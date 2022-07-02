Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Adamant
Frank Suchomel Memorial Art Center: Local sculptors (outdoors) and other works collected by the late Frank Suchomel, ongoing, Meditation Garden and concert hall, Haggett Road, Adamant, www.fsmac-quarryworks.org
Barre
AR Market: Matt Larson, through Aug. 19, “Walking with Gaia,” paintings, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Al Salzman, July 5-Aug. 15, figurative ovals and rounds by Vermont political cartoonist, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Studio Place Arts: Paul A. Calter, July 6-Aug. 19, “Mount Mansfield Sketchbook,” plein air paintings, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: Vermont Summer Group Show, through Sept. 3, fourth annual, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Parks & Recreation,” through Sept. 5, art recognizes Vermont’s parks; North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show, through Nov. 12; “Perspective: The Story of Bennington through Maps”; “Across the Street: Historic Bennington,” ongoing; Grandma Moses, ongoing, current exhibitions; Bennington Modernism, ongoing, current exhibitions, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont: In the Country,” through July 10, second in a series of three all-member shows celebrating our favorite state; Warren Kimble, through July 9, “Artful Assemblages,” 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Through Oct. 10: “Felt Experience,” work by Marjolein Dallinga, Ruth Jeyaveeran, Melissa Joseph, Liam Lee and Stephanie Metz; “Nebizun: Water Is Life,” artwork by Abenaki artists of the Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley regions; “Fluid Boundaries,” anthropomorphic shapes by New York artist Mie Yim; “Unraveling Oculus,” video installation by Beth Galston and other alumni of MIT’s Center for Advanced Visual Studies (CAVS); “There/There,” abstract landscape fresco paintings by Frank Jackson; Outdoors: “Roberley Bell: The Landscape Stares Back” and “Oasa DuVerney: Black Power Wave,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “More Than an Object: The Contemporary Life,” through Oct. 8; “Sky Hopinka: Fainting Spells.” Through Oct. 8, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Karma Bird House: “John Douglas: A Life Well-Lived,” through Aug. 22, memorial retrospective presented by The Northern New England Museum of Art (NNEMoCA), Gallery, 47 Maple St., Burlington, 802-343-4767, karmabirdhouse.co
Chester
DaVallia Gallery: Tom Pirozzoli, through July 31, “Grateful for Love,” new collection of paintings, 39 North St. (Route 103) Chester, (802) 875-8900, www.thedavallia.com
East Hardwick
White Water Gallery: “Protest, 1967, 1968, 1969, Washington, D.C.,” through July 17, photos by Ross Connelly, co-publisher and editor of The Hardwick Gazette 1986-2017, 5 River St., East Hardwick, 802-563-2037 or 802-535-8602, whitewatergallery.blogspot.com Closing reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Transformations: The Art of John Van Alstine,” through Sept. 18; “José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico,” through Sept. 18, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “In Motion,” through July 24, Lois Eby’s lyrical paintings with Judith Wrend’s colorful kinetic sculpture, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “This Land: American Engagement with the Natural World,” through July 23; “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, 2023; “In the Moment: Recent Work by Louise Hamlin,” through Sept. 3, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Huntington
Birds of Vermont Museum: “Fine Feathers,” through Oct. 1, the art of birds by various artists, 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Parks & Recreation,” through Sept. 5, historical and contemporary interpretations of Vermont’s State Parks, in collaboration with the Bennington Museum; “2022 Legacy Collection,” through Dec. 24, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Minèmå Gallery: Renée Lauzon, through July 3, “The Break Up,” work by painter and sonic artist, 2 Lower Main Street, Johnson, www.minemagallery.com
Vermont Studio Center: Heather Guertin, July 5-Aug. 2, “New Stage for a City,” forms of the theater, stage, and lights collaged with other images of the natural world, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org Gallery talk and reception, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: “As We Tilt Toward the Sun,” through July 9, juried exhibition curated by Janie Cohen; “On All Fronts,” through July 1, posters from the collection of Al Quirk, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Relationships: hot, cold, intricate,” through Aug. 14, featuring New England Wax regional art association, Wilson Museum, Wilson Museum, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Montpelier
Bethany Church: Arthur Zorn, through July 31, “Improvisation,” colorful abstracts by Barre artist and musician, Chapel, 115 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-2424, www.bethanychurchvt.org
Susan Calza Gallery: “Bubbles and the Big Head,” through July 24, a meditation on plastic an exhibition by Susan Calza on view, 38 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com
The Front Gallery: Monica DiGiovanni, through July 31, Ensō painting reflecting the artist’s Zen practice, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Artist’s talk, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7; poetry reading and closing reception, 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29; both in-person and via zoom.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: “The Quarry Project,” July, photographs by Susan Morse, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” July 3-July 3, 2023, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont Supreme Court: Alisa Dworsky, July 6-Sept. 29, “The Folded Line,” drawings by Montpelier artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov Opening reception, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7; Montpelier Art Walk, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15.
T.W. Wood Gallery: The Printmaking Invitational 2022, through July 8, curated by Phillip Robertson, features the work of Vermont artists Janet Cathey, Lynn Newcomb, and Michael Roosevelt; “Local Perspectives,” through July 8, exhibit of the Central Hub of the Vermont Pastel Society; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
North Hero
Green TARA Space: Sally Linder, through July 27, “Love Is,” new work,3275 US Route 2 (center of village), North Hero, 802-355-2150, greentaraspace.org Artist panel discussion, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “An Exhibition of Women Painters: Courageous Dialogue,” through July 31, art by Fran Bull, Irene Cole, Joan Curtis, Rita Fuchsberg, Ruth Hamilton, Sandy Mayo, Mareva Millarc, Carolyn Shattuck and Dublin Durlier-Wilson, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: Nathan Shepard, through Aug. 12, “Oils and Gouaches,” with poems by Megan Buchanan, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Rutland
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: Castleton University students, through July 23, Leon Bates, Chrystal Bean, Lily Crowley, Jasmin Gomez, Jasper Lynch, Eileen Rounds, Yuto Sesekura, Jade McQuilkin, and Jonah Siegel, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/ Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: Vermont Pastel Society, through July 22, member show, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Art from Guantánamo Bay,” through Aug. 21, artwork by six men detained in the U.S. military prison, Fried Family Gallery, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “Paint, Feathers & Bones: The Art of Cynthia Steil,” through July 16, a retrospective by Ryegate artist, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” through Oct. 16, examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Springfield
The Vault: “Of Uncommon Beauty: Floral Impressions,” through July 27, by Vault’s fine artists group; “Just for the Fun of It,” through July 13, Open Wall show, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
Art Barn: Photographers Workroom, July 9-Aug. 14, Annual Summer Exhibit by area artist collective, 2313 West Hill Road, Stowe, www.photographersworkroom-vt.com Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
The Current: Members’ Art Show & Sale, through July 23, (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Alternative Takes (on Human Impact),” through Oct. 31, three very different perspectives on the world in paint, collage, and graphite, by Misoo Bang, Richard Britell, and Mary Reilly, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: John Douglas, July 2-Sept. 30, “Anywhere but Here,” photographs by Vershire artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404. Artist’s reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “Elemental Reduction: Shape/Color,” through July 17, Jim Bruce, Tally Groves, Maurizio Molin, and Michael Montanaro, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: 35th Anniversary Members’ Exhibition, through July 10, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org
