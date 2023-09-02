Visual Arts

Bryan Memorial Gallery will hold the grand opening celebrations of its newest location, at 64 S. Main St. in Stowe, 1 to 5 p.m. today (Sept. 2). Information at

www.bryangallery.org

Note: Because of flooding, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

