Arts Center & Gallery, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, 802 457-3500, www.artistreevt.org.
South Royalton
White River Gallery: “Scattered Geometry,” through Sept. 6, ceramics of Jenny Swanson and Holly Walker, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/. Opening reception with artists’ talks, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
Springfield
The Vault: Annual Flower Show, through July 17, “Art in Bloom,” artists’ rendering of flowers by Jeanne Carbonetti, Robert Carsten, Richard Cofrancesco, Bradley Jackson, Dolores Kuhn, Len Emery, Rob O’Brien, Dan O’Donnell, Gene Parulis, Gil Perry, Lynn VanNatta and Gail Barton; “Rhythms,” through July 25, “Open Wall” show features non-juried works in many media, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: “Composing Form,” through Aug. 24, curated by Rachel Moore; “Suzy Spence: On the Hunt,” through Aug. 24, curated by Amy Rahn; “Dusty Boynton: Reliefs,” through Aug. 24, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Rae Newell, through Sept. 5, “The Tunbridge Fair,” paintings by Bridgewater Corners artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404. Artist’s reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
Waitsfield
Lareau Farm: Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition, through July 21, Red Barn Gallery, 48 Lareau Road, Route 100, Waitsfield, http://valleyartsvt.com. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Chris Jeffrey, through Aug. 3, “Work in Light and Color,” by central Vermont artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com.
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: Annual Members’ Exhibition, through July 14; Rita Fuchsberg, through July 14, “Ladies in Waiting,” examining the experiences of women on death row, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment.
Windham
The Fourth Corner: Castleton University Students, through July 15, work by Alina Sarli, Deborah Conners, Haydn Renouf, Adam Chouinard, Lawrence Hathaway IV, Aurora Calchera, Mallory Timpano, Elizabeth Fields, Hanna McEvoy and Emma Truhan Swanson, 578 Hitchcock Hill Road, Windham, 802-875-2194, www.thefourthcornerfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.