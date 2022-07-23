Visual Arts

The Front, on Barre Street in Montpelier, will host Monica DiGiovanni reading from her favorite poets and ancient texts in conjunction with her solo show, “… moment to moment …” 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, as a closing reception in person and via Zoom. The reception is 4 to 8 p.m. Pictured is DiGiovanni’s “There Is a Thing Called Alchemy.”

 Photo provided

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

Most galleries and museums require masks, some social distancing. Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online.

