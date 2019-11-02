Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
Morse Block Deli: Elizabeth Nelson, through Dec. 1, 13 acrylic and oil paintings and mixed media works depicting the northern Vermont farm by West Glover artist, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Rock Solid XIX,” through Nov. 2, annual stone sculpture exhibit showcases stone sculptures and assemblage by area artists; Second Floor: “Perspective by Tuyen My Nguyen,” installations; Third Floor: “Humanity: No Fear of the Other and the Good Life,” paintings by Damariscotta Rouelle, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “Art for All,” Nov. 15-Dec. 28, seasonal group show; “A World Suspended in Color,” through Nov. 9, second annual fine art glass showcase, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, www.canalstreetartgallery.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and by appointment.
Bennington
Bennington College: “Queer Paranormal,” through Dec. 7, an exhibition concerning Shirley Jackson and “The Haunting of Hill House,” presenting a range of artistic practices “haunted” by historical, political and sexual difference, Usdan Gallery, Bennington, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Bennington Museum: “As Cheffetz: Vermont Wood Engravings,” through Dec. 30; “Visible in Vermont: Our Stories, Our Voices,” through Dec. 30; “Color Fields: 1960s Bennington Modernism,” through Dec. 30; “Fields of Change: 1960s Vermont,” through Nov. 3; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
The Beyond Gallery: “Textures,” through Dec. 1, open group show, 437 Main St., Bennington, 802-753-7502, www.thebeyondgallery.com.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “The Art of Fire,” through Nov. 5, all-member, all-media show features pieces linked by the common theme of fire, and includes ceramics, collage, watercolor, oil, photography, glass and more; Holiday Gift Show, Nov. 8-Jan. 28, affordable, gift-able art and craft pieces by area artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Compass Music and Arts Center: “Brothers in Art,” Nov. 8-Dec. 7, paintings by Tecari Shuman and photographs by Robert Black, 333 Jones Drive, Brandon, 802-247-4295, www.cmacvt.org. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. daily. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “María Elena González: Tree Talk,” through Feb. 9, multisensory, multimodal rumination on nature and art; “Doug Trump: By Rail,” through Feb. 9, 12 intimately scaled abstract paintings; “Fafnir Adamites: Interfere (with),” through Feb. 9, sculptural installation created from felted wool and burlap; “Gordon Meinhard: The Lives of Tables,” through Feb. 9, Modernist still life paintings of tables; “Thelma Appel: Observed/Abstract,” through Feb. 9, surveys the career of one of the co-founders of the Bennington College Summer Painting Workshop; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
Mitchell-Giddings: “Moving Up,” through Nov. 17, group show, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.
Burlington
UVM Fleming Museum: “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul,” through Dec. 13, photographs from the Light Work collection that explore topics of politics, social justice, identity, and visibility; “Resist! Insist! Persist!” through Dec. 13, work of historical and contemporary artists who have countered adversity and hardship with empowerment and expression, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Chelsea
North Common Arts: Janet Van Fleet, through Nov. 9, mixed media by Cabot artist, 3 North Common, Chelsea, 802-685-4699, www.chelseavt-arts.com. Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters,” through Jan. 5, explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word, more than 80 prints; “Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region,” through Dec. 4, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; admission is free.
Johnson
NVU-Johnson State College: Elijay Hamilton-Wray, through Nov. 8, MFA exhibit of paintings, Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, www.jsc.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Martha Stein, through Nov. 16, “A 40 Year Retrospective,” by Windsor fiber and multimedia artist; Evelyn R. Swett, through Nov. 16, “Compost Compositions,” work by photographer and climate activist; “Borders of Consciousness: Dreaming in Color,” through Nov. 16, work by New Hampshire artists Shari Wolf Boraz and Mary Gerakaris, AVA, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Hours: 11 to 5 Tuesday-Saturday (7 p.m. Thursday); free.
Lyndonville
NVU-Lyndon: “‘90s Reign,” through Nov. 14, work by students in NVU’s BFA in animation and illustration program, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Autumn Angles,” through Nov. 4, juried member show; Andō Hiroshige, through Nov. 17, woodblock prints, Gallery One Series, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: “The Quirky Quartet,” through Jan. 2, paintings by Sarah Albert, Sharon Peck, Emily Rappold and Grace Worcester, all from Plainfield, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception and reading of David Budbill’s poetry by daughter Nadine Budbill, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Votes … for Women?” through Dec. 8, vintage photographs, banners, and memorabilia coincides with the 100th anniversary of the campaign to ratify the 19th Amendment; “MuseumLab,” through Dec. 8, professors from across curricula selected a diverse array of pieces from the museum’s collection; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Conjuring the Dead: Spirit Art in the Age of Radical Reform,” through Jan. 11, spirit photographs and original spirit drawings from the collections acquired by Solomon Wright Jewett (1808-94); Dana Simson, through Jan. 11, “The Animals Are Innocent,” ceramics and paintings by Maryland artist, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. select Sundays in summer (check website); $5 admission, $3 ages 6-17, $4.50 for seniors, $12 per family.
