Editor's note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Barre
Morse Block Deli: Mark Heitzman, through March 2, 10 large-scale graphite or charcoal drawings of tools and other objects, including a tire iron, the bottom of an ancient oil can, and a drill bit, completed from 2004-15, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Strictly Sedimentary,” through March 9, group show featuring layered artwork that defines collage; Second Floor: “Going on 20,” Jeneane Lunn and her students; Third Floor: “Interaction,” Alexandra Turner and Alissa Faber, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bennington
Bennington College: “The Body Stops Here,” Feb. 26-March 30. Works in various media focusing on body parts by Keiko Narahashi and Sarah Peters highlight their distinctive uses of folk, pop-culture, and historic references, Usdan Gallery, Bennington, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26.
Bennington Museum: Paul Katz, through May 27, paintings, sculpture and books; “Grandma Moses,” ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: Axel Stohlberg, through March 1, “Abstract Vermont,” paintings, drawings and collage, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: 2019 Student Art Show, through Feb. 26, featuring student works from Barstow Memorial, Leicester, Lothrop, Neshobe, Sudbury, Whiting and Otter Valley Schools, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Open Call NXNE 2019: Paint,” through March 2, over 300 juried artists from New England and New York; “Don’t Call Me Princess,” through March 2, Orly Cogan’s painted and embroidered linen pieces; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
Mitchell-Giddings Gallery: Winter Group Show, 2019, through Feb. 24, work by Josh Bernbaum, Bruce Campbell, Lyell Castonguay, Liz Chalfin, Jon Gregg, Emily Mason, Petria Mitchell, and other gallery artists, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com.
Burlington
BCA Center: Barbara Zucker, Feb. 22-June 9, “Adorned: Hairstyles of an Ancient Dynasty,” paintings and an installation of acrylic abstractions inspired by the stylized hairstyles of Tang dynasty tomb figures; Rebecca Weisman, Feb. 22-June 9, “Skin Ego,” installation; Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Opening artists’ reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22.
Flynn Center: “The Intrepid Couple and the Story of Authentica,” through March 9, multimedia exhibit curated by UVM’s Jackson and Lydia Clemmons, Amy E. Tarrant Gallery, 147 Main St., Burlington, 802-652-4500, www.flynncenter.org.
Flynndog: “Crosscurrents,” through Feb. 28, artistic confluences in the work of four lifelong friends: spun metal paintings of Homer Wells, landscape paintings of Lillian Kennedy, and nature photography of Mary Brevda and Barry Snyder, Flynndog Gallery, 208 Flynn Ave., Burlington, 802-652-9985, www.flynndog.net.
UVM Fleming Museum: Small Worlds: Miniatures in Contemporary Art,” through May 10; “Global Miniatures,” through May 10, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Colorama,” through April 14, 36 reproduced photographic images from the George Eastman Museum depict an idealized past for a new generation; “From the Vault,” through March 31, staff selections from the permanent collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
Granville, N.Y.
Slate Valley Museum: “Artists of the Slate Valley,” through Feb. 28, fourth annual student art show features area artists from elementary to high school, 17 Water St., Granville, N.Y., 518-642-1417, www.slatevalleymuseum.org. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 (12 and younger free).
Greensboro
Highland Center: Kate Emlen, through Feb. 28, paintings, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, www.highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: New exhibitions from the permanent collection fill 16 galleries, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; admission is free.
Johnson
NVU-Johnson State College: Binta Colley, through Feb. 21, “It’s All in the Details: Botanical Illustrations (and More),” wok by Plainfield artist, Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, www.jsc.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Killington
Killington Arts Guild: Deborah Terenzio, ongoing, abstract landscapes by Connecticut-Vermont artist, Base Camp Outfitters, 2363 Route 4, Killington, 802-775-0166, https://basecampvt.com.
Lebanon, N.H.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center: Winter Art Exhibit, through March, various media by area artists, Level 4 Mall Lounge, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H., 603-650-6187, www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/arts.
AVA Gallery: 11th Annual High School Exhibition, through March 8, art from regional Vermont and New Hampshire public, private, and vocational high schools, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; free.
