Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
AR Market: Matt Larson, through Aug. 19, “Walking with Gaia,” paintings, “ARTE at AR,” 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Mark Grasso, through June 28, lakesides, landscapes and the natural world by New York pastelist, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Studio Place Arts: “Now You See It,” through June 25, group exhibit involving illusion art that plays with perception; “Variations: Dance of Color and Form,” paintings by Maggie Neale, Third Floor Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre; 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 11:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Marion Huse: Picturing Pownal,” through June 22; The Student Art Show, through June 5; “Across the Street: Historic Bennington,” ongoing; Grandma Moses, ongoing, current exhibitions; Bennington Modernism, ongoing, current exhibitions, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: “Vermont: In the Country,” through July 10, second in a series of three all-member shows celebrating our favorite state; Warren Kimble, through July 9, “Artful Assemblages,” 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: June 18-Oct. 10: “Felt Experience,” work by Marjolein Dallinga, Ruth Jeyaveeran, Melissa Joseph, Liam Lee and Stephanie Metz; “Nebizun: Water Is Life,” artwork by Abenaki artists of the Champlain Valley and Connecticut River Valley regions; “Fluid Boundaries,” anthropomorphic shapes by New York artist Mie Yim; “Unraveling Oculus,” video installation by Beth Galston and other alumni of MIT’s Center for Advanced Visual Studies (CAVS); “There/There,” abstract landscape fresco paintings by Frank Jackson; Outdoors: “Roberley Bell: The Landscape Stares Back” and “Oasa DuVerney: Black Power Wave,” Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Epsilon Spires: Lydia Kern, through June 25, “Passages,” multi-media art by Burlington sculptor and installation artist, 190 Main St., Brattleboro, www.epsilonspires.org
Vermont Center for Photography: Mark Guglielmo, through June 26, “Spirits in the Land,” 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
Karma Bird House: “John Douglas: A Life Well-Lived,” June 22-Aug. 22, memorial retrospective presented by The Northern New England Museum of Art (NNEMoCA), Gallery, 47 Maple St., Burlington, 802-343-4767, karmabirdhouse.co Opening reception, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
East Hardwick
White Water Gallery: “Protest, 1967, 1968, 1969, Washington, D.C.,” through July 17, photos by Ross Connelly, co-publisher and editor of The Hardwick Gazette 1986-2017, 5 River St., East Hardwick, 802-563-2037 or 802-535-8602, whitewatergallery.blogspot.com Closing reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10.
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
Greensboro
Highland Center: “In Motion,” through July 24, Lois Eby’s lyrical paintings with Judith Wrend’s colorful kinetic sculpture, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “This Land: American Engagement with the Natural World,” through July 23; “Unbroken: Native American Ceramics, Sculpture, and Design,” through April 30, 2023; “In the Moment: Recent Work by Louise Hamlin,” through Sept. 3, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Huntington
Birds of Vermont Museum: “Fine Feathers,” through Oct. 1, the art of birds by various artists, 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Tell Us a Story,” through June 19, artists tell stories with three artworks; “2022 Legacy Collection,” through Dec. 24, works of 16 distinguished artists plus works of Alden and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Minèmå Gallery: Renée Lauzon, through July 3, “The Break Up,” work by painter and sonic artist, 2 Lower Main Street, Johnson, www.minemagallery.com
Vermont Studio Center: “Exquisite Variants: Maggie Nowinksi & Alicia Renadette,” through July 1, collaboration envisions tension and harmony between natural and manufactured environments, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org Closing reception, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1.
Lyndonville
Satellite Gallery: Ben Barnes, June, paintings of the Northeast Kingdom by Vermont artist, Satellite Gallery & Community Space, 71 Depot St., Lyndonville, thesatellitegalleryvt.weebly.com
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Relationships: hot, cold, intricate,” June 18-Aug. 14, featuring New England Wax regional art association, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 18: artist talk/tour, $10, 2 to 3 p.m.
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery on the Green: “Town & Country,” through June 26, work by Susan Abbott and Molly Doe Wensberg, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, edgewatergallery.co
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Contemporary to Classical,” through Aug. 7, highlights from the New Collection Handbook; “Into the Screen,” through Aug. 7, digital art from teamLab; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Town Hall Theater: Prindle Wissler, through June 30, “It Runs with the Territory,” retrospective of Middlebury’s longest-living artist, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 49, through June 26, varied work by gallery members, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
J. Langdon Antiques & Art: Janet Van Fleet, June, wood sculptures, 7 Langdon St., Montpelier, 802-613-3182, www.jlangdonvermont.com
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: Art Resource Association, June, work by members, Kitzmiller Room, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org
North Branch Nature Center: Art Resource Association, through June 27, Gallery, 713 Main St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org
Vermont Supreme Court: Paul Gruhler, through June 30, “Harmonics,” paintings, drawings and collage by Craftsbury artist, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: The Printmaking Invitational 2022, through July 8, curated by Phillip Robertson, features the work of Vermont artists Janet Cathey, Lynn Newcomb, and Michael Roosevelt; “Local Perspectives,” through July 8, exhibit of the Central Hub of the Vermont Pastel Society; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, or by appointment.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “An Exhibition of Women Painters: Courageous Dialogue,” through July 31, at by Fran Bull, Irene Cole, Joan Curtis, Rita Fuchsberg, Ruth Hamilton, Sandy Mayo, Mareva Millarc, Carolyn Shattuck and Dublin Durlier-Wilson, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Putney
NXT Gallery: Nathan Shepard, through Aug. 12, “Oils and Gouaches,” with poems by Megan Buchanan, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Vermont Pastel Society, through July 22, member show, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and by appointment. Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
St. Johnsbury
Catamount Arts: “Art from Guantánamo Bay,” June 22-Aug. 21, artwork by six men detained in the U.S. military prison, Fried Family Gallery, 39 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-2600, www.catamountarts.org Reception and panel discussion, 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26.
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: “Paint, Feathers & Bones: The Art of Cynthia Steil,” through July 16, a retrospective by Ryegate artist, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art, through Oct. 16, illuminates the history of creative response to perceptions of vision; “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” June 25-Oct. 16, examines the career, influences, and techniques of Italian-American artist, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, plus Monday holidays. Admission is $25, $23 over 65, $14 ages 13-17, $12 ages 5-12; $15 for students; $15 and $8 for Vermonters.
Springfield
The Vault: “Of Uncommon Beauty: Floral Impressions,” through July 27, by Vault’s fine artists group; “Just for the Fun of It,” through July 13, Open Wall show, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Current: Members’ Art Show & Sale, through July 23, (formerly Helen Day Art Center) 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Alternative Takes (on Human Impact),” through Oct. 31, three very different perspectives on the world in paint, collage, and graphite, by Misoo Bang, Richard Britell, and Mary Reilly, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Kasey Loyer, through June 18, “Recent Work,” abstract paintings by Burlington artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/
West Rutland
Carving Studio & Sculpture Center: 35th Anniversary Members’ Exhibition, through July 10, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, 802-438-2097, www.carvingstudio.org
