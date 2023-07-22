Note: Because of flooding, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.
Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Adamant
Frank Suchomel Memorial Art Center: Randy Allen (indoors), through Aug. 26, local sculptors (outdoors), ongoing, and other works collected by the late Frank Suchomel, Meditation Garden and concert hall, Haggett Road, Adamant, www.fsmac-quarryworks.org
Barre
Aldrich Library: “Spring into Summer,” through July 23, members art show by The Paletteers, Milne Room, 16 Washington St., 802-476-7559, www.aldrichpubliclibrary.org
ARTE at 159 North Main: “On a Mountain,” through Aug. 12, acrylic paintings by Erik Nelson, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Espresso Bueno: Nina Towne, through Aug. 19, expressions of shape, color and personality in more-than-meets-the-eye collage, 248 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-0896, espressobueno.com
Art at Morse Block: “Dream Views,” through Oct. 14, photomontages by Wendy James, a fundraiser for SPA, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: Through Aug. 18: “You’re Absolutely Spineless,” 27 artists celebrate invertebrates, Main Floor Gallery; “Deep Impressions: Elinor Randall, Master Printmaker,” Second Floor Gallery; “Totems, Walking Sticks, and Spirit Sticks,” works by Karmimadeebpra McMillan, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “A Brief History of Bennington,” through Dec. 31, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Five New Members, through Oct. 31, glass artist Garrett Sadler, woodcrafter Guy Rossi, landscape artist Brian Hewitt, pastel artist Lynn Austin and sculptor Liza Myers, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, brandonartistsguild.org
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: through Oct. 9: “Human Nature Walk,” immersive site-specific installation by Aurora Robson; “Glasstastic,” BMAC’s popular bi-annual homage to youthful creativity and artistic ingenuity; “Pride 1983,” origins and legacy of Burlington’s first Pride celebration through photographs, artifacts, and audio recordings; “I Land Therefore I Am,” artwork by Anina Major that exploring the relationship between self and place, belonging and identity; “Drawing Room,” Alec Egan’s imaginary house in paintings; “Where Things Set,” sculptures and drawings by the Massachusetts artist Roberley Bell; Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
C. X. Silver Gallery: Charles Ramsburg, through Aug. 16; John Killacky, through Aug. 30, Flux,” 814 Western Ave., Brattleboro, 802-257-7898, www.cxsilvergallery.com
Mitchell-Giddings: “Inner Landscapes: Three Views,” through Aug. 27, Erika Radich, Jessie Pollock and Maggie Cahoon, 183 Main St., Brattleboro, 802-251-8290, www.mitchellgiddingsfinearts.com
Vermont Center for Photography: Mary Zompetti, through Aug. 27, “The Lost Garden,” 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Outstanding: Contemporary Self-Taught Art,” through Sept. 17, featuring self-taught artists from Vermont and the surrounding region; “Hyunsuk Erickson: Thingumabob Society,” through Sept. 17, exploring materiality, resourcefulness and identity in a whimsical installation, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
Chelsea
Chelsea Public Library: “Mountain Light,” through Aug. 27, paintings of Vermont landscapes by Linda Schneider, who splits her time between Brooklyn and Rochester, 296 Vt. Route 110, Chelsea, 802-685-2188, www.chelsealibrary.com
Glens Falls, N.Y.
The Hyde Collection: “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music and Dance,” through Sept. 17; “Celebrating 60 Years: The Collector Pruyn Hyde,” through Sept. 17; “The 1960s: Beyond Op and Pop,” through Sept. 17, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, New York, 518-792-1761, hydecollection.org
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, 753 Heights Road, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “Late in the afternoon, the voice of a black-billed cuckoo in the rain,” through Aug. 11, bird collages by Gabrielle Dietzel, bird anthology by Howard Norman, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-3000, highlandartsvt.org Artists’ reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3; poetry readings at 4 p.m.
Hanover, N.H.
Hood Museum of Art: “Homecoming: Domesticity and Kinship in Global African Art,” July 22-May 25, featuring over 75 works drawn from the museum’s collection; “Kent Monkman: The Great Mystery,” through Dec. 9, including new commissions responding to works in the collection by the Cree artist; “Historical Imaginary,” through Nov. 11, pairing an unfinished study for Emanuel Leutze’s “Washington Crossing the Delaware” with historical and contemporary artworks from the Hood Museum’s collection, this exploring how artists constructed ideas about U.S. history, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, New Hampshire, 603-646-1110, hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu
Huntington
Birds of Vermont Museum: “Spark!” through Oct. 31, magic bird moments from more than 30 artists, 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org Artists’ reception, 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Nature’s Playground,” through Sept. 3, New England landscapes; “The Creative Process,” through Sept. 3, 40 artists exhibit their process; Legacy Collection, through Dec. 23, works of 17 distinguished New England landscape artists plus works by Alden Bryan and Mary Bryan, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: John Chirchirillo, through Sept. 30, “Recent Sculptures” by North Bennington artist, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org Opening reception, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “For the Love of Vermont: The Lyman Orton Collection,” July 22-Nov. 5, more than 200 artworks that capture Vermont and its people, Yester House; “The Red Dress,” through Sept. 24, U.S. premiere of unique project contributed to by women around the world, Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum; “Frippery, Finery, Frills: Works in Conversation,” through Sept. 24, by Barbara Ishikura and Sam Fields, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Opening reception 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
Middlebury
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Tossed: Art from Discarded, Found and Re-purposed Materials,” through Dec. 10, Recent Acquisitions 2016-23, through Aug. 6; Permanent Collection Galleries, ongoing, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, museum.middlebury.edu
Montpelier
Susan Calza Gallery: “Cocked and Gagged,” through July 23, mixed media presentation by Dominique Gustin and Susan Calza referencing the escalating number of mass shootings in America in 2023, 38 Main St., Montpelier, 802-224-6827, www.susancalza.com
The Front Gallery: Diane Sophrin, through July 30, “Extrapolations & Commentary,” multimedia images, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com
North Branch Nature Center: Patty Meriam, through Sept. 14, “The Longest Branch,” nature paintings by Barre artist, Gallery, 713 Elm St., Montpelier, 802-229-6206, northbranchnaturecenter.org Artist reception, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.
