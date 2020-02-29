Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
ArlingtonCanfield Gallery: “Aperture Magazine/Paris Photo Best Photobooks,” through April 15, winners of Aperture’s internationally acclaimed competition of photo books, Martha Canfield Library, 528 E. Arlington Road, Arlington, 802-375-6153, http://facebook.com/TheCanfieldGallery.
BarreMorse Block Deli: James Secor, through Feb. 29, “Peanut Butter Garlic Toast,” acrylic paintings by local artist, Morse Block, 260 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com.
Studio Place Arts: “Botanical Blitz,” through March 7, works that depict the plant, insect and animal worlds; Lois Beatty, “Making My Mark: Recent Monoprints,” Second Floor Gallery; “20 Years of SPA!” celebratory exhibit, Third Floor Gallery; Janet Van Fleet, through March 7, found wood sculptures, Quick Change Gallery, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bellows FallsProject Space 9: Scott Morgan, through Feb. 29, paintings by Scott Morgan influenced by his musical background and 25-year career as a landscape architect, Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP), Exner Block, 9 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-463-3252, email: ramp@sover.net.
BenningtonBennington College: Patricia Johanson, through May 9, “House & Garden,” drawing series by ecological artist, Usdan Gallery, Bennington, 802-440-4347, www.bennington.edu. Hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Bennington Museum: Scot Borofsky, through May 10, “Gritty Streets to Green Mountains,” paintings by Brattleboro artist; “(re)Sounding,” through May 25, artists, musicians, and co-curators Angus McCullough Jake Nussbaum, and Adam Tinkle bring new life to old instruments; Annual Student Art Exhibition, through March 10, artwork of the region’s elementary, middle and high school students; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Wednesday.
BerlinCentral Vermont Medical Center: Regis Cummings, through March 21, “Flowers, Faces, Familiar Places,” paintings by Montpelier artist, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: Annual Student Art Show, through March 1, new artwork by local students grades K-12; “Wanderlust,” March 6-April 28, members’ journeys real, fanciful, and metaphorical, in glass, watercolor, oil, ceramics, fabric, photography and more, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6.
BrattleboroBrattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Ask the River,” through March 7, large cyanotypes, a wall of reflective disks that form tessellations mimicking river patterns by Elizabeth Billings, Evie Lovett, and Andrea Wasserman, and community-made cyanotype postcards; “Gordon Meinhard: The Lives of Tables,” through March 7, Modernist still life paintings of tables; “Weighted Tears: Mary Admasian,” ongoing, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; closed Tuesday; $8, $6 for seniors, $4 for students (under 5 free).
C. X. Silver Gallery: Putney School faculty, through March 8, landscapes by Gordon Jones and portraits by Cai Xi, 814 Western Ave., Brattleboro, 802-257-7898, www.cxsilvergallery.com.
Vermont Center for Photography: Evy Huppert, through March 1, “Wild Spirits,” photos of untamed places; Open Juried Exhibition, March 6-April 26, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Opening reception, 5:40 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 6.
BurlingtonBCA Center: “Apocalypse Diet: What Will We Eat?” through June 7, first floor; “Brigitta Varadi: Exploring the Invisible,” second floor Roth Gallery; and “Estefania Puerta: Sore Mouth Swore,” lower level gallery, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Main Street Landing: Vanessa Kotovich, through February, “Lugo-Natura,” work by Hinesburg photographer, curated by Little Umbrella, The Gallery, Main Street Landing, 3 Main St., Burlington, 802-391-4083 or email ors.drex.vt@gmail.com.
UVM Fleming Museum: “Animal Transformations,” through May 8, animal-related objects from the Fleming’s extensive collections; “Let’s Have a Ball!” through May 8, “Wood Gaylor and the New York Art Scene, 1913–1936”; “WARP,” through May 8, War rugs of Afghanistan; 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; $5 admission, $3 for students and seniors.
Glens Falls, N.Y.The Hyde Collection: Francisco Goya,” through April 26, “The Caprichos Etchings”; “Aquatints and Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint,” through April 26, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, N.Y., 518-792-1761, http://hydecollection.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission is $12, $10 for seniors; free for children, students and active military.
