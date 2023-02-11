Visual Arts

Burlington City Arts (BCA) has opened its spring exhibitions, “Co-Created: The Artist in the Age of Intelligent Machines” and “Sarah Stefana Smith: Willful Matters,” which run through May 6. “Co-Created features eight artist-explorers who use machine learning as an artistic medium.” Pictured is Lapo Frati’s custom software (digital still) “Cyber Loop” (2022).

 Courtesy BCA Arts

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

Exhibit streaming

