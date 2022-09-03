Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Adamant
Frank Suchomel Memorial Art Center: Local sculptors (outdoors) and other works collected by the late Frank Suchomel, through Sept. 17, Meditation Garden and concert hall, Haggett Road, Adamant, www.fsmac-quarryworks.org
Arlington
Canfield Gallery: Adriano Manocchia, Sept. 3-Nov. 2, “Chasing the Seasons,” recent works by celebrated master of modern American realism, Martha Canfield Library, 528 E. Arlington Road, Arlington, 802-375-6153, www.facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery Opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Barre
Espresso Bueno: Jeanne Amato, through Sept. 27, vibrant woodblock prints and the natural world beyond, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Morse Block Deli: Juliana Fechter, through Sept. 10, “Exploring Back Roads,” Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
Rockingham Library: “The Gilded Cage,” through Sept. 22, “Mexican Migrant Workers on Vermont Farms,” photos and audio stories, 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, 802-463-4270, rockinghamlibrary.org
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Parks & Recreation,” through Sept. 5, art recognizes Vermont’s parks; North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show, through Nov. 12; “Perspective: The Story of Bennington through Maps”; “Across the Street: Historic Bennington,” ongoing; Grandma Moses, ongoing, current exhibitions; Bennington Modernism, ongoing, current exhibitions, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont: on the Road,” through Sept. 5, third of three Vermont-centric shows; “Common Threads,” Sept. 9-Nov. 6, fabric/fiber exhibit by Althea Bilodeau and Judith Reilly, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through Oct. 10: “Felt Experience,” work by Marjolein Dallinga, Ruth Jeyaveeran, Melissa Joseph, Liam Lee and Stephanie Metz; “Nebizun: Water Is Life,” artwork by Abenaki artists of the Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley regions; “Fluid Boundaries,” anthropomorphic shapes by New York artist Mie Yim; “Unraveling Oculus,” video installation by Beth Galston and other alumni of MIT’s Center for Advanced Visual Studies (CAVS); “There/There,” abstract landscape fresco paintings by Frank Jackson; Outdoors: “Roberley Bell: The Landscape Stares Back” and “Oasa DuVerney: Black Power Wave,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Mitchell-Giddings: Larry Simons, through Sept. 11, assemblages, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com
Vermont Center for Photography: VCP Juried Exhibition, through Oct. 30, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “More Than an Object: The Contemporary Life,” through Oct. 8; “Sky Hopinka: Fainting Spells,” through Oct. 8, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Calais
Kent Museum: “Art at the Kent: Interplay,” Sept. 9-Oct. 9, a thoughtful exploration of diverse creations that illuminate time, memory, and personal story. More than a dozen Vermont contemporary artists, Kents Corner, Calais, 802-223-6613, www.kentscorner.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment. Opening celebration, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; closing celebration, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Transformations: The Art of John Van Alstine,” through Sept. 18; “José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico,” through Sept. 18, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: Randy Allen, through Sept. 18, “Feeling the Landscape,” oil paintings by Maple Corner artist, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, 2023; “In the Moment: Recent Work by Louise Hamlin,” through Sept. 3, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Huntington
Birds of Vermont Museum: “Fine Feathers,” through Oct. 1, the art of birds by various artists, 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Parks & Recreation,” through Sept. 5, historical and contemporary interpretations of Vermont’s State Parks, in collaboration with the Bennington Museum; “2022 Legacy Collection,” through Dec. 24, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: “You Have to Believe It to See It!” through Sept. 21, art by Melinda McDaniel and Fernando Orellana, curated by Kara Jefts, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “Fireflies and Freeze Tag,” through Sept. 24, group exhibit reflects on the joys of summer; Three solo exhibitions, through Sept. 30, Margaret Jacobs: “Kinship Compositions”; Nancy Sepe: “Something from Nothing”; and Li Shen: “The Enduring Book,” 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Many Americas: Art Meets History,” through Nov. 27, artworks in the exhibition use history as their point of departure and speaks to present day issues, Wilson Museum; Yester House Summer Exhibitions, through Sept. 11, “Masked,” work by 22 Vermont artists with disabilities; “Dwell: Home Is Where the Art Is,” before SVAC; “VitroVerse,” glassblower/sculptor builds a chandelier for SVAC; Community Portrait Project, mixed-media portraits of community change-makers, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: “About Town,” through Sept. 30, Betsy Silverman and Rachel Wilcox, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Rory Jackson, through Sept. 20, “Be Still,” solo exhibition, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Artists in the Archives: Community, History & Collage,” through Jan. 7, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Town Hall Theater: Samuel Wyatt, through Sept. 30, “Writing on the Wall Project” and recent paintings, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: “Kathy Stark: New Work 2019-22,” through Oct. 2, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
North Branch Nature Center: Amy Hook-Therrien, through September, watercolors, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont Natural Resources Council: “Mapping the Wilderness,” through Sept. 30, work by Weybridge artist Jill Madden, 11 Baldwin St., Montpelier, 802-223-2328, www.vnrc.org
Vermont State House: Regis Cummings, through Oct. 28, “Retrospect,” Montpelier artist responds to the COVID pandemic, Cafeteria, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
Vermont Supreme Court: Alisa Dworsky, through Sept. 29, “The Folded Line,” drawings by Montpelier artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
T.W. Wood Gallery: “T.W. Wood Annual Membership Exhibition,” through Sept. 16; “The Paletteers of Vermont: A Member Exhibit,” through Sept. 16; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “An Exhibition of Women Painters: Courageous Dialogue,” through Sept. 11, art by Fran Bull, Irene Cole, Joan Curtis, Rita Fuchsberg, Ruth Hamilton, Sandy Mayo, Mareva Millarc, Carolyn Shattuck and Dublin Durlier-Wilson, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: Leon Golub & Lois Dodd, through Nov. 27, painters, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org Admission by appointment only.
Rutland
B&G Gallery: “A Lamentation for a Lost Lexicon, Phase Two,” through Oct. 8, Jasper Johns: Variations on “Three Flags,” 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: Christine Holzschuch, through Sept. 17, “The Joy of Life: A Retrospective,” memorial to artist who died in May, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/ Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: Multicultural Exhibit, through Sept. 9, work by Pievy Polyte and Alan Jacobs and artist members, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org
The Gables: Artists from The Gables, through Oct. 1, work by Helen Dillon, Bob Lloyd, Lowell Snowdon Klock and Bill Ramage, Pop-Up Gallery, Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-770-5263, thegablesvt.com
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Rachel Loudon, Sept. 3-Oct. 8, “Metamorphosis,” by painter and sculptor, fashionista and “fish monger,” Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com Meet the artist, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” through Oct. 16, examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Springfield
The Vault: Robert Carston, through Oct. 26, “Echoes of Light and Beauty,” watercolor and ink, acrylic, and pastel; “Nature’s Wonders,” through Oct. 12, Open Wall show; “Springfield Yesteryears,” through Oct. 12, photo collages by Joe Tantillo, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: “When the well is dry,” through Dec. 10, group exhibition visually explores the interconnection of environment, climate change, culture, and community through the work of 11 visual artists, journalists, and storytellers worldwide; Exposed 2022, through Oct. 22, “Dreams,” (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Alternative Takes (on Human Impact),” through Oct. 31, three very different perspectives on the world in paint, collage, and graphite, by Misoo Bang, Richard Britell, and Mary Reilly, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: John Douglas, through Sept. 30, “Anywhere But Here,” photographs by Vershire artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: SculptFest22, Sept. 10-Oct. 23, “Games” guest-curated by Evan Morse, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org Opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.