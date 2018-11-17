Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
Studio Place Arts: “Celebrate 3X,” through Dec. 27, fine art and craft extravaganza created by SPA member artists, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Opening reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17.
Bennington
Bennington College: Torkwase Dyson, through Dec. 15, “Scalar,” new paintings, drawings and sculptures, Usdan Gallery, Bennington, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Bennington Museum: “Where Do You Come From Anyway?” through Dec. 30; “Bennington and the Great War,” through Dec. 30; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Anne Davis, through Jan. 5, “A Peaceable Kingdom,” new paintings, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brattleboro
All Souls Church: Susan McDormand, through Dec. 31, paintings by Guilford artist, 29 South St., West Brattleboro, 802-254-9377, www.ascvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, and at Sunday services.
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Emily Mason: To Another Place,” through Feb. 10, first museum survey of the work of the acclaimed 86-year-old Brattleboro abstract artist; “If she has a pulse, she has a chance,” through Jan. 7, Michael Poster’s 32 photographic portraits of people in recovery from addiction; “Don’t Call Me Princess,” through March 2, Orly Cogan’s painted and embroidered linen pieces; “Every Day,” through Jan. 7, Robert Perkins sheds light on the theme of transcendence; “Heaven, Earth, Home,” through Feb. 10, sculptures and drawings by California-based Elizabeth Turk; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
Brooks House: “New Passage,” ongoing, pastels by Lesley Heathcote, encaustics by Jen Wiechers and acrylic paintings by Walter Slowinski, Brattleboro-West Arts, Atrium Hallway Gallery, 130 Main St., Brattleboro, www.brattleboro-west-arts.com.
Burlington
BCA Center: “Tectonic Industries: Dreams Can Come True,” through Feb. 9; “Pauline Jennings’ Becoming Human,” through Feb. 9, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Flynn Center: “Visions of the World,” through Dec. 1, work by Vermont immigrant artists, Amy E. Tarrant Gallery, 147 Main St., Burlington, 802-652-4500, www.flynncenter.org.
Flynndog: “th!NK,” November-December, installation by John Brodowski and company’s collaborative drawing project created by the community encompassing and surrounding the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, Flynndog Gallery, 208 Flynn Ave., Burlington, 802-652-9985, www.flynndog.net.
UVM Fleming Museum: “The Impossible Ideal: Victorian Fashion and Femininity,” through Dec. 14; “House to Home,” through Dec. 14, cultural, ethnographic and decorative art objects from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania; New England Gallery, fall 2018, work of current Vermont artists within the historical context of their predecessors, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Castleton
Castleton University: “Cellblock Visions: Prison Art in America,” through Dec. 21, curated by Phyllis Kornfeld; High School Art Exhibition, through Dec. 21, artwork by students from surrounding high schools, Christine Price Gallery, Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, 802-468-1119, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Chelsea
Chelsea Public Library: Julia M. Pavone, through Dec. 31, “Mixing It Up: Encaustic Cold Wax and Found Object Paintings,” 296 Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Ukiyo-e to Shin Hanga,” through Dec. 30, Japanese woodcuts from the Syracuse University Art Collection; “Making History: The Nuremberg and Augsburg Chronicles,” through Dec. 30, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
Greensboro
Highland Center: Elaine Cole Kerr, through Dec. 10, Westmore artist’s paintings portray the beauty of landscapes and sights familiar to residents of the Northeast Kingdom (Café); Ethan Hubbard, through Dec. 2, “Driving the Back Roads: In Search of Old-Time Vermonters,” photographs and stories by Vermont artist and writer, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, www.highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Heartbeet Felts,” through Dec. 23, wall hangings by members of the Heartbeet Lifesharing Community of Hardwick; “Gems and Giants,” through Dec. 23, sale and exhibits of small-format artworks juxtaposed with large-format works by member artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, and by appointment.
Lyndonville
NVU-Lyndon: Matthew Sylvester, through Nov. 23, art by East Calais painter and illustrator who used to specialize in comics, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Inside Out,” through Nov. 18, fall member show, West Road, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
stART Space: Autumn Show, through Dec. 1, new artworks that include paintings, photography and mixed-media sculpture, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, http://startspace.art. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: Twinfield Student Photography Show, through Jan. 5, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Wondrous Worlds: Art and Islam through Time and Place,” through Dec. 2, more than 100 works of art from the Newark Museum’s collections; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Town Hall Theater: Holiday Show, through Dec. 31, 11th annual show and sale by local artists, Jackson Gallery, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before events.
Montpelier
Center for Arts and Learning: Liz Le Serviget, through Nov. 30, “Places I Love ... a memoir shared with painting and photography,” 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-595-5252, www.cal-vt.org.
The Front Gallery: Show 28, through Dec. 2, recent work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, including most recent additions, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: “Water Landings,” through Dec. 31, photography by Linda Hogan and Rachel Senechal, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org.
Sweet Melissa’s: Nancy Smith, through Nov. 30, colored abstract pencil drawings by Montpelier artist, 4 Langdon St., Montpelier, 802-225-6012.
