Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
Morse Block Deli: Mark Heitzman, through March 2, 10 large-scale graphite or charcoal drawings of tools and other objects, including a tire iron, the bottom of an ancient oil can and a drill bit, completed from 2004-15, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Strictly Sedimentary,” Jan. 22-March 9, group show features layered artwork that defines collage; Second Floor: “Going on 20,” Jeneane Lunn and her students; Third Floor: “Interaction,” Alexandra Turner and Alissa Faber, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Paul Katz, Feb. 1-May 27, paintings, sculpture and books; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “The Art Squared Wall,” January, 10-by-10-inch artworks on the theme of “Brandon Quilt Trail”; Five new juried artists, January, Hallie Monroe, Carrie Pill, Laurie Brooks, Jeannie Podolak and Elaine Ittleman, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Open Call NXNE 2019: Paint,” through March 2, over 300 juried artists from New England and New York; “Emily Mason: To Another Place,” through Feb. 10, first museum survey of the work of the acclaimed 86-year-old Brattleboro abstract artist; “Don’t Call Me Princess,” through March 2, Orly Cogan’s painted and embroidered linen pieces; “Heaven, Earth, Home,” through Feb. 10, sculptures and drawings by California-based Elizabeth Turk; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
Mitchell-Giddings: Winter Group Show, 2019, through Feb. 24, work by Josh Bernbaum, Bruce Campbell, Lyell Castonguay, Liz Chalfin, Jon Gregg, Emily Mason, Petria Mitchell and other gallery artists, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.
Vermont Center for Photography: Lindsey Beal, through Jan. 27, Providence, Rhode Island artist explores how technology can aid or harm women’s bodies, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Burlington
BCA Center: “Tectonic Industries: Dreams Can Come True,” through Feb. 9; “Pauline Jennings’ Becoming Human,” through Feb. 9, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Flynn Center: “The Intrepid Couple and the Story of Authentica,” through March 9, multimedia exhibit curated by UVM’s Jackson and Lydia Clemmons, Amy E. Tarrant Gallery, 147 Main St., Burlington, 802-652-4500, www.flynncenter.org.
UVM Fleming Museum: Small Worlds: Miniatures in Contemporary Art,” Feb. 13-May 10; “Global Miniatures,” Feb. 13-May 10, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Chelsea
Chelsea Public Library: Marina Sprague, through Feb. 28, “Aspects of the Universe,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Chelsea artist, 296 Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com. Artist’s reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25.
Essex Junction
Darkroom Gallery: “Surreal,” through Jan. 27, juried group show, 12 Main St., Essex Junction, 801-777-3686 (FOTO), www.darkroomgallery.com.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Colorama,” through April 14, 36 reproduced photographic images from the George Eastman Museum depict an idealized past for a new generation; “From the Vault,” Jan. 20-March 31, staff selections from the permanent collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
Greensboro
Highland Center: Louis Fried, through Jan. 27, paintings by Russian-born Northeast Kingdom artist, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, www.highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Closing reception, 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: Grand reopening Jan. 26, 11 a.m. Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, http://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.
Killington
Killington Arts Guild: Deborah Terenzio, ongoing, abstract landscapes by Connecticut-Vermont artist, Base Camp Outfitters, 2363 Route 4, Killington, 802-775-0166, https://basecampvt.com.
Lebanon, N.H.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center: Winter Art Exhibit, Jan. 24-March, various media by area artists, Level 4 Mall Lounge, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-650-6187, www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/arts. Reception and artists introductions followed by art walk, 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24.
AVA Gallery: Luciana Frigerio, through Feb. 1, “Paperworks,” building paper works; Cindy Blakeslee, through Feb. 1, “Leavings,” assemblage sculptures; Rich Perry, through Feb. 1, “Route 66: A Defining Piece of American History,” photographs inspired by Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” Michael St. Germain, through Feb. 1, “as is,” sculpture, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, New Hampshire, 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Hours: 11 to 5 Tuesday-Saturday; free. Artist’s talk (Perry), 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24.
Lyndonville
NVU-Lyndon: Community Art Exhibit, Jan. 22-March 14, “To B or Not to B,” work by children and adults relating to the letter B, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Closing reception, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Galleries closed for winter season, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: Invitational Group Art Show, through Feb. 27, annual exhibit by well-known area artists: Douglas Aja, Jennifer Barlow, Chuck Bohn, Jane English, Juliane Fechter, Stanley Folsom, Marcie Frink, Annie Geiger, Tracey Hambleton, Jeneane Lunn, Viiu Niiler, Marj Pulaski, Helen Rabin, Frederick Rudi, Michael Schumacher, Sylvia Walker and Janet Wormser, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Modern and Contemporary Works from the Permanent Collection, through April 28; “50/50,” Jan. 25-Aug. 11, 50 years of collecting for Middlebury; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Montpelier
Susan Calza: “Domestic Disasters,” through Feb. 10, Calza’s installation recognizes the 340 mass shootings in 2018, a fundraiser in support of gun control and victims and families of gun violence, 138 Main St., 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com.
