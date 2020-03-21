Editor’s note: Call ahead to see that galleries are open. Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
ArlingtonCanfield Gallery: “Aperture Magazine/Paris Photo Best Photobooks,” through April 15, winners of Aperture’s internationally-acclaimed competition of photo books, Martha Canfield Library, 528 E. Arlington Road, Arlington, 802-375-6153, http://facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery.
BarreStudio Place Arts: “Futures,” through June 16, group show reveals the role that science fiction artists play in envisioning the future; Second Floor Gallery: Silent Auction; Third Floor Gallery: “The Edges and Corners of the Day,” recent work by Pamela Wilson, Sarah Burns, Kimberly Hamlin and Alanna Phinney; Quick Change Gallery: “Movement, Momentum and Narrative: New Hampshire 2020 Primary,” through April 15, photos by Josh Kuckens, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Big Arty SPA Happening (BASH), $30, $20 in advance, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 29.
BenningtonBennington College: Closed, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu.
Bennington Museum: Closed through April 30, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: “Wanderlust,” through April 28, members’ journeys real, fanciful, and metaphorical, in glass, watercolor, oil, ceramics, fabric, photography and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: Closed through March 24, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org.
Vermont Center for Photography: Open by appointment only until April 2, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org.
BurlingtonBCA Center: Closed until April 6, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com.
UVM Fleming Museum: (limited hours/limited galleries) “Animal Transformations,” through May 8, animal-related objects from the Fleming’s extensive collections; “Let’s Have a Ball!” through May 8, “Wood Gaylor and the New York Art Scene, 1913–1936”; “WARP,” through May 8, War rugs of Afghanistan; 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Free admission; hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Glens Falls, N.Y.The Hyde Collection: Closed until further notice (being reviewed weekly), 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org.
GreensboroHighland Center: Closed to April 15, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org.
Hanover, N.H.Hood Museum of Art: Closed through March 31 (pending further review), 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.
JohnsonNVU-Johnson State College: Closed through April 3, 802-635-1481, http://northernvermont.edu.
Vermont Studio Center: Brenda Garand, through March 26, Work by New Hampshire-born Vermont artist, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org.
Lebanon, N.H.AVA Gallery: Closed, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org.
LyndonvilleNVU-Lyndon: Closed through April 3, http://northernvermont.edu.
ManchesterSouthern Vermont Arts Center: Closed until further notice, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
MarshfieldJaquith Library: Annual Invitational Group Art Show, through March 2, celebration of Marshfield’s local art scene, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org.
MiddleburyMiddlebury College Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu.
Henry Sheldon Museum: Closed to April 14, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
Town Hall Theater: Closed, Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org.
MontpelierCity Center: Frank Woods, March, “Transported: Past Mistakes,” paintings by Montpelier artist, Art Resource Association, 89 Main St., Montpelier.
The Front Gallery: Open by appointment only — Ray Brown, through March 29, “Tumbling Toward the End,” work by acclaimed Montpelier artist, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com.
Vermont Arts Council: 2020 Vermont Artists to Watch, through March 27, a survey of contemporary art in the state, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Nitya Brighenti, through March 30, “Of Cities and Deserts,” nomadic landscapes, still lifes and portraiture by Barre artist, poet and architect, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Closed until public schools reopen, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org.
RutlandAlley Gallery: “Emily Bicht: New Work,” through April 17, pen and ink drawings, paintings, silk screened and ceramic objects embodying a prescribed ideology of the “American Dream,” Center Street Alley, Rutland, 802-299-7511, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/vtalleygallery. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday; 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
St. JohnsburyNortheast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Robert Waldo Jr., through April 18, “The Artistic Universe of Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr.,” work by painter, kinetic sculptor, book illustrator, art educator and political cartoonist, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
ShelburneShelburne Museum: Temporarily closed, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org.
SpringfieldThe Vault: Photographer Gene Parulis, through April 29, “Mandalas from Nature”; “Nostalgia,” through May 6, Open Wall show by local artists; Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Summer hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Stowe571 Projects: Dorothy Simpson Krause, March 27-Aug. 28, “Past Perfect/Future Tense,” mixed media works, 56 Park St. Stowe, (802) 881-0418, www.571projects.com.
Helen Day Art Center: “Love Letters,” through April 18, work by Louise Bourgeois, Robert Buck, Molly Davies, Jim Dine, Tracey Emin, John Killacky and Eiko Otake, and Jeroen Nelemans. 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: Closed through March 31, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org.
TunbridgeTunbridge Public Library: Jyl Emerson, through April 30, paintings by Brookfield artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
WaterburyAxel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Orah Moore, through March 28, “Faces of Vermont,” photographs, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
