Visual Arts

Vermont Studio Center’s Red Mill Gallery exhibition, “Joe Chirchirillo: Recent Sculptures,” is open through Sept. 20. Most recently, the North Bennington artist is working on a series of welded steel pieces that relate to plant forms. A public opening reception will take place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. Pictured is “Steel Musing 1.”

 Courtesy Vermont Studio Center/

Note: Because of flooding, call ahead before visiting museums and galleries.

Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0