Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
Barre Opera House: Alexis Kyriak, April, “Art, Illness & Recovery: A Personal Account of Recovery through Painting,” Barre Opera House Gallery, 6 N. Main St., Barre, 802-476-0292, www.barreoperahouse.org. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and at performances.
Morse Block Deli: Lyna Lou Nordstrom, through June 22, “Obsessed with Color,” 16 selected works representing the scope of work spanning 1996-2017, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Deep Blue,” through May 4, artworks, real or imagined, that are inspired by oceanic life forms; Silent auction, second floor; Works on paper by Teresa Celemin, third floor, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “Nature’s Deconstruction,” through May 11, paintings by M.C. Noyes and sculptures by Phyllis Rosser, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, www.canalstreetartgallery.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and by appointment.
Bennington
Bennington College: Marie Lorenz, through May 9, videos and handmade boats from the artist’s explorations of waterways as surprising public spaces, Usdan Gallery, Bennington, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Bennington Museum: Paul Katz, through May 27, paintings, sculpture and books; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Susan Bull Riley, through April 26, “Illuminating Wonder,” watercolors by Montpelier artist, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Art of the Earth,” through April 30, first group show celebrating BAG’s 20th anniversary; “The Art of Wood,” May 3-June 25, features pieces from members who work in diverse media including paint, fiber, glass, ceramics, collage and wood, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Glasstastic,” through June 16, professional glass artists bring kids’ creatures to life; “Sandy Sokoloff: Emanation”; “Amy Bennett: Nuclear Family”; “Jackie Abrams & Deidre Scherer: Connections”; “Joey Morgan: Catch + Release (2) Précis”; “Joseph Diggs: Proud 2 Be American”; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
Vermont Center for Photography: 2019 Open Juried Exhibition, through June 2, work by Thomas Condon, Elizabeth Ellenwood, Madge Evers, Forrest Holzapfel, Tira Khan, Marc Newton, Craig Schwanfelder and Dawn Watson, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Burlington
BCA Center: Barbara Zucker, through June 9, “Adorned: Hairstyles of an Ancient Dynasty,” paintings and an installation of acrylic abstractions inspired by the hairstyles of Tang dynasty tomb figures; Rebecca Weisman, through June 9, “Skin Ego,” installation; Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Flynndog: Peter Curtis, through April 30, 70 dance and street photographs made in Cuba; Roger Coleman, through April 30, “Shadows on the Moon Pool,” by self-taught painter, Flynndog Gallery, 208 Flynn Ave., Burlington, 802-652-9985, www.flynndog.net.
UVM Fleming Museum: “Small Worlds: Miniatures in Contemporary Art,” through May 10; “Global Miniatures,” through May 10, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “A Magical World: The Art of Jacob Houston,” through June 23, paintings by young local artist; “Albert E. Flanagan: The Towering City,” through June 23, works by late New York printmaker donated to the museum by his widow, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
Greensboro
Highland Center: “The Dialects of Line, Color and Texture,” through May 26, work by Elizabeth Billings, Frank Woods and Elizabeth Fram, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; admission is free.
Johnson
NVU-Johnson State College: Student art exhibits, through April 26, Jeremy Daigle, of Bradford, Alexis Mayfield, of Woodbury, Tamara Peel, of New Jersey, and Faith Thibault, of White River Junction; Student art exhibits, April 29-May 10, Dreanna Dolan-Godin, of Johnson, Kalob Gabree, of St. Albans, Travis Noyes, of Bellows Falls, Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, www.jsc.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception and gallery talk, 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 1.
Lyndonville
NVU-Lyndon: Linda Bryan, through April 24, “Deeper than Blue: Cyanotypes and Printmaking” by Newbury artist, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Art from the Schools,” through May 12, student art from 15 schools in Manchester and the surrounding area; “Unusual Threads: Stitching Together the Future of Fashion,” May 11-June 23, exploring sustainability in haute couture fashion, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. “Rags to Runway,” exhibit-opening event, $150, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 10.
stART Space: Richard Weis, April 20-May 4, “The Bold Colors, Forms and Ideas of Richard Weis,” by Castleton artist; “Into the Color Fields,” through April 30, small-works photography pairing works from photographers Michael D Ellenbogen and Barrack Evans, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, http://startspace.art. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Artist’s reception and talk, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: “Ruth Pope: Artist Landscape Painter,” through May 2, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: “The Language of Art,” April, features Holly Friesen, Robert O’Brien and Victoria Blewer, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, http://edgewatergallery.com.
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: “The Language of Art,” April, features Margaret Gerding, Holly Harrison and Liz Hoag, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, http://edgewatergallery.com.
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Modern and Contemporary Works from the Permanent Collection, through April 28; “50/50: Collecting for the Middlebury Museum of Art,” through Aug. 11; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Town Hall Theater: Eric Nelson, through May 5, “Photographs of Vermont Landscapes and Patterns in Nature” by Middlebury artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before events.
