Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
BarreBarre Opera House: Patty Merriam, October, 50 percent from sales of paintings by local artist benefits the Opera House, 6 N. Main St., Barre, 802-476-8188, https://barreoperahouse.org.
Morse Block Deli: Elizabeth Nelson, through Dec. 1, 13 acrylic and oil paintings and mixed media works depicting the northern Vermont farm by West Glover landscape artist, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Rock Solid XIX,” through Nov. 2, annual stone sculpture exhibit showcases stone sculptures and assemblage by area artists; Second Floor: “Perspective by Tuyen My Nguyen,” installations; Third Floor: “Humanity: No Fear of the Other and the Good Life,” paintings by Damariscotta Rouelle, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Vermont History Center: “The War of Ideas,” through Oct. 25, propaganda posters from the collection, Vermont Historical Society, 60 Washington St., Barre, 802-479-8500, www.vermonthistory.org.
Bellows FallsCanal Street Gallery: “A World Suspended in Color,” through Nov. 9, second annual fine art glass showcase, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, www.canalstreetartgallery.com.
Project Space 9: Mindy Fisher, through Nov. 2, “Ornaglyphs,” paintings by Springfield artist, Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP), Exner Block, 9 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-463-3252, email: ramp@sover.net.
BenningtonBennington College: “Queer Paranormal,” Oct. 27-Dec. 7, an exhibition concerning Shirley Jackson and “The Haunting of Hill House,” presenting a range of artistic practices “haunted” by historical, political and sexual difference, Usdan Gallery, Bennington, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu.
Bennington Museum: “As Cheffetz: Vermont Wood Engravings,” through Dec. 30; “Visible in Vermont: Our Stories, Our Voices,” through Dec. 30; “Color Fields: 1960s Bennington Modernism,” through Dec. 30; “Fields of Change: 1960s Vermont,” through Nov. 3; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org.
The Beyond Gallery: “Textures,” through Dec. 1, open group show, 437 Main St., Bennington, 802-753-7502, www.thebeyondgallery.com.
BerlinCentral Vermont Medical Center: Amy Davenport, through Oct. 20, “Visual Splendor: Travels in Northern India,” photographs by retired Montpelier judge, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: “The Art of Fire,” through Nov. 5, all-member, all-media show features pieces linked by the common theme of fire, and includes ceramics, collage, watercolor, oil, photography, glass and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: “María Elena González: Tree Talk,” through Feb. 9, multisensory, multimodal rumination on nature and art; “Doug Trump: By Rail,” through Feb. 9, 12 intimately scaled abstract paintings; “Fafnir Adamites: Interfere (with),” through Feb. 9, sculptural installation created from felted wool and burlap; “Gordon Meinhard: The Lives of Tables,” through Feb. 9, Modernist still life paintings of tables; “Thelma Appel: Observed/Abstract,” through Feb. 9, surveys the career of one of the co-founders of the Bennington College Summer Painting Workshop; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org.
Mitchell-Giddings: “Moving Up,” through Nov. 17, group show, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.
Vermont Center for Photography: In-Sight Photography Project, through Oct. 27, 21st annual benefit auction, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org.
BurlingtonMain Street Landing: Martin Seehuus, October, “Far Away and Moving Very Fast,” an attempt at playful honesty, curated by Little Umbrella, The Gallery, Main Street Landing, 3 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
One Main Gallery: Stephen Mease Photography, October, focusing on special events in Vermont, curated by Little Umbrella, Main Street Landing, 1 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083, or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
UVM Fleming Museum: “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul,” through Dec. 13, photographs from the Light Work collection that explore topics of politics, social justice, identity, and visibility; “Resist! Insist! Persist!” through Dec. 13, work of historical and contemporary artists who have countered adversity and hardship with empowerment and expression, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org.
ChelseaChelsea Public Library: Deborah Sacks, through Oct. 31, mixed media prints, 296 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com. Artist’s reception, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
North Common Arts: Janet Van Fleet, through Nov. 9, mixed media by Cabot artist, 3 North Common, Chelsea, 802-685-4699, www.chelseavt-arts.com. Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Glens Falls, N.Y.The Hyde Collection: “Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters,” through Jan. 5, explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word, more than 80 prints; “Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region,” through Dec. 4, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org.