Vermont Arts Council: “7 Women 7 Walls,” through Dec. 28, work by seven Vermont artists whose techniques range from fiber art and collage to encaustic and frottage; “SiteTime,” through 2019, artists Erika Senft Miller, Nancy Winship Milliken and Michael Zebrowski explore wood as an art form in this evolving exhibit, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Diane Fitch, through Dec. 21, “Interior/Exterior” explores a lifetime of drawing and painting, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Wood Art Gallery: Mary McKay Lower, through Jan. 4, landscapes, figures and still-lifes, all with an abstract point of view; Elizabeth Nelson, through Jan. 4, works from her travels to Iceland; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment.
Morrisville
River Arts: “Remembrance,” through Jan. 9, work by photographer Athena Petra Tasiopoulos and artist Nina Dubois; Judy B. Dales, through Jan. 9, Colorful & Curvaceous: Captivating Quilt Art, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “I Know What I Saw,” through Dec. 9, paintings of Rita Fuchsberg and digital photography of Irene Minkoff (sisters), Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, http://stonevalleyarts.org. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, and during events.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: Holiday Artisans Market, through Dec. 23, creations of more than 50 regional artisans for viewing and sale, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org. Hours: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Holiday show hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Reading
Hall Art Foundation: “Made in Vermont,” through Nov. 25, group exhibition of new and recently completed work by Vermont artists; “The Solace of Amnesia,” through Nov. 25, over 30 paintings, photographs, works on paper and sculptures by some 25 artists; “Hope and Hazard: A Comedy of Eros,” through Nov. 26, over 80 paintings, photographs, works on paper and sculptures illustrating the extremes associated with romantic and sexual love selected by American artist Eric Fischl from the Hall Art Foundation collections, 551 Vermont Route 106, Reading, 802-952-1056, www.hallartfoundation.org. Open Wednesdays and weekends by appointment.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Erika Schmidt, through Dec. 8, “Infinity of Worlds,” new collage and monotypes; Ben Frank Moss, through Dec. 8, “Landscape Mysteries,” 40-year survey of landscape painting, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Rutland
77 Gallery: Danielle Klebes, through Jan. 11, “Aimless Pilgrimage,” solo show by Massachusetts painter, 77Art, CVPS Building, 77 Grove St., Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Alley Gallery: “Figuration,” through Nov. 17, figure drawing exhibition including work by Jerry Ralya, Bonnie Baird and Kate Gridley, Center Street Alley, Rutland, 802-299-7511, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/vtalleygallery. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Ewing the Stark Fisher,” through Dec. 1, work by area artists Mindy Fisher, Roscoe Tyler Stark and J.R. Ewing, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Rutland Free Library: Alan Shelvey, through Jan. 1, “Intarsia,” wood sculptures, 10 Court St., 802-773-1860, www.rutlandfree.org.
RUVT Gallery: “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation by Bill Ramage, ongoing, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Shelburne
Furchgott-Sourdiffe: “Listening to Rocks,” through Nov. 20, work by Montpelier photographer John Snell and Jericho fabric collage artist Dianne Schullenberger, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, http://fsgallery.com.
Shelburne Museum: “Mapping an Uneven Country: Birds Eye Views of Vermont,” through March 3, drawn, painted and printed views of the Green Mountain State; “New England Now,” through Jan. 13, various large-scale works considering the region’s evolving landscape, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours (through April 30): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; admission: $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
South Royalton
White River Gallery: Gerald Auten, through Dec. 16, “Graphite Insomnia,” works using graphite by director of Dartmouth’s Studio Art Exhibition Program, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Springfield
The Great Hall: “Healing: The Transformative Imagery of Art,” through March 30, featuring renowned New England artists honoring Springfield Hospital’s 105th anniversary, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
The Vault: “Shadows and Light,” through Dec. 28, “Open Wall” show features local artists in various media, Vermont State Craft Center, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: 2018 Members’ Art Show & Sale and Festival of Trees & Light, Nov. 20-Dec. 29, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.
Stowe Performing Arts Center: Altered Spaces Group Exhibition, through Jan. 7, work by Paul Gruhler, Dana Heffern, Ric Kasini Kadour, Lydia Kern, Erika Senft Miller, John M. Miller and Kathryn Lipke Vigesaa, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and prior to performances and events.
West Branch Gallery: Krista Harris, through Nov. 20, “Moving Pictures,” new abstract works; Susan Wilson, through Nov. 20, sculpture by Putney ceramic artist, 17 Towne Farm Lane, Stowe, 802-253-8943, www.westbranchgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Photographer Marianne Benoir, through Jan. 7, “A Retrospective: Then Through Now,” images of flora, fauna, places, things and people by South Royalton artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waterbury
Waterbury Congregational Church: “Grace,” through November, large-format images by Lisa Dimondstein, Julie Parker, Sandy Shenk, John Snell, Rob Spring, Annie Tiberio and Elliot Burg, 8 N. Main St., Waterbury, 802-244-6606, www.waterburyucc.com.
White River Junction
Main Street Museum: Photographer Jack Rowell, through April 1, “Cultural Documentarian: Portraits of Vermont People and Other Wildlife” by Braintree artist, 58 Bridge St., White River Junction, www.mainstreetmuseum.org.
