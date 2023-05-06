Visual Arts

Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville is opening two new exhibitions, “The Creative Process” (through Sept. 3) and “Nature’s Resilience” (through July 2), May 10. A public reception will be held, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Pictured is Rosalie Sidoti’s oil, “Under the Sun,” from “The Creative Process.”

 Courtesy Bryan Memorial Gallery/

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

Exhibit streaming

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.