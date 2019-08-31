Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
BarreVermont History Center: “The War of Ideas,” through Oct. 25, propaganda posters from the collection; Icons, Oddities & Wonders, through Oct. 1, stories from the collections, Vermont Historical Society, 60 Washington St., Barre, 802-479-8500, www.vermonthistory.org.
BenningtonBennington Museum: Emily Mason, through Sept. 8, “Color/Gesture: Early Works”; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org.
BerlinCentral Vermont Medical Center: Amy Davenport, through Oct. 20, “Visual Splendor: Travels in Northern India,” photographs by retired Montpelier judge, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: “The Art of Fire,” through Nov. 5, all-member, all-media show features pieces linked by the common theme of fire, and includes ceramics, collage, watercolor, oil, photography, glass and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Compass Music and Arts Center: Carolyn Shattuck, through Sept. 7, “Into My Space,” still life paintings and textured prints by part-time Rutland artist, 333 Jones Drive, Brandon, 802-247-4295, www.cmacvt.org. Hours: 2 to 5 p.m. daily.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Ocean’s Edge,” through Sept. 23, depictions of life at the beach by Isca Greenfield-Sanders, David Kapp and Graham Nickson; “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” four decades of the social documentary photographer’s work, curated by John Killacky; new installations by Barbara Takenaga and Angus McCullough; photographs of North American bridges by David Plowden; and a selection of steel sculptures and works on paper by Timothy Segar; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
Vermont Center for Photography: “Seeing Our Community,” through Sept. 29, a juried exhibition, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
BurlingtonBCA Center: Sarah Amos, through Oct. 6, “Unique Multiples,” by printmaker who divides her time between Vermont and her native Australia Job Site,” through Oct. 6, multimedia installation that explores the drawing and choreography inherent in architecture, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com.
Main Street Landing: “An Artsy Fartsy Family Exhibit,” September, Gav’om & Littlest Penguin Photography and their family exhibit, curated by Little Umbrella, The Gallery, Main Street Landing, 3 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
One Main Gallery: Kara Torres, September, “Myopia,” solo show by Burlington artist, curated by Little Umbrella, Main Street Landing, 1 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
UVM Fleming Museum: Closed for the summer, www.flemingmuseum.org.
CalaisKent Museum: “reVision,” Sept. 6-Oct. 6, Vermont artists stretch the limits of ordinary perception, Kents Corner, Calais, www.kentscorner.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment, 802-223-6613 (during exhibition), thekentmuseum@gmail.com. Opening celebration, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7; closing celebration, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
ChelseaChelsea Public Library: Deborah Sacks, Sept. 2-Oct. 31, mixed media prints, 296 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com. Artist’s reception, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Chester39 North Gallery: Julia Jensen, through Sept. 4, oil paintings by Vermont artist, 39 North St. (Route 103) Chester, (802) 875-8900, www.thedavallia.com.
Glens Falls, N.Y.The Hyde Collection: “From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban Space,” through Sept. 15; “Masterpieces Under the Microscope,” through Sept. 15, Andrea della Robbia and James Brade Sword; “From Bauhaus to Black Mountain College, through Sept. 15, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the short-lived art movement shuttered by the Nazis, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org.
GloverBread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of Puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
GreensboroHighland Center: Kathleen Kolb, through Sept. 8, “Night & Day – Now & Then,” new paintings and drawings by Vermont artist, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org.
Hanover, N.H.Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.
JeffersonvilleBryan Memorial Gallery: “Then and Now,” through Sept. 2, plein air landscape exhibit by 12 masters, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org.
JohnsonNVU-Johnson State College: Philip Hagopian, through Sept. 20, “Sequel,” multimedia paintings by Lamoille County artist; Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts; Cecil Gerry, through Sept. 15, “Organized Chaos,” installations of acrylic paintings, prints and sculpture by BFA graduate, Visual Arts Center, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, www.jsc.edu. Opening reception (Gerry), 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Lebanon, N.H.AVA Gallery: Solo shows, Sept. 6-Oct. 2, Mary Admasian, Pamela Tarbell, Rosemary Conroy and Robert Hitzig, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
LyndonvilleNVU-Lyndon: Hank Jensen, Sept. 3-27, “Figure and Space” features the new sculpture “Etruscan Stripes,” Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu.