GloverBread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
GreensboroHighland Center: Diane Shullenberger, through Oct. 27, ”Outdoor Influences,” new fabric collage and sculpture, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org.
Hanover, N.H.Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu.
Kendal at Hanover: Virginia Rice (Winkie) Kelsey, through Oct. 31, 64-year retrospective, curated by AVA Gallery, First Floor Gallery, 67 Cummings Road, Hanover, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org.
HuntingtonBirds of Vermont Museum: “Pollinate This!” through Oct. 31, art explores, examines, and expresses pollination, 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org.
JohnsonNVU-Johnson State College: Stephanie Seguino, through Oct. 25, “Racial Empathy,” explores racial issues through photographs, Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, www.jsc.edu. Artist’s reception and talk, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Lebanon, N.H.AVA Gallery: Martha Stein, through Nov. 16, “A 40 Year Retrospective,” by Windsor fiber and multimedia artist; Evelyn R. Swett, through Nov. 16, “Compost Compositions,” work by photographer and climate activist; “Borders of Consciousness: Dreaming in Color,” through Nov. 16, work by New Hampshire artists Shari Wolf Boraz and Mary Gerakaris, AVA, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org.
LyndonvilleNVU-Lyndon: “‘90s Reign,” through Nov. 14, work by students in NVU’s BFA in animation and illustration program, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu.
ManchesterThe Raphael & Bolognese Gallery: “Women in Art: As Artists, As Subjects,” through Oct. 31, work by Gisela Gamper, Jeanne Carbonetti, Val Johnson, Elaine Raphael and Don Bolognese, 32 Center Hill Road, Manchester Center, 802-768-8592.
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Autumn Angles,” through Nov. 4, juried member show; Andō Hiroshige, through Nov. 17, woodblock prints, Gallery One Series; “Contemporary American Regionalism: Vermont Perspectives,” through Oct. 20, work by 12 Vermont artists; “Sacred Places: Photographs by Ron Rosenstock,” through Oct. 20, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org.
MiddleburyEdgewater Gallery on the Green: “Ingress,” October, work by T.J. Cunningham and Helen Shulman, 6 Merchants Row, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, http://edgewatergallery.com.
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Votes … for Women?” through Dec. 8, vintage photographs, banners, and memorabilia coincides with the 100th anniversary of the campaign to ratify the 19th Amendment; “MuseumLab,” through Dec. 8, professors from across curricula selected a diverse array of pieces from the museum’s collection; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu.
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Conjuring the Dead: Spirit Art in the Age of Radical Reform,” through Jan. 11, spirit photographs and original spirit drawings from the collections acquired by Solomon Wright Jewett (1808-94); Dana Simson, through Jan. 11, “The Animals Are Innocent,” ceramics and paintings by Maryland artist, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
Town Hall Theater: Peter K.K. Williams, through Nov. 10, oil paintings representing texture and light by Vermont artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org.
MontpelierCapitol Grounds: August Burns, through December, “Old and New,” portraits by Middlesex artist, Green Bean Art Gallery, State Street, Montpelier, 802-223-7800, www.capitolgrounds.com.
Capital Region Visitors Center: Marina Epstein, through Oct. 20, “Monkeys, Missiles and Mushrooms,” paintings, 134 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-5981, https://informationcenter.vermont.gov/centers/capital_region. Hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The Front Gallery: Show 35, through Nov. 30, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Garage Cultural Center: “UnCharted,” through Nov. 23, Susan Wahlrab and Chris Miller, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
North Branch Nature Center: Adelaide Murphy Tyrol, through Dec. 31, “Anatomy of a Pond,” paintings and drawings by Vermont artist, Gallery, 713 Main St., 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org.
Vermont Arts Council: “Conduits: A Show with Three Artists,” through Oct. 31, Liz Hawkes deNiord, Richard Heller, and Rachel Portesi, with divergent expressions convene to complement and explore, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: “The Road to Recognition: The Abenakis and the State of Vermont,” ongoing, gifts from the four State-recognized bands, along with panels that explain the story of Abenaki recognition, Main Lobby and portico areas, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Janie Cohen, through Dec. 27, “Rogue Cloth Work,” old cloth in new contexts by UVM Fleming Museum curator, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Art Walk reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Northern Vermont Artist Association, through Nov. 1, annual members’ show; Galen Cheney and Tessa G. O’Brien, through Nov. 1, constructions inspired by time in China and photographs documenting daily environment and travels; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment.
