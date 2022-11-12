Visual Arts

Brandon Artists Guild is presenting its annual holiday artisan market, full of handcrafted wonders, from enticing pottery and stained glass, distinctive jewelry and glorious photography, precious ornaments and eccentric dolls, as well as a delightfully large selection of finely crafted original artworks by more than 30 Vermont artists, through Jan. 29. Pictured is a sampling by Ashley Wolff.

 Courtesy Brandon Artists Guild

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

