Manchester’s Southern Vermont Arts Center will host two exhibitions in its Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum beginning July 1: The American exhibition premiere of “The Red Dress” and “Frippery, Finery, Frills: Works in Conversation by Barbara Ishikura and Sam Fields,” both on view through Sept. 24. A public reception opens the exhibits, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Pictured is RD worn by UK artisan Freya Lusher.

 Photo Sophia Schorrkon/

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