ManchesterSouthern Vermont Arts Center: “Contemporary American Regionalism: Vermont Perspectives,” through Oct. 20, work by 12 Vermont artists; Magda Love, through Sept. 8, “Home Sweet Home,” artist residency and community project, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org.
MarshfieldJaquith Library: “Threads,” through Sept. 5, fiber arts by local weavers Lorilla Banbury, Barbara Bendix, Julie Singer George, Andrea Gould, Toby Goldsmith, and Connie Koeller, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org.
MiddleburyMiddlebury College Museum of Art: closed Aug. 12-Sept. 2, http://museum.middlebury.edu.
Henry Sheldon Museum: “The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley,” through Sept. 1, retrospective of internationally acclaimed Charlotte landscape architect (1912-2004); “Fairy Houses from Nature by Sally J. Smith”; “Briar Burl Sculptures” by Andrew Marks; “Tree Inspirations” by Chuck Herrmann,” 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
Town Hall Theater: “Before Houdini,” through Sept. 22, Vermont graphic novel author Jeremy Holt with illustrations by artist John Lucas and colorist Adrian Crossa in the making of a graphic novel, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org.
Montgomery CenterMontgomery Center for the Arts: “Women’s Work Is Never Done,” through Sept. 7, artwork created by women ages 5-80 from New York, Quebec and Vermont, Historic Kelton Hall, 2 Mountain Road in Montgomery Center, www.montgomerycenterforthearts.com.
MontpelierThe Front Gallery: Show 34, through Sept. 29, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Salaam Boutique: Michael T. Jermyn, through Sept. 2, results of a photo pilgrimage to Italy and Spain, 50 State St., Montpelier, 802-223-4300, https://www.salaamclothing.com.
Vermont Arts Council: “Conduits: A Show with Three Artists, Sept. 6-Oct. 31, Liz Hawkes deNiord, Richard Heller, and Rachel Portesi, with divergent expressions convene to complement and explore, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Art Walk opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Vermont State House: “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Lois Eby, through Sept. 27, “Studies in Rhythmic Vitalirt,” paintings by Montpelier artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Wood Art Gallery: Galen Cheney and Tessa G. O’Brien, Sept. 3-Nov. 1, constructions inspired by time in China and photographs documenting daily environment and travels; Vermont Pastel Society, Sept. 3-27, annual member show; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment. Opening and Art Walk reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 (new elevator ribbon cutting, 3 p.m.).
MontrealMontreal Museum of Fine Arts: “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, through Sept. 8, explores the multiple universes of the couturier, director, photographer and visionary perfumer, 1339 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal, Quebec, 514-285-2000, www.mmfa.qc.ca.
MorrisvilleRiver Arts: “Morrisville Mosaics,” through Sept. 25, a community project; “Undercover,” through Sept. 25, work by Open Studio Figure Drawing Group, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org.
PoultneyStone Valley Arts: Matt Solon, through Sept. 5, “Paintings by Solon,” Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org.
RandolphChandler Gallery: “Rendering: Cause to Become,” through Sept. 1, bringing together Chris Wilson’s portrait sculptures, Joan Feierabend’s paintings and Stephanie Suter’s and Nick DeFriez’s drawings, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org.
ReadingHall Art Foundation: “Made in Vermont,” through Dec. 31, group exhibition of new and recently completed work by Vermont artists Arista Alanis, Steve Budington, Clark Derbes, Jason Galligan-Baldwin and Sarah Letteney, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org.
RochesterThe BigTown Gallery: “East to West: A Ceramic Dialogue,” through Sept. 28, Mark Pharis, Liz Quackenbush, and Cappy Thompson, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com.