Lyndonville
NVU-Lyndon: Community Art Exhibit, through March 14, “To B or Not to B,” work by children and adults relating to the letter B, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Closing reception, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Galleries closed for winter season, www.svac.org.
Marshfield
Jaquith Library: Invitational Group Art Show, through Feb. 27, annual exhibit by well-known area artists: Douglas Aja, Jennifer Barlow, Chuck Bohn, Jane English, Juliane Fechter, Stanley Folsom, Marcie Frink, Annie Geiger, Tracey Hambleton , Jeneane Lunn, Viiu Niiler, Marj Pulaski, Helen Rabin, Frederick Rudi, Michael Schumacher, Sylvia Walker and Janet Wormser, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: Modern and Contemporary Works from the Permanent Collection, through April 28; “50/50,” through Aug. 11, 50 years of collecting for Middlebury; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Town Hall Theater: “The Light Show,” through March 24, unique lamps by Vermont artists, Jackson Gallery, 68 S. Pleasant St., Middlebury, 802-388-1436, www.townhalltheater.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before events.
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 30, through March 9, recent work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment.
Montpelier Senior Activity Center: Janice Walrafen, through Feb. 20, “Hidden Surprise,” clay masks by local artist, 58 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-223-2518, www.montpelier-vt.org.
North Branch Nature Center: Dianne Schullenberger and John Snell, through March 28, fabric art and photography by renowned local artists reflect on the art in rocks, Gallery, 713 Main St., 802-229-6206, https://northbranchnaturecenter.org.
Vermont Arts Council: “Artists to Watch 2019,” through Feb. 28, work of 10 Vermont contemporary artists; “SiteTime,” through 2019, artists Erika Senft Miller, Nancy Winship Milliken, and Michael Zebrowski explore wood as an art form in this evolving exhibit, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Ann Young, through March 28, “Fellow Travelers,” large-scale oil paintings, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Wood Art Gallery: “Close to the Cloth: A Textile Exhibit,” Feb. 16-March 29, work by Barbara Bendix, Karen Henderson, Stephanie Krauss, Skye Livingston, Kate Ruddle and Neysa Russo; Winter Juried Exhibit, through March 1, eclectic work by 26 local artists; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; or by appointment. Artists’ reception (textile exhibit), 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7; demo day, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Match 23.
Montreal
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts: “Alexander Calder: Radical Inventor,” through Feb. 24, first major retrospective of American artist (1898-1976) “who made sculpture move”; “A Model in the Studio, Montreal 1880-1950,” through May 5, new acquisitions, 1339 Sherbrooke St. West, Montreal, Quebec, 514-285-2000, www.mmfa.qc.ca. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; $23 Canadian, $15 for ages 13-30, 12 and younger free.
Morrisville
River Arts: Ryan Geary, through March 28, “Ascent (Part One: Eulogy),” a collection of 2-D and 3-D collages attempt to deconstruct the artist’s America; Thom Egan, through April 19, “On Making Pictures,” wood block prints, lithographs, and colored low reliefs, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and first and third Sundays.
Northfield
Norwich University: “Explorers of Norwich,” ongoing, Norwich University alumni whose lives shaped and changed our nation during the mid-19th and early-20th centuries, Sullivan Museum and History Center, Northfield, 802-485-2620, www.norwich.edu.
Putney
Next Stage: Finn Chapman, Feb. 16-May 14, “By Words We Change,” paintings with associated writings, The Gallery at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, http://nextstagearts.org. Opening reception, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, followed by 7 p.m. presentation.
Randolph
Chandler Gallery: “Paper Possibilities,” through March 2, 10 artists who use paper in diverse and innovative ways, 73 Main St., Randolph, 802-728-9878, www.chandler-arts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Vermont Technical College: Frank Woods, through Feb. 19, 10 years of landscape painting alternating between the two poles of more or less faithful depiction of the natural world and abstract problem-solving by Montpelier artist, Hartness Library, Main Street, Randolph Center, 800-431-0025, https://www.vtc.edu/hartness-library-0.