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 31, through April 28, recent work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Garage Cultural Center: “UNbound! 4 Women Sculptors Let Loose!” May 3-31, work by Vermont-based artists Hasso Ewing, Sande French-Stockwell, Amber Geneva and SXC, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-505-3542, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment. Opening reception and grand opening, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3.
Vermont Arts Council: Looking North: Catamount Artists Connect,” through April 26; “SiteTime,” through 2019, artists Erika Senft Miller, Nancy Winship Milliken, and Michael Zebrowski explore wood as an art form, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Janet Van Fleet, through June 28, “Vanishment,” new work explores the fraught relationship between humans and the natural world, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Montpelier Artwalk, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3; ArtsFest Turbo Art Walk 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6.
Wood Art Gallery: “Awakenings,” April 30-June 28, current work by Kate Longmaid and Tom Merwin; Vermont Watercolor Society, through April 26, works of Janice Avery, Lisa Beach, Joann DiNicola, Gary Eckhart, Terry Hodgdon, Susan Bull Riley, Michael Ridge and more; “Steps on a Journey,” through April 26, works by Vermont painters Ray Brown and Toby Bartles; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; or by appointment. Opening reception, Friday Art Walk, 4 to 8 p.m. May 3.
Montreal
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts: “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, through Sept. 8, explores the multiple universes of the couturier, director, photographer and visionary perfumer; “A Model in the Studio, Montreal 1880-1950,” through May 5, new acquisitions, 1339 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal, Quebec, 514-285-2000, www.mmfa.qc.ca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; $23 Canadian, $15 for ages 13-30, 12 and younger free.
Morrisville
River Arts: Ann Young, April 29-July 10, “Sunshine and Shadow,” paintings by Northeast Kingdom artist, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays. Artist’s reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23.
Northfield
Norwich University: “Explorers of Norwich,” ongoing, Norwich University alumni whose lives shaped and changed our nation during the mid-19th and early 20th centuries, Sullivan Museum and History Center, Northfield, 802-485-2620, www.norwich.edu.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Near to Here,” April 25-May 26, photography of Chuck Helfer and Denise Letendre, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26.
Randolph
White River Craft Center: “Artistic Interpretations Times Three,” through May 1, oil paintings by Jan Fowler, watercolor and acrylic paintings by Joann (aka Rig) DiNicola, and photography by Lou DiNicola, 50 Randolph Ave, Randolph, 802-728-8912, https://whiterivercraftcenter.org.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Rick Skogsberg, through May 4, “Bringing the Bull Home”; Peter Fried, through May 4, “Figure in the Landscape,” 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Rutland
77 Gallery: “70+: Gero-Transcendence,” through May 17, over 300 works by 67 artists over 70 years of age, curated by William Ramage, 77Art, CVPS Building, 77 Grove St., Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
B&G Gallery: “A New American Family,” through May 4, photographs, interviews and texts by Michelle Saffran and David French, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: Matthew J. Peake, through May 5, three contiguous bodies of work: “The Pastel Overlooks,” “The RoFrame Overlooks,” and his newest, “Outside The Box,” 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “Pieces of the Past,” through April 26, items created by earlier generations and contemporary artists from the Abenaki and Mohawk people of the Champlain Valley region; “It’s All About the Arts,” May 3-June 7, annual student exhibition, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
West Street Gallery: “Dream Machine,” through June 30, classic arcade machines collected by Nick Grandchamp, 150 West St., Rutland. Hours: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: Harold Weston: Freedom in the Wilds,” through Aug. 25, paintings by American modernist painter and social activist; “Johnny Swing: Design Sense,” through June 2, glimpse into the phases of the Vermont artist’s philosophy and practice, from the early conceptual stages of sketching and model-making to fabricating molds and engineering the structural elements, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours (through April 30): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission (through April 30): $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
Springfield
The Vault: “The Art of Calligraphy,” through May 29, Lydia Batten, Lois Reynolds, Jorika Stockwell, Penne Tompkins and Joy Wallens-Penford; “Contrasts,” through May 2, open wall show, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Summer hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: Student Art Show, May 1-June 1, work by students through high school in the Stowe area, plus Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Opening reception, Wednesday, May 1, 3 to 6 p.m.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Matt Larson, through May 25, recent exploration of abstract paintings and collage, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closing artist’s reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17.
Waterbury Center
Grange Hall: “On the Fly,” through May 17, celebrating the art of northeast fly-fishing, Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center, email grangehallcc@gmail.com.
White River Junction
Scavenger Gallery: Sue Lawrence through May 31, “Flower Portraits” by Claremont, N.H. artist, 41 Main St., White River Junction, 802-295-0808, email scavenger.gallery@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.