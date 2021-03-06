Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
All galleries and museums require masks and social distancing unless otherwise indicated. Virtual exhibits are not listed, but they can be found at Vermont Arts Online.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
Studio Place Arts: “Rolling On,” through March 6, a salute to the ingenious qualities and uses of the wheel; “Consider the Book,” work from the Book Lab artist group, second-floor gallery; “Seedpods: Promises of the Future,” quilts by Marya Low, third floor gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Winter hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; private viewing appointments, starting at 3:30 p.m. (call to schedule).
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: Gretchen Seifert, through April 3, “In Abstraction,” created to heal trauma through visually representing the relationships between sensations, feelings and memory, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: Closed, reopens April 2, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Andy Yoder: Overboard,” through March 6, inspired by “The Great Shoe Spill of 1990”; “Erik Hoffner: Ice Visions” through March 6, photographs of ice patterns from holes bored by ice fishermen;, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; admission is “pay as you wish.”
Burlington
BCA Center: “Meg Lipke: In the Making, through May 15, New York artist’s colorful, shaped paintings that push the boundaries of contemporary abstraction; “Pivotal Moments: Select Works by Diane Gabriel,” through May 15, expressive imagery of one of Vermont’s most celebrated artists and educators, Diane Gabriel (1947-2017), Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
UVM Fleming Museum: Currently closed due to COVID-19, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: Collection closed through May 1, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “Open Air Gallery,” through March 31, Ski or snowshoe your way through 1.8 miles of Vermont outdoor art, Ski & Snowshoe Trail, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required. HCA Café open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: Closed, virtual programming available, Dartmouth College, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Stefania Urist. March 12-April 16, “I Give You: You Give Me Death,” sculptures of wood and glass; “Sacred Encounters,” March 12-April 16, works of stone and clay by Christine Hauck, Ellen Keene, Amanda Sisk and Heather Szczepiorkowski, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; free. “Through the Windows: Opening an Exhibition during COVID-19,” a performance by Ellen Smith Ahern, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, to be viewed from outside through the windows at AVA.
Manchester
Ellenbogen Galley: Mary Fran Lloyd, through April, “Life in the Abstract,” paintings by Rutland abstract artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, ellenbogengallery.art Hours (call ahead): 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Unmasked: Artful Responses to the Pandemic,” through March 28, artists reveal their struggles, creative breakthroughs, perspectives, and personal relationships, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; admission: $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for 10 and younger.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Closed until further notice, but open virtually, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs Martin McGowan and Warren Rinehart, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: “Daryl Burnett: Respite,” through Nov. 29, solo show of mixed media on paper and canvas, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment. Artist talk via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18: RSVP by email to info@thefrontvt.com
Vermont History Museum: Thomas Waterman Wood 125th Anniversary Exhibits, through March 24, Vermont's portion of the Federal WPA collection, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; $7 admission, $20 families; $5 seniors, students and children (under 6 free).
T.W. Wood Gallery: Thomas Waterman Wood 125th Anniversary Exhibits: “Realism and Narrative: The Paintings of Thomas Waterman Wood,” through April, Wood Room; “Social Realism to Abstraction: Paintings of the WPA Collection,” 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: free but by appointment only. Self-guided tours (reservations required): 10-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Guided tours with curator Phillip Robertson (reservations required): 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 20, and April 17.
Morrisville
River Arts: “Visual Journey: Eco-Art of Anne Cummings,” through April 9, work from recycled, reused and repurposed materials, Folley Hall Gallery; "Lugo-Natura: Photographs by Vanessa Kotovich,” through April 9, Copley Common Room Gallery, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: “The Art of Technology,” March 5-April 16, members’ show, 16 S. Main St. in Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours are: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private appointments available by request.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Robert J. Chapla, through March 6, “Art Pilgrim”; Alice Kitchel, March 12-April 24, “Poems in Patter, Light & Color,” work by Northeast Kingdom native, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Springfield
The Vault: Charles Norris-Brown, through March 31, “Heart Beat: A Walk in the Forest,” children’s book illustrations by Bellows Falls artist, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “Barely Touching,” through April 3, a collaborative installation by Kelly Holt and Susan Calza reflecting their personal reactions to the societal challenges of 2020, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com Schedule your visit Wednesday-Saturday.
Winooski
Heritage Winooski Mill Museum: David MacAullay, through March 12, “Building a Mill Town,” original sketches, 20 Winooski Falls Way, 802-355-9937, www.themillmuseum.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.