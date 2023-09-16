Visual Arts

Paintings by Marjorie Kramer are on exhibit through Oct. 1 at The Front Gallery, 6 Barre St. in Montpelier. Pictured is “Self in Studio.”

 Courtesy The Front Gallery

Note: Because of flooding, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

