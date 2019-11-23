Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
Morse Block Deli: Elizabeth Nelson, through Dec. 1, 13 acrylic and oil paintings and mixed media works depicting the northern Vermont farm by West Glover artist, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Celebrate!” through Dec. 27, three-floor fine art and craft extravaganza with work created by more than 80 SPA member artists; Quick Change Gallery: Mark Heitzman, through Dec. 6, “Graphite,” 12 drawings, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “Art for All,” through Dec. 28, seasonal group show, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, www.canalstreetartgallery.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and by appointment.
Bennington
Bennington College: “Queer Paranormal,” through Dec. 7, an exhibition concerning Shirley Jackson and “The Haunting of Hill House,” presenting a range of artistic practices “haunted” by historical, political and sexual difference, Usdan Gallery, Bennington, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Bennington Museum:“As Cheffetz: Vermont Wood Engravings,” through Dec. 30; “Visible in Vermont: Our Stories, Our Voices,” through Dec. 30; “Color Fields: 1960s Bennington Modernism,” through Dec. 30; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
The Beyond Gallery: “Textures,” through Dec. 1, open group show, 437 Main St., Bennington, 802-753-7502, www.thebeyondgallery.com.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Holiday Gift Show, through Jan. 28, affordable, gift-able art and craft pieces by area artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Compass Music and Arts Center: “Brothers in Art,” through Dec. 7, paintings by Tecari Shuman and photographs by Robert Black, 333 Jones Drive, Brandon, 802-247-4295, www.cmacvt.org. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. daily.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “María Elena González: Tree Talk,” through Feb. 9, multisensory, multimodal rumination on nature and art; “Doug Trump: By Rail,” through Feb. 9, 12 intimately scaled abstract paintings; “Fafnir Adamites: Interfere (with),” through Feb. 9, sculptural installation created from felted wool and burlap; “Gordon Meinhard: The Lives of Tables,” through Feb. 9, Modernist still life paintings of tables; “Thelma Appel: Observed/Abstract,” through Feb. 9, surveys the career of one of the co-founders of the Bennington College Summer Painting Workshop; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
C. X. Silver Gallery: Putney School faculty, through March 8, landscapes by Gordon Jones and portraits by Cai Xi, 814 Western Ave., Brattleboro, 802-257-7898, www.cxsilvergallery.com.
Vermont Center for Photography: Annual Members Exhibition, through Dec. 29, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Burlington
BCA Center: “Transcendent: Spirituality in Contemporary Art, through Feb. 8, artists who explore or evoke themes of spirituality through their work; Travis Shilling, through Feb. 8, Canadian-Ojibwe painter whose narrative tableaus that evoke the interaction between modern humanity and the natural world, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Flynndog: The Art Tribe, through Dec. 27, “Contrast,” work in various media by Melanie Brotz, Annie Caswell, LaVerne Ferguson, Kara Greenblott, Billie Miles, Lynne Reed, Kelley Taft and Beth Young, Flynndog Gallery, 208 Flynn Ave., Burlington, 802-652-9985, www.flynndog.net. First Friday reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6.
UVM Fleming Museum: “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul,” through Dec. 13, photographs from the Light Work collection that explore topics of politics, social justice, identity, and visibility; “Resist! Insist! Persist!” through Dec. 13, work of historical and contemporary artists who have countered adversity and hardship with empowerment and expression, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Picasso, Braque & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters,” through Jan. 5, explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word, more than 80 prints; “Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region,” through Dec. 4, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
Greensboro
Highland Center: Robert Mallory Klein, through Dec. 22, “The Character of the Kingdom,” late artist’s view of his adopted Vermont, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; admission is free.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Inaugural Members Gallery Exhibition, through Dec. 28; Margaret Dwyer, Nov. 22-Dec. 28, Lobby Artist of the Month, paintings on display and for sale, AVA, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Hours: 11 to 5 Tuesday-Saturday (7 p.m. Thursday); free.
Lyndonville
NVU-Lyndon: “Come Together,” through Jan. 18, work by fine arts and visual arts faculty at NVU campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Andō Hiroshige Woodblock Prints, through Dec. 1, Gallery One Series; “Autumn Angles,” through Dec. 1, juried member show; “Where the Sun Casts No Shadow,” through Nov. 30, postcards from the creative crossroads of Quito, Ecuador, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
stART Space: Richard Weis, Dec, 7-March 14, “Beyond Words,” new paintings by Castleton artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, http://startspace.art. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec 7.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: “The Quirky Quartet,” through Jan. 2, paintings by Sarah Albert, Sharon Peck, Emily Rappold and Grace Worcester, all from Plainfield, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Small Works Show, November-December, group exhibition; “Holiday Marketplace,” through Dec. 31, one of a kind fine art pieces that will make the perfect gift, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, http://edgewatergallery.com.
