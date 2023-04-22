Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
ARTE at 159 North Main: “Paradise Paved: Same Song Different Verse by Robert Chapla,” through May 20, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Barre Opera House: Sally Smith, April 28 through mid-April, paintings by Montpelier artist, 6 N. Main St., Barre, 802-476-8188, barreoperahouse Opening reception, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Studio Place Arts: Through April 29: “Beacon of Light,” artists take on social commentary, first floor gallery; “Mud Season in Fiber & Photos,” Nancy Banks and Roz Daniels, second floor gallery; “Queer Visions,” work by LGBTQ+ artist, third floor gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: The Spring Salon,” through June 3, art by 35 artists, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Annual Student Art Exhibition, through June 5; “A Brief History of Bennington,” through Dec. 31, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Large,” through April 30, Members’ magnified perspectives in mediums from photography, painting, fiber to glass, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through June 11: “En-MassQ,” ritual face painting by Daniel Callahan; “Letters Mingle Souls,” Mitsuko Brooks explores mental illness and suicide; “Paradise City,” Juan Hinojos’s collages figures; “Portals and Portraits,” modified 19th-century tintypes by Vermont photographer/painter Cathy Cone; “Keith Haring: Subway Drawings,” through June 11, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Burlington
BCA Center: Josef Albers, through May 20, “Formulation: Articulation,” a chance to look at color differently; “Co-Created: The Artist in the Age of Intelligent Machines,” through May 6, eight artists use machine learning as an artistic medium; Sarah Stefana Smith, through May 6, “Willful Matters,” combines materiality, aesthetics, Black art and culture, and queer theory in two bodies of work, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: Josef Albers, through May 20, “Formulation: Articulation”; “Art/Text/Context,” through May 20, from artistic practice to meaning making; “Dark Goddess: An Exploration of Sacred Feminine,” through May 20, Shanta Lee’s photo series, UVM campus, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African Works on Paper,” through April 23; “Jean Arp: Without Measure,” through April 23, 13 works; “Sam Gilliam (1933-2022): Asking,” through April 23, from the permanent collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Kent Monkman: The Great Mystery,” through Dec. 9, including new commissions responding to works in the collection by the Cree artist; “¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1956 to Now,” through June 17, a traveling exhibition organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum; “Historical Imaginary,” through Nov. 11, pairing an unfinished study for Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware” with historical and contemporary artworks from the Hood Museum’s collection, this exploring how artists constructed ideas about U.S. history, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: Legacy Collection, through May 10, works of 17 distinguished New England landscape artists plus works by Alden Bryan and Mary Bryan; “A Small Members Show,” through May 10, art by 16 gallery members, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: Liz Kauffman, “affinity,” through May 16, paintings by the VSC culinary and community engagement director, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org Opening reception, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Alberto Rey: Cultural Landscapes,” April 29-June 25, exploring the cultural landscapes of both past and present, Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum; Spring 2023 Solo Exhibitions, through May 7, nine artists offer figural sculpture, watercolor, digital collage, painting, assemblage, printmaking and fiber art, Yester House, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Urban Cadence,” through April 23, street scenes from Lagos and Johannesburg; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Town Hall Theater: “#Skylights,” through June 10, kites and constructions by Winslow Colwell, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, townhalltheater.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 54, through April 30, various work by gallery members, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
Hexum Gallery: “Wild Things,” through May 6, 21 pieces from 19 artists in various medias from the permanent collection, 16 State St. Suite 1, Montpelier, email hexumgallery@gmail.com.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Poem City, April, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Hilary Ann Love Glass, through June 30, nature prints, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org Artist’s reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12.
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” through July 3, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont Supreme Court: Kate Burnim, through June 30, “Liminal Arc,” paintings by Montpelier artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
T.W. Wood Gallery: Printmaking Invitational 2023, through May 26, featuring Brian Cohen, Maureen O’Connor Burgess and Daryll Storrs; Michael Strauss, through May 25, “Selected Works”; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: Semi Berman, through May 14, “Other Worlds,” paintings and collages by Brattleboro artist, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Vermont Voices,” through April 29, student art from area schools, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Rutland
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: “Left Field Lab,” through April 22, Castleton student show, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/ Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “It’s All About the Arts,” April 29-May 26, Annual student exhibit featuring work from area schools, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Opening reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Teetering Between,” through June 4, featuring art by Melody Boone, Linda Bryan, Harrison Halaska, and Mike Howat; “Ghosts: Civil War Portraits,” through Jine 4, by William Bletcher, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “Angel Dances: The Art of Mardi McGregor,” through May 16, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Springfield
The Vault: “April Showers and Silken Flowers,” through April 28, hand-painted scarves by Terri Flowers; “Crossing Boundaries in Thread and Paint,” through April 26, a fiber show by Julie Crabtree; “The Artist’s Touch,” through May 10, non-juried local artists in the Open Wall room, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: 2023 Student Art Show, May 1-27, (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org Opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 1.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Jason Mills, through May 19, “Digestive,” abstract paintings by White River Junction, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
