Arlington
Canfield Gallery: Adriano Manocchia, through Nov. 2, “Chasing the Seasons,” recent works by celebrated master of modern American realism, Martha Canfield Library, 528 E. Arlington Road, Arlington, 802-375-6153, www.facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery
Barre
Studio Place Arts: Rock Solid XXII, through Oct. 30, annual celebration of Barre and stone, Main Floor Gallery; “Transformative Moves: Ray Brown,” lifetime retrospective of local legend in paintings, drawings, prints and other works, Second Floor, Third Floor and Quick Change Galleries, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bellows Falls
All Around Books: “RE-covery II,” through Jan. 2, 43 artists reimagine 43 books, 5 Canal St., Bellows Falls, www.artaroundbooks.com
Canal Street Gallery: “Amendment XXIX Right to Privacy,” through Dec. 10, artists include Clare Adams, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Corinne Greenhalgh, Yevette Hendler, Marcie Maynard, Roxy Rubell and Jeanette Staley, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show, through Nov. 12; “David Gil Turns 100,” through Dec. 31, celebrating the founder of Bennington Potters in 1948; “Perspective: The Story of Bennington through Maps”; “Across the Street: Historic Bennington,” ongoing; Grandma Moses, ongoing, current exhibitions; Bennington Modernism, ongoing, current exhibitions, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Common Threads,” through Nov. 6, fabric/fiber exhibit by Althea Bilodeau and Judith Reilly, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Oct. 22-Feb. 12: Renate Aller: “The Space Between Memory and Expectation”; Madge Evers:” The New Herbarium”; Alison Moritsugu: “Moons and Internment Stones”; “We Feel Our Way Through When We Don’t Know,” works of Mariel Capanna, Cheeny Celebrado-Royer, Oscar Rene Cornejo, Vessna Scheff, Gerald Euhon Sheffield II and Lachell Workman; Judith Klausner, Oct. 22-March 4, “(de)composed,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Free opening celebration with artists, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Mitchell-Giddings: Liz Chalfin, through Oct. 30, “Iterations: 2021-22,” 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com
Vermont Center for Photography: VCP Juried Exhibition, through Oct. 30, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: Valerie Hird, through Jan. 28, “The Garden of Absolute Truths,” exploration of humanity’s shared myths through large-scale paintings, animated video and sculpture by Vermont artist; Bill McDowell, through Jan. 28, “Roxham Road to North Elba,” photo installation around borders, migration, privilege and racism, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: “Rockwell Kent: Prints from the Ralf C. Nemec Collection,” “Dark Goddess: An Exploration of the Sacred Feminine,” “Call and Response: Personal reflections on the Fleming Collection,” and “The Montier Portraits,” through Dec. 9, UVM campus, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750, www.flemingmuseum.org
Chelsea
Chelsea Public Library: “Halloween, Chelsea 2001,” through Oct. 31, photographs by Nick DeFreiz, 296 Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com
Chester
DaVallia Gallery: Maureen Spinale, through Oct. 30, “Between Earth and Sky,” new collection of paintings, 39 North St. (Route 103) Chester, (802) 875-8900, www.thedavallia.com
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Wall Power!” through Dec. 31, Quilts from the American Museum of Art; “Works by Jan Conners,” through Dec. 31, embroidery pieces from the local Saratoga artist; Artists of the Mohawk-Hudson Region, Oct. 22-Dec. 31, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: Emilia Olson, through Nov. 27, “Painting with the Past,” Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, 2023, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Land & Light & Waster & Air,” through Oct. 30, artists who have come to Vermont to paint; “Let Us Introduce You,” through Oct. 30, Robin Reynolds, Ellen Hopkins Fountain, Kate Follett, Ella Delyanis and Caroline Loftus; “2022 Legacy Collection,” through Dec. 24, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: Terneh Mosadegh, through Nov. 30, “As If Through It All,” paintings, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Victoria Shalvah Herzberg, through Oct. 20, “Plants and Invited Immigrants”; “The Resilience of Travelers,” through Nov. 5, Rescue 2021 Photo Contest; Three Solo Exhibitions, through Nov. 12, Nick Lamia, Elizabeth Nelson and Katya Roberts, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Ellenbogen Galley: Fermin Castro, through Jan. 19, 15 sculptures by Havana-born contemporary artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, ellenbogengallery.art