Town Hall Theater: Peter K.K. Williams, through Nov. 10, oil paintings representing texture and light by Vermont artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before events.
Montpelier
Capitol Grounds: August Burns, through December, “Old and New,” portraits by Middlesex artist, Green Bean Art Gallery, State Street, Montpelier, 802-223-7800, www.capitolgrounds.com.
The Front Gallery: Show 35, through Nov. 30, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Garage Cultural Center: “UnCharted,” through Nov. 23, Susan Wahlrab and Chris Miller, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
North Branch Café: August Burns, through November, portraits by East Montpelier artist, State Street, Montpelier, 802-229-5676.
North Branch Nature Center: Adelaide Murphy Tyrol, through Dec. 31, “Anatomy of a Pond,” paintings and drawings by Vermont artist, Gallery, 713 Main St., 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org.
Vermont Arts Council: “I am …,” Nov. 8-Dec. 20, more than 20 explore what it means to be a Vermont artist, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Vermont State House: “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Janie Cohen, through Dec. 27, “Rogue Cloth Work,” old cloth in new contexts by UVM Fleming Museum curator, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Elliot Burg and Athena Petra Tasiopoulos, Nov. 5-Jan. 3, photography art by central Vermont artists; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; artists’ talk, 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Montreal
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts: Egyptian Mummies,” through Feb. 2, produced by the British Museum, 1339 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal, Quebec, 514-285-2000, www.mmfa.qc.ca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; $23 Canadian, $15 for ages 13-30, 12 and younger free.
Morrisville
River Arts: Heartbeet Lifesharing Fiber Arts, through Dec. 27, a collaboration between the fiber art creators and therapeutic woodworking studio; Jennifer Hubbard, through Dec. 27, “The View from Here: Local Landscapes,” oils, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays. Reception and artist talk, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Vermont Feministe,” through Nov. 3, select group of relevant and recognized Vermont artists; International Collage Exchange, through Nov. 3, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “An Archive of Feeling,” through Nov. 3, works by Lydia Kern, Caitlin LaDolce, Rachel Jones, Wylie Garcia, Janie Cohen, Josh Urban Davis, Morris Fox and Marina Leybishkis, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: “Made in Vermont,” through Dec. 31, group exhibition of new and recently completed work by Vermont artists Arista Alanis, Steve Budington, Clark Derbes, Jason Galligan-Baldwin and Sarah Letteney, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org. Appointments available 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10; first Friday of every month, 5 to 8 p.m., free without a guide.
Rutland
77Art Gallery: Whitney Ramage, through Nov. 11, “”(Dis)Embodiment,” multimedia art by Rutland native and New York artist, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
B&G Gallery: John Brodowski, through Nov. 11, “Why 40 Still Lifes,” paintings, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Jan. 4, retrospective exhibition of work by acclaimed Sandgate photographer, curated by John Killacky, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: Sachiko Akiyama, through Nov. 4, “Terra Incognita,” sculpture and prints, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org.
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Karen Henderson, through Nov. 22, “Contemplate,” landscape-inspired textile and mixed media art, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
South Pomfret
Artistree: “Local Color,” through Nov. 2, local artists inspired by their landscape, Artistree Community Arts Center & Gallery, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, 802 457-3500, www.artistreevt.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
South Royalton
White River Gallery: Kate Emlen, through Dec. 20, “Breathe the Wind,” paintings, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Springfield
The Great Hall: “Alchemy: Metal, Mystery and Magic,” through February, group show explores both the physical properties and expressive possibilities of metalwork, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: Vasilis Zografos, through Nov. 9, “Studio of Archeo-virtual Spiritings,” first solo exhibition in North America of internationally established Greek artist; “Unbroken Current,” through Nov. 9, work by Mildred Beltre, Sanford Biggers, Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons, Rashid Johnson, Harlan Mack, and Carrie Mae Weems, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: “Colors in Life,” through Nov. 10, group show of watercolor paintings by The Connecticut River Chapter of The Vermont Watercolor Society, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