GreensboroHighland Center: “The New Works of Peter Schumann: The Badsheet Existibility Show,” through March 3, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, http://highlandartsvt.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Hanover, N.H.Hood Museum of Art: “Form and Relation: Contemporary Native Ceramics,” March 14-Aug. 9, examines the work of Anita Fields, Courtney M. Leonard, Cannupa Hanska Luger, Ruben Olguin, Rose B. Simpson and Roxanne Swentzell, whose practices are grounded in our relations to the land and to one another; new exhibitions from the permanent collection, ongoing, Dartmouth College, 4 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, N.H., 603-646-1110, https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; admission is free.
JohnsonNVU-Johnson: Cynthia Bowler, through March 13, retrospective exhibit of mixed media by late Vermont artist, Julian Scott Memorial Gallery, Dibden Center for the Arts, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, 337 College Hill, Johnson, 802-635-1481, www.jsc.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Lebanon, N.H.Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center: Winter Art Exhibition, through March, work by Craig Albotello, Mark Council, Belinda Evans, Kathryn Field, Linda Knisley, Penny Koburger, John Macadam and the Vermont Pastel Society, Level 4 Mall Lounge, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, N.H., 603-650-6187, www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/arts.
AVA Gallery: Ben Frank Moss, through March 6, “An Imaginative Life,” memorial exhibit for Washington State artist (1936-2019), AVA, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org. Hours: 11 to 5 Tuesday-Saturday (7 p.m. Thursday); free.
LyndonvilleNVU-Lyndon: “2-by-2,” through March 19, community show of 2-by-2-inch works, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, Quimby Gallery, Lyndonville, http://northernvermont.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Closing reception, 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
ManchesterEllenbogen Galley: Richard Weis, through March 14, “Beyond Words,” new paintings by Castleton artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, http://ellenbogengallery.art. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Helmholz Fine Art: Jim Westphalen, through March 8, “Vanish: Disappearing Icons of Rural America,” paintings, 442 Depot St., Manchester, 802-855-1678, www.helmholzfineart.com.
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “I Am More: Facing Stigma,” through March 15; Gisela Gamper, through March 15, “Longing for David,” photographs dedicated to David Gamper (1945-2011), both part of “More than Meets the Eye Project,” Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
MarshfieldJaquith Library: Annual Invitational Group Art Show, through March 2, celebration of Marshfield’s local art scene, 122 School St., Marshfield, 802-426-3581, www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
MiddleburyEdgewater Gallery on the Green: Kathleen Kolb, through February, “A Winter Series,” collection of winter paintings that capture the magical quality of the season by acclaimed Vermont artist, 6 Merchants Rowe, Middlebury, 802-989-7419, http://edgewatergallery.com.
Middlebury College Museum of Art: “Lost Luxuries: Ancient Chinese Gold,” through April 19; Hon Chun Zhang, through May 3, “Hair Story in Charcoal and Ink,” work by Chinese-American artist; “Weimar, Dessau, Berlin,” through April 19, Bauhaus as school and laboratory; “Into the Screen,” May 22-Dec. 6, digital art from Tokyo-based teanLab; Ancient Mediterranean and Early European Art, ongoing; European and American Art, ongoing, Cerf Gallery; Robert F. Reiff Gallery of Asian Art, ongoing, Middlebury College, Mahaney Center for the Arts, South Street (Route 30), Middlebury, 802-443-5007, http://museum.middlebury.edu. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
MontpelierThe Front Gallery: Show 37, through Feb. 29, work of the gallery’s membership of Vermont contemporary artists; Ray Brown, March 6-29, “Tumbling Toward the End,” work by acclaimed Montpelier artist, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com. Opening reception 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. Film screening: “Portrait of an Artist,” 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
Garage Cultural Center: “Thaw: A Conversation in Words and Imagery,” through March 15, paintings by Evie Lovett, poems by Diana Whitney, 58 State St. (second floor, in back), Montpelier, 802-738-3667, https://garageartsvt.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, or by appointment.