White River Craft Center: “Artistic Interpretations Times Three,” through May 1, oil paintings by Jan Fowler, watercolor and acrylic paintings by Joann (aka Rig) DiNicola, and photography by Lou DiNicola, 50 Randolph Ave, Randolph, 802-728-8912, https://whiterivercraftcenter.org.
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: Verujan Boghosian, through March 16, “Late Work,” construction and collage; Erick Hufschmid, through March 16, “A Muse,” a visit to the studio of Verujan Boghosian, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Rutland
77 Gallery: “Rutland Studio August: The Portraits of Debo Mouloudji,” through March 22, surrounded by works of Jamaal Clacke, Christine Holzschuh, Ben Leber, Marilyn Lucey, Bill Ramage, Whitney Ramage, Oliver Schemm, and Dick Weis, 77Art, CVPS Building, 77 Grove St., Rutland, 802-299-7511, www.77art.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Alley Gallery: “Rutland: Real and Imagined,” through March 9, work by Arthur Gilman, Ric Kasini Kadour, Carol McGorry, Don Ross, Eve Ogden Schaub, Stephen Schaub, Bob Van Degna, and Susan Weiss, Center Street Alley, Rutland, 802-299-7511, email vtalleygallery@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/vtalleygallery. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Castleton Bank Gallery: “Keep the Car Running,” through March 16, photography by Kelley Burgess and Jonathan Schechner, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Chaffee Art Center: “Winter Wonderland,” through March 1, members of the East Mountain Mentor Artists (EMMA): Mary Crowley, Christine Holzschuh, Ann McFarren, Betsy Moakley, Rae Newell, Alice Sciore, Karen Seward, and Christine Townsend, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Johnny Swing: Design Sense,” through June 2, glimpse into the phases of the Vermont artist’s philosophy and practice, from the early conceptual stages of sketching and model-making to fabricating molds and engineering the structural elements; “Mapping an Uneven Country: Birds Eye’s Views of Vermont,” through March 3, drawn, painted, and printed views of the Green Mountain State, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission: $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
South Royalton
White River Gallery: Robert Shetterly, through March 12, large format portraits of citizens who courageously address issues of social, environmental, and economic fairness, BALE Building, 35 S. Windsor St., South Royalton, 802-498-8438, https://balevt.org/white-river-gallery/. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Springfield
The Great Hall: “Healing: The Transformative Imagery of Art,” through March 30, featuring renowned New England artists honoring Springfield Hospital’s 105th anniversary, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: Closed for repairs, www.helenday.com.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Elevation 4393,” through March 31, featuring works by Trevor Corp, Daniel Schechner and Jackson Tupper, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and prior to performances and events.
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: Anna Ross, through Feb. 25, “Coming into the Light,” paintings by Tunbridge artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waitsfield
Valley Arts Festival Gallery: August Burns, through March 2, “The Art of the Portrait,” by central Vermont artist, Vermont Festival of the Arts Gallery, 5031 Main St., Waitsfield, 802-496-6682, http://valleyartsvt.com. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: “The Way We See It: Social (In)Justice,” through Feb. 23, work by Kate Longmaid, Ann Young, Michelle Saffran and Jerry Ralya, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Weston
Weston Playhouse: “Vermont and Beyond,” Feb. 16-17, works of seven local artists: Diane Bell, Tony Conner, Don Dalton, Doris Ingram, Robert O’Brien, Lynn VanNatta and Marijke Westberg, Village Green, Weston, 802-263-9394 or 802-734-7750. Hours: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday.
White River Junction
Main Street Museum: Photographer Jack Rowell, through April 1,“Cultural Documentarian: Portraits of Vermont People and Other Wildlife” by Braintree artist, 58 Bridge St., White River Junction, www.mainstreetmuseum.org.
Scavenger Gallery: Daryl Burnett, through March 31, “Bewildered,” photographs and paintings by Montpelier artist, 41 Main St., White River Junction, 802-295-0808, email scavenger.gallery@gmail.com. Hours (through February): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and by appointment (call 603-443-3017).
