Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Adamant
Adamant Music School: Susan Wahlrab, through Aug. 22, Waterside Hall; Local sculptors, ongoing, Meditation Garden, Adamant, www.adamant.org.
Barre
Studio Place Arts: “Eye Spy: Watch Out!” through Aug. 23, you’re being observed in this fun show focused on the eye; “Seriality: Artwork by Lisa Myers,” second-floor gallery; “Orah Moore: Everyday, Someone — 365 Days in Black & White,” third-floor gallery, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Vermont History Center: “The War of Ideas,” through Oct. 25, propaganda posters from the collection; Icons, Oddities & Wonders, through Oct. 1, stories from the collections, Vermont Historical Society, 60 Washington St., Barre, 802-479-8500, www.vermonthistory.org.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: Vermont Summer Group Art Show, through Aug. 17, 19 artists in various mediums, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, www.canalstreetartgallery.com.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Emily Mason, through Sept. 8, “Color/Gesture: Early Works”; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Emilia Olson, through Aug. 17, “Resurfaced,” paintings by Montpelier native, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “The Art of Water,” through Aug. 27, member, all-media show includes ceramics, collage, watercolor, oil, photography, glass and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Compass Music and Arts Center: Carolyn Shattuck, through Sept. 7, “Into My Space,” still life paintings and textured prints by part-time Rutland artist, 333 Jones Drive, Brandon, 802-247-4295, www.cmacvt.org. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. daily.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Ocean’s Edge,” through Sept. 23, depictions of life at the beach by Isca Greenfield-Sanders, David Kapp and Graham Nickson; “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” four decades of the social documentary photographer’s work, curated by John Killacky; new installations by Barbara Takenaga and Angus McCullough; photographs of North American bridges by David Plowden; and a selection of steel sculptures and works on paper by Timothy Segar; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org.
Vermont Center for Photography: “Seeing Our Community,” through Sept. 29, a juries exhibition, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org.
Burlington
BCA Center: Sarah Amos, through Oct. 6, “Unique Multiples,” a printmaker who divides her time between Vermont and her native Australia’ Job Site,” through Oct. 6, multimedia installation that explores the drawing and choreography inherent in architecture, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com.
Main Street Landing: James Vogler, August, abstract oil paintings, curated by Little Umbrella, The Gallery, Main Street Landing, 3 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
One Main Gallery: Kara Torres, August, “Myopia,” solo show by Burlington artist, curated by Little Umbrella, Main Street Landing, 1 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for the summer, www.flemingmuseum.org.
Chelsea
Chelsea Public Library: Sadie Kennedy, through Aug. 31, “Sadie’s Fancy Work,” embroidery by Chelsea artist, 296 Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban Space,” through Sept. 15; “Masterpieces Under the Microscope,” through Sept. 15, Andrea della Robbia and James Brade Sword; “From Bauhaus to Black Mountain College, through Sept. 15, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the short-lived art movement shuttered by the Nazis, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org.
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of Puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
Greensboro
Highland Center: Kathleen Kolb, through Sept. 8, “Night & Day — Now & Then,” new paintings and drawings by Vermont artist, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Then and Now,” through Sept. 2, plein air landscape exhibit by 12 masters, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: 2019 Summer Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 21, 80 works by 70 regional artists; Steve Chase, through Aug. 25, “Lobby Artist of the Month,” current work, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Everything Is Still: Photographers Working in Motion Picture Film,” through Aug. 11, 20 artists create still images using motion picture film; “Good Vibrations,” through Aug. 25, annual member show, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: “Threads,” through Sept. 5, fiber arts by local weavers Lorilla Banbury, Barbara Bendix, Julie Singer George, Andrea Gould, Toby Goldsmith, and Connie Koeller, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed Aug. 12-Sept. 2; “Being There,” through Aug. 11, photographs by James P. Blair, 35 years with the National Geographic Society; “50/50: Collecting for the Middlebury Museum of Art,” through Aug. 11; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu.
Henry Sheldon Museum: “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley,” through Sept. 1, retrospective of internationally acclaimed Charlotte landscape (1912-2004); “Fairy Houses from Nature by Sally J. Smith”; “Briar Burl Sculptures” by Andrew Marks; “Tree Inspirations” by Chuck Herrmann,” 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
Town Hall Theater: “Before Houdini,” through Sept. 22, Vermont graphic novel author Jeremy Holt with illustrations by artist John Lucas and colorist Adrian Crossa in the making of a graphic novel, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org.
Montgomery Center
Montgomery Center for the Arts: “Women’s Work Is Never Done,” Aug. 11-Sept. 7, artwork created by women ages 5-80 from New York, Quebec and Vermont, Historic Kelton Hall, 2 Mountain Road in Montgomery Center, www.montgomerycenterforthearts.com.
Montpelier
Salaam Boutique: Michael T. Jermyn, through Sept. 2, results of a photo pilgrimage to Italy and Spain, 50 State St., Montpelier, (802) 223-4300, https://www.salaamclothing.com.