Center for Arts and Learning: “James Secor: As Not Seen,” through Jan. 26, first floor gallery; “Through My Eyes,” through Jan. 26, digital photography from the Montpelier Senior Center, second floor gallery, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-595-5252, www.cal-vt.org.
The Front Gallery: Show 29, through Jan. 20, recent work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, including most recent additions, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
North Branch Nature Center: Dianne Schullenberger and John Snell, through March 28, fabric art and photography by renowned local artists reflects on the art in rocks, 713 Main St., 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8.
Vermont Arts Council: “SiteTime,” through 2019, artists Erika Senft Miller, Nancy Winship Milliken and Michael Zebrowski explore wood as an art form in this evolving exhibit, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: Tim Brookes, through Feb. 1, “Endangered Alphabets,” crafted carvings by Vermont artist, Cafeteria, State Street, Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Ann Young, through March 28, “Fellow Travelers,” large-scale oil paintings, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Montpelier Art Walk Reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1.
Wood Art Gallery: Winter Juried Exhibit, through March 1, eclectic work by 26 local artists; “Something Dear,” through Feb. 15, work from Photographer’s Workroom, works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment.
Montreal
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts: “Alexander Calder: Radical Inventor,” through Feb. 24, first major retrospective of American artist (1898-1976) “who made sculpture move,” 1339 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal, Quebec, 514-285-2000, www.mmfa.qc.ca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; $23 Canadian, $15 for ages 13-30, 12 and younger free.
Morrisville
River Arts: Ryan Geary, Jan. 21-March 28, “Ascent (Part One: Eulogy),” a collection of 2-D and 3-D collages attempt to deconstruct the artist’s America; Thom Egan, Jan. 21-April 19, “On Making Pictures,” wood block prints, lithographs, and colored low reliefs, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays. Opening reception and artist talks, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.
Northfield
O’Maddi’s Delaurant: Kathrena Ravenhorst-Adams, January, watercolors, pastels and oils by Northfield artist, O’Maddi’s Delaurant and Depot Square Pizzeria, 40 Depot Square, Northfield, 802-485-4700, www.omaddis.com.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Paper Possibilities,” Jan. 19-March 2, 10 artists who use paper in diverse and innovative ways, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Verujan Boghosian, through Jan. 26, “Late Work,” construction and collage; Erick Hufschmid, through Jan. 26, “A Muse: A Visit to the Studio of Verujan Boghosian,” 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Rutland
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Annual Holiday Show, through Jan. 25, paintings to pottery, jewelry, hats, mittens and scarves, woodworks from furniture to kitchenware, sculptures large and small, and glass, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Mapping an Uneven Country: Birds Eye’s Views of Vermont,” through March 3, drawn, painted and printed views of the Green Mountain State, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours (through April 30): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission (through April 30): $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
South Royalton
White River Gallery: Robert Shetterly, Jan. 21-March 12, large format portraits of citizens who courageously address issues of social, environmental and economic fairness, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21.
Springfield
The Great Hall: “Healing: The Transformative Imagery of Art,” through March 30, featuring renowned New England artists honoring Springfield Hospital’s 105th anniversary, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
Stowe
Stowe Performing Arts Center: “Elevation 4393,” through March 31, featuring works by Trevor Corp, Daniel Schechner and Jackson Tupper, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and prior to performances and events.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Anna Ross, through Feb. 25, “Coming into the Light,” paintings by Tunbridge artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waitsfield
Valley Arts Festival Gallery: August Burns, through March 2, “The Art of the Portrait,” by central Vermont artist, Vermont Festival of the Arts Gallery, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield, 802-496-6682, http://valleyartsvt.com. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “The Way We See It: Social (In)Justice,” through Feb. 23, work by Kate Longmaid, Ann Young, Michelle Saffran and Jerry Ralya, 5 Stowe St., Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
White River Junction
Main Street Museum: Photographer Jack Rowell, through April 1, “Cultural Documentarian: Portraits of Vermont People and Other Wildlife” by Braintree artist, 58 Bridge St., White River Junction, www.mainstreetmuseum.org.