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Many Americas: Art Meets History,” through Nov. 27, artworks in the exhibition use history as their point of departure and speak to present day issues, Wilson Museum; Solo exhibitions, through Nov. 6, Barbara Ackerman, Justin Kenney, Evan McGlinn, Arnela Mahmutović, Julie Merwin, Heather Palecek, Robert Ressler, Ron Vallario, Katrin Waite and Ann Young, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Ellen Granter, through Nov. 15, “Tidal,” solo exhibition of paintings, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: Kathleen Kolb, through Nov. 8, “Fragile/Familiar,” solo exhibition of new work, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “No Ocean Between Us,” through Dec. 11, Art of Asian Diasporas in Latin America and the Caribbean 1945-present; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Artists in the Archives: Community, History & Collage,” through Jan. 7, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802-388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org
Town Hall Theater: “Feral Stitching: Four Artists Collaborating,” through Nov. 30, explorations created by Sarah Ashe, Janet Fredericks, Kari Hansen, and Lily Hinrichsen, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 51, through Oct. 30, 22 members of this artist-run gallery will each show one or two works, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Angus Mudge, October, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
Lost Nation Theater: Arthur Zorn, through Oct. 23, large-scale abstract paintings by Barre artist, City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-0492, www.lostnationtheater.org
North Branch Nature Center: Robin Crofut-Brittingham, Oct. 29-Dec. 31, large-scale watercolor paintings address themes of nature, extinction, and mythology, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org Gallery reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Vermont History Museum: “A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont,” through July 3, 2023, exhibit about Vermont cartographer James Wilson, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
Vermont State House: Regis Cummings, through Oct. 28, “Retrospect,” Montpelier artist responds to the COVID pandemic, Cafeteria, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
Vermont State House: “Knit Democracy Together,” through October, Eve Jacobs-Carnahan’s five-foot-long knitted sculpture of the State House, Card Room, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
Vermont Supreme Court: Axel Stohlberg, through Dec. 30, “House,” solo exhibition of collage and sculpture, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov
T.W. Wood Gallery: “Meander,” through Nov. 3, presented by Art Resource Association; Jean Reddix-Stennis, through Nov. 3, solo exhibition; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “The Story,” through Nov. 20, open group exhibition of contemporary photography; “New Data/New Dada,” through Nov. 20, open group exhibition of collage and 3D assemblages, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Vermont Vistas,” through Nov. 5, seasonal views from Vermont printmakers Jeanne Amato, Matt Brown, Janet Cathey, Carol MacDonald, Maureen O’Connor Burgess and Jeannie Podolak, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: Leon Golub & Lois Dodd, through Nov. 27, painters, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org Admission by appointment only.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “The Art of Halves Half Knots,” through Oct. 22, a textile exhibit, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: Ann Young, through Oct. 30, “In a Difficult Time,” paintings about the intersection of helplessness and hopefulness, Fried Family Gallery; Chuck Trotsky, through Oct. 30, “Slightly Irregular,” large acrylic paintings, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Michele Johnsen, through Nov. 19, “Do You Believe in Magic?” intimate landscape art, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Springfield
The Vault: Robert Carston, through Oct. 26, “Echoes of Light and Beauty,” watercolor and ink, acrylic, and pastel, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: “When the well is dry,” through Dec. 10, group exhibition visually explores the interconnection of environment, climate change, culture, and community through the work of 11 visual artists, journalists, and storytellers worldwide; Exposed 2022, through Oct. 22, “Dreams,” (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Alternative Takes (on Human Impact),” through Oct. 31, three very different perspectives on the world in paint, collage, and graphite, by Misoo Bang, Richard Britell, and Mary Reilly, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Sam Colt, Oct. 26-Nov. 19, recent work by Montpelier artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/ Artist reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: SculptFest22, through Oct. 23, “Games” guest-curated by Evan Morse, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org