MontrealMontreal Museum of Fine Arts: Egyptian Mummies,” through Feb. 2, produced by the British Museum, 1339 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal, Quebec, 514-285-2000, www.mmfa.qc.ca.
MorrisvilleRiver Arts: Heartbeet Lifesharing Fiber Arts, through Dec. 27, a collaboration between the fiber art creators and therapeutic woodworking studio; Jennifer Hubbard, through Dec. 27, “The View from Here: Local Landscapes,” oils, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org.
PoultneyStone Valley Arts: “Vermont Feministe,” through Nov. 3, select group of relevant and recognized Vermont artists; International Collage Exchange, through Nov. 3, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org.
RandolphChandler Gallery: “An Archive of Feeling,” through Nov. 3, works by Lydia Kern, Caitlin LaDolce, Rachel Jones, Wylie Garcia, Janie Cohen, Josh Urban Davis, Morris Fox and Marina Leybishkis, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
ReadingHall Art Foundation: “Made in Vermont,” through Dec. 31, group exhibition of new and recently completed work by Vermont artists Arista Alanis, Steve Budington, Clark Derbes, Jason Galligan-Baldwin and Sarah Letteney, 544 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org. Appointments available 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $10; first Friday of every month, 5 to 8 p.m., free without a guide.
Rutland77Art Gallery: Whitney Ramage, Oct. 27-Nov. 11, “”(Dis)Embodiment,” multimedia art by Rutland native and New York artist, 77Art, Rutland Opera House 59 Merchants Row, Rutland, www.77art.org.
B&G Gallery: John Brodowski, through Nov. 11, “Why 40 Still Lifes,” paintings, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Dona Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Jan. 4, retrospective exhibition of work by acclaimed Sandgate photographer, curated by John Killacky, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “A Step Back in Time,” through Nov. 1, author Yvonne Daley curates an exhibit of art celebrating the ‘60s, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
St. JohnsburyCatamount Arts: Sachiko Akiyama, through Nov. 4, “Terra Incognita,” sculpture and prints; Frankie Gardiner, through Nov. 1, “So So Hot!” Rankin Gallery, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org.
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Karen Henderson, through Nov. 22, “Contemplate,” landscape-inspired textile and mixed media art, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
ShelburneShelburne Museum: “William Wegman: Outside In,” through Oct. 29; “In Their Element: Jonathan D. Ebinger, Rodrigo Nava, Dan Snow,” through Oct. 31, outdoor sculpture; “Ink + Icons: Album Quilts from the Permanent Collection,” through Oct. 31; “Ogden Pleissner and the Working Landscape,” through Oct. 31, paintings of the American working landscape 1920s to ’80s, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission: $25, $23 for seniors, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12, under 5 free; $15 for Vt. resident (license), $8 Vt. ages 5-17; active military free.
South PomfretArtistree: “Local Color,” through Nov. 2, local artists inspired by their landscape, Artistree Community Arts Center & Gallery, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, 802 457-3500, www.artistreevt.org.
South RoyaltonWhite River Gallery: Kate Emlen, through Dec. 20, “Breathe the Wind,” paintings, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
SpringfieldThe Great Hall: “Alchemy: Metal, Mystery and Magic,” through February, group show explores both the physical properties and expressive possibilities of metalwork, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
StoweHelen Day Art Center: Vasilis Zografos, through Nov. 9, “Studio of Archeo-virtual Spiritings,” first solo exhibition in North America of internationally established Greek artist; “Unbroken Current,” through Nov. 9, work by Mildred Beltre, Sanford Biggers, Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons, Rashid Johnson, Harlan Mack, and Carrie Mae Weems, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
TunbridgeTunbridge Public Library: “Colors in Life,” through Nov. 10, group show of watercolor paintings by The Connecticut River Chapter of The Vermont Watercolor Society, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
WaterburyAxel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: John Matusz, through Oct. 26, recent cardboard sculptures inspired by a local collage show, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
West RutlandCarving Studio & Sculpture Center: SculptFest 2019, through Oct. 20, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, or by appointment.
