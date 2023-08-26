Visual Arts

“Wonderland: Anne Taylor Davis,” paintings and drawings, opens with a public reception and artist’s talk 5 to 7 p.m. today (Aug. 26) at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. The exhibit runs through Sept. 24. Pictured is “Brown Heart.”

 Courtesy Highland Center for the Arts/

Note: Because of flooding, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