Vermont Arts Council: 2020 Vermont Artists to Watch, through March 27, a survey of contemporary art in the state, VAC Spotlight Gallery, 136 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-3293, www.vermontartscouncil.org. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont State House: “Women in the State House,” ongoing, four-panel story that begins with women’s suffrage and concludes with women exercising equal political power, Main Lobby, 115 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vermont Supreme Court: Nitya Brighenti, through March 30, “Of Cities and Deserts,” nomadic landscapes, still lifes and portraiture by Barre artist, poet and architect, 111 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-0749, http://curator.vermont.gov. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
T.W. Wood Gallery: Art Resource Association, Feb. 29-March 26, “Recollection,” group exhibition incorporates themes of memory, transitions, and learning from the past; “Tell Me What’s Really Going on,” Feb. 29-April 30, social justice/injustice in the world through the works of multiple artists and media; works from the Federal Art Collection and the T.W. Wood permanent collection, ongoing, Center for Arts and Learning, 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday; or by appointment. Artists’ reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14; Art Walk reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 3.
RochesterThe BigTown Gallery: “Family Matters,” through February, work by outsider artists Jordan MacLachlan and Morton Bartlett, 99 N. Main St. (Route 100), Rochester, 802-767-9670, www.bigtowngallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
RutlandChaffee Art Center: “Northern Comforts,” through March 20, work from the Maple Leaf Quilters Guild, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
RUVT Gallery: Bill Ramage, ongoing, “The Rutland ‘Ideal City’ Drawing,” installation, Rutland Opera House, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-468-1266, www.castleton.edu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
St. JohnsburyNortheast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Robert Waldo Jr., March 2-April 18, “The Artistic Universe of Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr.,” work by painter, kinetic sculptor, book illustrator, art educator and political cartoonist, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Meet the artist party, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 6.
Saxtons RiverMain Street Arts: Melissa Rubin, through March 20, “A Selection of Works 2014-2019,” by acclaimed New York-Vermont artist, 35 Main St., Saxtons River, 802-869-2960, www.mainstreetarts.org. Closing reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
ShelburneShelburne Museum: “Creature Comfort: Animals in the House,” through Aug. 23, art and decorative objects; “Time Lapse: Contemporary Analog Photography,” through March 8, features the work of 13 artists who treat the darkroom as a laboratory, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, https://shelburnemuseum.org. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission (through April 30): $10, $5 ages 5-17, under 5 and active military free.
SpringfieldThe Great Hall: “Alchemy: Metal, Mystery and Magic,” through February, group show explores both the physical properties and expressive possibilities of metalwork, 100 River St., Springfield, 802-885-3061, www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.
StoweHelen Day Art Center: “Love Letters,” through April 18, work by Louise Bourgeois, Robert Buck, Molly Davies, Jim Dine, Tracey Emin, John Killacky and Eiko Otake, and Jeroen Nelemans. 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Summer: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center: “Art of Sound,” through April 30, Multi-sensory group exhibition celebrates contemporary artists’ use of sound as a platform of expression, Altered Spaces Gallery, 122 Hourglass Drive, Stowe, 802-760-4634, www.sprucepeakarts.org. Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and prior to performances and events.
TunbridgeTunbridge Public Library: Jyl Emerson, through April 30, paintings by Brookfield artist, 289 Route 110, Tunbridge, 802-889-9404.
WaterburyAxel’s Frame Shop & Gallery: Orah Moore, through March 28, “Faces of Vermont,” photographs, 5 Stowe St. Waterbury, 802-244-7801, www.axelsgallery.com. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Waterbury CenterGrange Hall: “HeARTfully,” through March 1, artists Jenni B, Monica Callan, Madeline Clark, Geof Hewitt, David Klein, Nicole Knowlton, Joanne Lattrell, Dawn Littlepage, Emma McCallum, Jerry Rayla, and Joy Spontak reflect on who and what they hold dear, Grange Hall Cultural Center, 317 Howard Ave., Waterbury Center, email grangehallcc@gmail.com.