Rutland77Art Gallery: “Eclecticism,” through Sept. 21, work by Michael Kukla, Cruspiner, Jerome Hershey, Janet Fredericks, John Brodowski, Jim Byrne, Tim Secord, Carolyn Enz Hack, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
77Art Residence Gallery, through Aug. 31, August Artist Residents Exhibition, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
B&G Gallery: The Photo Show, through Sept. 28, work by Robert Layman, Kegan Stellato, Justin Jankus, Roy Pilcher, Lowell Snowdon Klock, Susan Wiess, Art Gilman, Robert Van Degna, Bill Ramage, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “A View from the Other Side, through Sept. 13, juried member photography exhibit, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
ShelburneFurchgott-Sourdiffe: Bonnie Acker, through Sept. 3, “Hues of Summer,” new paintings by Burlington artist, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com.
Shelburne Museum: “William Wegman: Outside In,” through Oct. 29; “In Their Element: Jonathan D. Ebinger, Rodrigo Nava, Dan Snow,” through Oct. 31, outdoor sculpture; “Ink + Icons: Album Quilts from the Permanent Collection,” through Oct. 31; “Ogden Pleissner and the Working Landscape,” through Oct. 31, paintings of the American working landscape 1920s to ’80s, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission: $25, $23 for seniors, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free; $15 for Vt. resident (license), $8 Vt. ages 5-17; active military free.
South PomfretArtistree: “Faces & Places,” Sept. 6-28, portraits of community members by Pawlet artist Samuel Neustadt, Artistree Community Arts Center & Gallery, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, 802 457-3500, www.artistreevt.org. Opening reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
South RoyaltonWhite River Gallery: “Scattered Geometry,” through Sept. 6, ceramics of Jenny Swanson and Holly Walker, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/.
SpringfieldThe Great Hall: “Alchemy: Metal, Mystery and Magic,” Sept. 6-February, group show explores both the physical properties and expressive possibilities of metalwork, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield. Opening reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
The Vault: “Steampunk,” through Sept. 25, featuring local artists; “Visions of Summer,” through Sept. 4, paintings and photographs by member artists; “Flights of Fancy,” through Oct. 7, “Open Wall” a non-juried show for artists living in a 30 mile radius, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org.
StoweHelen Day Art Center: “Exposed 2019,” through Oct. 19, featuring sculpture by Tom Fruin and David Strohmayer and concentrated on HDAC grounds, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Exploring Water,” through Aug. 31, group show featuring work of Mary Admasian, Kate Burnim, Renée Greenlee and Erika Senft Miller, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org.
West Branch Gallery: Claire Kelly & Justin Hoekstra, through Sept. 2, a dual show featuring new works from glass sculptor Kelly and the abstract works of Hoekstra, 17 Towne Farm Lane, Stowe, 802-253-8943, www.westbranchgallery.com.
TunbridgeTunbridge Public Library: Rae Newell, through Sept. 5, “The Tunbridge Fair,” paintings by Bridgewater Corners artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
WaitsfieldLareau Farm: Big Red Barn Art Show, through Sept. 2, multimedia show by Vermont artists and artisans, 48 Lareau Road, Route 100, Waitsfield, http://valleyartsvt.com.
United Church of Christ: “The Art Among Us,” through Sept. 2, 19 members of the congregation exhibiting their own creative process, Vermont Festival of the Arts, 4355 Main St. (Route 100), Waitsfield, www.vermontartsfest.com. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sunday, or by appointment.
WaterburyAxel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “The Vermont We Cannot See,” through Sept. 14, Lisa Dimondstein, Julie Parker and Sandra Shenk show their selected infrared photographs; Chris Jeffrey, through Sept. 14, “Recent Work in Light and Color,” 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
West RutlandCarving Studio & Sculpture Center: SculptFest 2019, Sept. 7-Oct. 20, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment. Opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
WindhamThe Fourth Corner: Charles Norris-Brown, through Sept. 3, illustrations from his two children’s books, 578 Hitchcock Hill Road, Windham, 802-875-2194, www.thefourthcornerfoundation.org.
