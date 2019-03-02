Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com
Barre
Morse Block Deli: Mark Heitzman, through March 31, 10 large-scale graphite or charcoal drawings of tools and other objects, including a tire iron, the bottom of an ancient oil can, and a drill bit, completed from 2004-15, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Strictly Sedimentary,” through March 9, group show features layered artwork that defines collage; Second Floor: “Going on 20,” Jeneane Lunn and her students; Third Floor: “Interaction,” Alexandra Turner and Alissa Faber, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bennington
Bennington College: “The Body Stops Here,” through March 30, works in various media focusing on body parts by Keiko Narahashi and Sarah Peters highlight their distinctive uses of folk, pop-culture, and historic references, Usdan Gallery, Bennington, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Bennington Museum: Paul Katz, through May 27, paintings, sculpture and books; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Art of the Earth,” through April 30, first group show celebrating BAG’s 20th anniversary, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Glasstastic,” March 9-June 16, professional glass artists bring kids’ creatures to life; “Sandy Sokoloff: Emanation”; “Amy Bennett: Nuclear Family”; “Jackie Abrams & Deidre Scherer: Connections”; “Joey Morgan: Catch + Release (2) Précis”; “Joseph Diggs: Proud 2 Be American”; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free). Opening reception, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, featuring light brunch, free.
Burlington
BCA Center: Barbara Zucker, through June 9, “Adorned: Hairstyles of an Ancient Dynasty,” paintings and an installation of acrylic abstractions inspired by the stylized hairstyles of Tang dynasty tomb figures; Rebecca Weisman, through June 9, “Skin Ego,” installation; Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Flynn Center: “The Intrepid Couple and the Story of Authentica,” through March 9, multimedia exhibit curated by UVM’s Jackson and Lydia Clemmons, Amy E. Tarrant Gallery, 147 Main St., Burlington, 802-652-4500, www.flynncenter.org.
UVM Fleming Museum: Small Worlds: Miniatures in Contemporary Art,” through May 10; “Global Miniatures,” through May 10, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Colorama,” through April 14, 36 reproduced photographic images from the George Eastman Museum depict an idealized past for a new generation; “From the Vault,” through March 31, staff selections from the permanent collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
Greensboro
Highland Center for the Arts: Kate Emlen, through April 7, paintings, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; admission is free.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: Mary and Alden Bryan, through March 31, works by the gallery’s namesake in honor of its 35th year, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment.
Lebanon, N.H.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center: Winter Art Exhibit, through March, various media by area artists, Level 4 Mall Lounge, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H., 603-650-6187, www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/arts.
AVA Gallery: 11th Annual High School Exhibition, through March 8, art from regional Vermont and New Hampshire public, private, and vocational high schools, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; free.
Lyndonville
NVU-Lyndon: Community Art Exhibit, through March 14, “To B or Not to B,” work by children and adults relating to the letter B, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Closing reception, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Galleries closed for winter season, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: “Ruth Pope: Artist Landscape Painter,” March 8-May 2, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 6 p.m. Friday, March 8; reading by Kathleen Kesson of her book, “Unschooling in Paradise,” follows at 7 p.m.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Modern and Contemporary Works from the Permanent Collection, through April 28; “50/50,” through Aug. 11, 50 years of collecting for Middlebury; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Town Hall Theater: “The Light Show,” through March 24, unique lamps by Vermont artists, Jackson Gallery, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before events.
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 30, through March 9, recent work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
North Branch Nature Center: Dianne Schullenberger and John Snell, through March 28, fabric art and photography by renowned local artists reflect on the art in rocks, Gallery, 713 Main St., 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org.
Vermont Arts Council: “SiteTime,” through 2019, artists Erika Senft Miller, Nancy Winship Milliken, and Michael Zebrowski explore wood as an art form in this evolving exhibit, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Ann Young, through March 28, “Fellow Travelers,” large-scale oil paintings, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Wood Art Gallery: “Steps on a Journey,” March 5-April 26, works by Vermont painters Ray Brown and Toby Bartles; “Close to the Cloth: A Textile Exhibit,” through March 29, work by Barbara Bendix, Karen Henderson, Stephanie Krauss, Skye Livingston, Kate Ruddle and Neysa Russo; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; or by appointment. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7; demo day, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23.