Vermont Supreme Court: “At a Crossroads,” open until further notice, photography and mixed media collage by Victoria Blewer, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, curator.vermont.gov Montpelier Art Walk, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Woodbelly Pizza: Brian Herrick, through July 30, “Season’s Shift,” paintings integrate the use of the grid to reflect the transition of seasons, 79 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-225-6568, woodbellypizza.com
T.W. Wood Gallery: Pievy Polyte, through July 27, “Art Standing with Community,” acrylic paintings by Haitian-Vermont artist; Annual Members Exhibition, through July 27; “Art of Thomas Waterman Wood,” ongoing; “Works Progress Administration Artwork,” ongoing, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Celebrating Abenaki Art, Heritage and Culture,” through July 30, a variety of media including basket making, photography, weaving, digital prints, painting, birch bark biting, ink prints, carving and other traditional art forms, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org
Putney
NXT Gallery: Karen Becker, through Aug. 13, “Bearing Witness, Part 2,” retrospective devoted to artist’s love of nature, Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, 802-387-0102, nextstagearts.org
Rochester
The BigTown Gallery: “In Memoriam,” through July 30, honoring friends and artists who passed in recent years — Ben Frank Moss, Deborah Bohnert, Varujan Boghosian, Marcus Ratliff, and Edward Koren, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com
Rutland
B&G Gallery: “Pollock, Warhol and Johns: The Triumvirate of Transition,” through July 31,” the final installation of a three-part series by Bill Ramage, 74 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-299-7511, bramage93@gmail.com.
Castleton U. Bank Gallery: “Mapping the Rutland Region,” through Aug. 12, a collection of historical maps and planning graphics from the Rutland area, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-282-2396, www.castleton.edu/arts/art-galleries/
Chaffee Art Center: “Mythic & Quotidian,” through Aug. 18, work by Fran Bull and Peter Wallis, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Garden party, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jul 22.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Anna Yakuboyskaya, through Aug. 19, “Sightseeing on Silk & Paper,” by one of America’s newest citizens, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Object/s of Play,” through Oct. 22, work of Cas Holman and Karen Hewitt; “Pop Up,” through Oct. 22, inflated sculpture; “Pet Friendly,” through Oct. 22, the art of Stephen Huneck; “Right Under Your Nose,” through Oct. 22, children’s printed textiles from the collection of J.J. Murphy and Nancy Mladenoff; “Built from the Earth,” through Oct. 22, Pueblo pottery from the Anthony and Teresa Perry Collection, 6000 Shelburne Road (Route 7), Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org
Springfield
The Vault: “Nature’s Radiance,” through Aug. 2, floral impressions by Vault’s fine artists, Gallery at the Vault, 68 Main St., Springfield, 802-885-7111, www.galleryvault.org
Stowe
The Art Barn: The Workroom, through Aug. 15, annual summer, Comfort Farm, 2313 West Hill Road, Stowe, email marcie@marciescudder.com. Conversation with the artists, 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
The Current: “A Place of Memory,” through Oct. 21, questions public representation and how cultures and countries choose to define their past through monuments, memorials, and sculptural objects, 90 Pond Street, Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.thecurrentnow.org
Tunbridge
Tunbridge Public Library: “Manufactured Phonies,” through Sept. 30, prints and paintings by Astro Dan (Daniel Matthews) of Hanover, N.H., 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
Waitsfield
The Bundy Modern: “Nor’easter,” through Sept. 3, paintings by Terry Ekasala, Rick Harlow and Craig Stockwell, Bundy Road (off Route 100 South), Waitsfield, 802-583-5832, www.bundymodern.com
Lareau Farm: 2023 Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition, through July 22, Big Red Barn Gallery, 48 Lareau Road, Route 100, Waitsfield, valleyartsvt.com
Waterbury
Axel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Denis Versweyveld, through September, “Still Life,” sculptures, paintings and drawings by Ferrisburgh artist, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.facebook.com/AxelsFrameShopGallery/Omnos