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Votes … for Women?” through Dec. 8, vintage photographs, banners, and memorabilia coincides with the 100th anniversary of the campaign to ratify the 19th Amendment; “MuseumLab,” through Dec. 8, professors from across curricula selected a diverse array of pieces from the museum’s collection; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Conjuring the Dead: Spirit Art in the Age of Radical Reform,” through Jan. 11, spirit photographs and original spirit drawings from the collections acquired by Solomon Wright Jewett (1808-94); Dana Simson, through Jan. 11, “The Animals Are Innocent,” ceramics and paintings by Maryland artist, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. select Sundays in summer (check website); $5 admission, $3 ages 6-17, $4.50 for seniors, $12 per family.
Town Hall Theater: Annual Holiday Show, through Dec. 31, work by 25 regional artists, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before events.
Montpelier
Capitol Grounds: August Burns, through December, “Old and New,” portraits by Middlesex artist, Green Bean Art Gallery, State Street, Montpelier, 802-223-7800, www.capitolgrounds.com.
The Front Gallery: Show 35, through Nov. 30, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Dennis Lucas, November, “Vermont Impressions,” paintings focusing on the ever-changing light and its effect on nature, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org.
North Branch Café: August Burns, through November, portraits by East Montpelier artist, State Street, Montpelier, 802-229-5676.
North Branch Nature Center: Adelaide Murphy Tyrol, through Dec. 31, “Anatomy of a Pond,” paintings and drawings by Vermont artist, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org.
Vermont Arts Council: “I am …,” through Dec. 20, more than 20 explore what it means to be a Vermont artist, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Janie Cohen, through Dec. 27, “Rogue Cloth Work,” old cloth in new contexts by UVM Fleming Museum curator, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Elliot Burg and Athena Petra Tasiopoulos, through Jan. 3, photography art by central Vermont artists; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment. Artist talk, 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Montreal
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts: “Egyptian Mummies,” through Feb. 2, produced by the British Museum, 1339 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal, Quebec, 514-285-2000, www.mmfa.qc.ca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; $23 Canadian, $15 for ages 13-30, 12 and younger free.
Museum of Contemporary Art: Janet Werner, through Jan. 2, major figure in Canadian art; William Kentridge, through Jan. 5, two animated films by South African artist, Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal, Place des Arts, 185 St. Catherine St. West, Montreal, www.macm.org.
Morrisville
River Arts: Heartbeet Lifesharing Fiber Arts, through Dec. 27, a collaboration between the fiber art creators and therapeutic woodworking studio; Jennifer Hubbard, through Dec. 27, “The View from Here: Local Landscapes,” oils, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Small Works,” through Dec. 8, exhibition and fund raiser, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org. Closing Holiday Party, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: “Made in Vermont,” through Dec. 31, group exhibition of new and recently completed work by Vermont artists Arista Alanis, Steve Budington, Clark Derbes, Jason Galligan-Baldwin and Sarah Letteney, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org. Appointments available 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10; first Friday of every month, 5 to 8 p.m., free without a guide.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: “Family Matters,” through February, work by outsider artists Jordan MacLachlan and Morton Bartlett, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Rutland
77Art Gallery: Whitney Ramage, through January, “Disembodiment,” multimedia art by Rutland native and New York artist, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
B&G Gallery: Sandy Mayo, through Jan. 20, “On the Surface,” solo exhibit, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Jan. 4, retrospective exhibition of work by acclaimed Sandgate photographer, curated by John Killacky, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “Season of Giving,” through Jan. 3, annual all-members show celebrating artists in the community, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Saxtons River
Main Street Arts: Community Art Show, through Dec. 31, features work across a wide range of media, with artists from amateurs to professionals and representing a variety of age groups, 35 Main St., Saxtons River, 802-869-2960, www.mainstreetarts.org.
Shelburne
Furchgott-Sourdiffe: “Transitions,” Dec. 6-Jan. 31, annual winter group show, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com. Opening reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Shelburne Museum: “Time Lapse: Contemporary Analog Photography,” through March 8, features the work of 13 artists who treat the darkroom as a laboratory; “Joel Barber & the Modern Decoy,” through Jan. 12, focuses on the life and artwork of architect, author, illustrator, and pioneering decoy collector Joel D. Barber (1876-1952), Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours (through Dec. 30): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; (Jan. 2-April 30): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission (through April 30): $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
South Royalton
White River Gallery: Kate Emlen, through Dec. 20, “Breathe the Wind,” paintings, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Springfield
The Great Hall: “Alchemy: Metal, Mystery and Magic,” through February, group show explores both the physical properties and expressive possibilities of metalwork, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: Members’ Art Show & Sale and Festival of Light, Nov. 26-Dec. 28, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Kate Reeves, through Feb. 18, “My Winter World,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Barnard artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