Morrisville
River Arts: Ryan Geary, through March 28, “Ascent (Part One: Eulogy),” a collection of 2-D and 3-D collages attempt to deconstruct the artist’s America; Thom Egan, through April 19, “On Making Pictures,” wood block prints, lithographs, and colored low reliefs, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays.
Putney
Next Stage: Finn Chapman, through May 14, “By Words We Change,” paintings with associated writings, The Gallery at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, http://nextstagearts.org.
Randolph
White River Craft Center: “Artistic Interpretations Times Three,” through May 1, oil paintings by Jan Fowler, watercolor and acrylic paintings by Joann (aka Rig) DiNicola, and photography by Lou DiNicola, 50 Randolph Ave, Randolph, 802-728-8912, https://whiterivercraftcenter.org.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Verujan Boghosian, through March 16, “Late Work,” construction and collage; Erick Hufschmid, through March 16, “A Muse,” a visit to the studio of Verujan Boghosian, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Rutland
77 Gallery: “Rutland Studio August: The Portraits of Debo Mouloudji,” through March 22, surrounded by works of Jamaal Clacke, Christine Holzschuh, Ben Leber, Marilyn Lucey, Bill Ramage, Whitney Ramage, Oliver Schemm, and Dick Weis, 77Art, CVPS Building, 77 Grove St., Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Alley Gallery: “Rutland: Real and Imagined,” through March 9, work by Arthur Gilman, Ric Kasini Kadour, Carol McGorry, Don Ross, Eve Ogden Schaub, Stephen Schaub, Bob Van Degna, and Susan Weiss, Center Street Alley, Rutland, 802-299-7511, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/vtalleygallery. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
B&G Gallery: “Barbie, Brains & Pink Hats,” March 8-23, Castleton artist Sandy Mayo and 12 artist friends celebrate Women’s History Month, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Opening reception, 8 p.m. Friday, March 8.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Keep the Car Running,” through March 16, photography by Kelley Burgess and Jonathan Schechner, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Saxtons River
Main Street Arts: Saxtons River Elementary School Students, March 4–29, “Color the World with Kindness,” 35 Main St., Saxtons River, 802-869-2960, www.mainstreetarts.org. Opening reception and bake sale, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Johnny Swing: Design Sense,” through June 2, a glimpse into the phases of the Vermont artist’s philosophy and practice, from the early conceptual stages of sketching and model-making to fabricating molds and engineering the structural elements; “Mapping an Uneven Country: Birds Eye’s Views of Vermont,” through March 3, drawn, painted, and printed views of the Green Mountain State, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours (through April 30): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission (through April 30): $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
South Royalton
White River Gallery: Robert Shetterly, through March 12, large format portraits of citizens who courageously address issues of social, environmental, and economic fairness, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Springfield
The Great Hall: “Healing: The Transformative Imagery of Art,” through March 30, renowned New England artists honoring Springfield Hospital’s 105th anniversary, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: Closed for repairs, www.helenday.com.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Elevation 4393,” through March 31, featuring works by Trevor Corp, Daniel Schechner and Jackson Tupper, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and prior to performances and events.
White River Junction
Main Street Museum: Photographer Jack Rowell, through April 1,“Cultural Documentarian: Portraits of Vermont People and Other Wildlife” by Braintree artist, 58 Bridge St., White River Junction, www.mainstreetmuseum.org.
Scavenger Gallery: Daryl Burnett, through March 31, “Bewildered,” photographs and paintings by Montpelier artist, 41 Main St., White River Junction, 802-295-0808, email scavenger.gallery@gmail.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and by appointment (call 603-443-3017).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.