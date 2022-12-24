Art Exhibits

Join the members of the Front gallery at 6 Barre St. in Montpelier for Show 52 on the gallery walls, and the Holiday Market Under $100 on tables in the room. Both will be open during gallery hours through Jan. 1: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, or by appointment. Pictured is “Apples and Flowers” by Melora Kennedy.

 Courtesy the Front

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