Vermont Arts Council: “SiteTime: Cordwood,” through Aug. 30, multi-media exhibit by artists Erika Senft Miller, Nancy Winship Milliken, and Michael Zebrowski, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: Agathe McQueston, through Aug. 30, “A License to Stare,” classically rendered sculptures and drawings by Montpelier artist; “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, State Street, Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Lois Eby, through Sept. 27, “Studies in Rhythmic Vitalirt,” paintings by Montpelier artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Wood Art Gallery: Paletteers of Vermont, through Aug. 30, member show; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment.
Morrisville
River Arts: “Morrisville Mosaics,” through Sept. 25, a community project; “Undercover,” through Sept. 25, work by Open Studio Figure Drawing Group, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays.
North Hero
Green TARA Space: “Of Earth: Image and Clay,” through Aug. 31, work by John Douglas and Joan Watson, 3275 US Route 2 (center of village), North Hero, 802-355-2150, https://greentaraspace.org.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: Matt Solon, through Sept. 5, “Paintings by Solon,” Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Rendering: Cause to Become,” through Sept. 1, bringing together Chris Wilson’s portrait sculptures, Joan Feierabend’s paintings and Stephanie Suter’s and Nick DeFriez’s drawings, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org.
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: “Made in Vermont,” through Dec. 31, group exhibition of new and recently completed work by Vermont artists Arista Alanis, Steve Budington, Clark Derbes, Jason Galligan-Baldwin and Sarah Letteney, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Celia Reisman, through Aug. 11, “The Vermont Paintings” by Strafford and Pennsylvania artist; Helen Matteson, through Aug. 11, “The Geometric Exercises,” by late Thetford artist; Rob Fish, through Aug. 11, “Painting,” work by Vermont-born New York City landscape artist, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com.
Rutland
Alley Gallery: Christian Aaron Mendoza, through Aug. 16, “Exactitude,” work by New York City from Nicaragua, Center Street Alley, Rutland, 802-299-7511, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/vtalleygallery. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday; 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “A View from the Other Side, through Sept. 13, juried member photography exhibit, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Shelburne
Furchgott-Sourdiffe: Bonnie Acker, through Sept. 3, “Hues of Summer,” new paintings by Burlington artist, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com.
Shelburne Museum: “William Wegman: Outside In,” through Oct. 29; “Harold Weston: Freedom in the Wilds,” through Aug. 25, paintings by American modernist painter and social activist; “In Their Element: Jonathan D. Ebinger, Rodrigo Nava, Dan Snow,” through Oct. 31, outdoor sculpture; “Ink + Icons: Album Quilts from the Permanent Collection,” through Oct. 31; “Ogden Pleissner and the Working Landscape,” through Oct. 31, paintings of the American working landscape 1920s to ’80s, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission: $25, $23 for seniors, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free; $15 for Vt. resident (license), $8 Vt. ages 5-17; active military free.
South Royalton
White River Gallery: “Scattered Geometry,” through Sept. 6, ceramics of Jenny Swanson and Holly Walker, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: “Exposed 2019,” through Oct. 19, featuring sculpture by Tom Fruin and David Strohmayer and concentrated on HDAC grounds; “Composing Form,” through Aug. 24, curated by Rachel Moore; “Suzy Spence: On the Hunt,” through Aug. 24, curated by Amy Rahn; “Dusty Boynton: Reliefs,” through Aug. 24, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Exploring Water,” through Aug. 31, group show featuring work of Mary Admasian, Kate Burnim, Renée Greenlee and Erika Senft Miller, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and prior to performances and events.
West Branch Gallery: Claire Kelly & Justin Hoekstra, through Sept. 2, a dual show featuring new works from glass sculptor Kelly and the abstract works of Hoekstra, 17 Towne Farm Lane, Stowe, 802-253-8943, www.westbranchgallery.com.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Rae Newell, through Sept. 5, “The Tunbridge Fair,” paintings by Bridgewater Corners artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Vergennes
Northern Daughters: Rose Umerlik, through Aug. 13, “The Human Experience,” new work in graphite and oil in panel by Jeffersonville artist, Northern Daughters Fine Art Gallery, 221 Main St., Vergennes, 802-877-2173, www.northerndaughters.com.
Waitsfield
Lareau Farm: Big Red Barn Art Show, through Sept. 2, multimedia show by Vermont artists and artisans, Big Red Barn Gallery, 48 Lareau Road, Route 100, Waitsfield, http://valleyartsvt.com. Hours: noon to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
United Church of Christ: “The Art Among Us,” through Sept. 2, 19 members of the congregation exhibiting their own creative process, Vermont Festival of the Arts, 4355 Main St. (Route 100), Waitsfield, www.vermontartsfest.com. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sunday, or by appointment.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “The Vermont We Cannot See,” through Sept. 14, Lisa Dimondstein, Julie Parker and Sandra Shenk show their selected infrared photographs, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: Christy Georg, through Aug. 30, “Translation Objects for Situations and Sites,” installation by Santa Fe artist, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment.
