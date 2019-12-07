Nowadays Verrocchio is not one of the artists that first come to mind when the subject is the Italian Renaissance. However, when one realizes that Leonardo da Vinci — the “Renaissance Man” himself! — was his pupil and assistant for 10 years, curiosity arises and warrants further exploring Verrocchio’s own legacy.
Contemporary documents and sources make it clear that during his time he was a painter of considerable standing. His patrons included the powerful Medici family, and his pupils and assistants included future masters such as Ghirlandaio, Perugino and Botticelli, besides Leonardo da Vinci.
Now, almost 600 years after his death, an exhibition in Washington, D.C. examines the wealth and breadth of Verrocchio’s artistry by bringing together a cross-section of his entire body of work, showing 50 of his sculptures, drawings and paintings. Enter “Verrocchio: Sculptor and Painter of Renaissance Florence,” the first-ever monographic exhibition in the United States of Andrea del Verrocchio at the National Gallery of Art, up through Jan. 12.
Andrea di Michele di Francesco de Cioni (c.1435-1488) adopted the last name of del Verrocchio, after the last name of his master, Francisco Luca Verrocchio, a goldsmith and his first teacher. He had the good fortune to be born in Florence, Italy, when the Medici family was rising to dominance in the cultural life of the city, sparking a massive boom in the patronage of painting, sculpture and architecture that completely transformed the urban landscape.
Verrocchio finished his apprenticeship when he was 30 years old. He was what today we would call a “multi-tasker” — he learned goldsmithing with Francesco Luca Verrocchio, sculpture with Donatello, and painting under Fra Filipo Lippi.
Verrocchio then emerged as a master of the first rank, and consequently, the Medicis began to entrust him to make the most important bronze sculptures in the city. Perhaps his most recognized work is a “David with the Head of Goliath” a 4’10” statue (c.1465) that represents David holding a sword, and the seemingly freshly beheaded Goliath near him. This artwork is at the “Museo Nazionale del Bargello, Florence). His last sculpture, the towering 12’11” “Equestrian Statue of Bartolomeo Colleoni,” (1480-88), a captain-general of the Republic of Venice, located in the same city, is generally accepted as a masterpiece.
His contributions to the history of drawing are especially significant. Trained as both a goldsmith and a painter, Verrocchio united the drawing techniques of the two practices and made something new. His black-chalk and charcoal drawings have a new subtlety in the depiction of light and form; they are perhaps the first images in Italian art that unambiguously display “sfumato,” a kind of smoky effect in shading, which helps to amplify the apparent three-dimensionality of the forms. “Sfumato” was to become a fundamental component of Leonardo’s painting and drawing.
Verrocchio’s ink drawings have an unprecedented vivacity and freedom, so that both Leonardo (b. Vinci, Republic of Florence, 1452, d. 1519 Amboise, France, 1519) and Raphael (b. Urbino, 1583, d. Rome, 1520) were deeply influenced in the High Renaissance.
As a teacher, Verrocchio headed a workshop that became a kind of laboratory for collaboration, experimentation and innovations that helped lead to the creation of the High Renaissance in the early 16th century. He usually took a collaborative approach to painting, employing young masters to execute his pictures from his designs, before coming in at the end to put the finishing touches on the works.
Verrocchio’s best-known painting is ”Baptism of Christ” (c.1472-1474 Galleria degli Uffizi, Florence). It depicts Christ being baptized by John the Baptist; both men are standing up, Christ in the center, his torso seems disproportionally elongated and his head looks too small. But the center stage in the painting is not Christ, but a small angel beside him, entirely painted by Leonardo da Vinci, who was only 20 years of age, and still Verrocchio’s assistant at the time. The angel turned out to be much better than the rest of the painting and, according to a legendary story, for that reason Verrocchio resolved never again to touch a brush, since Leonardo, young as he was, had shown himself to be “much better than him,” an assessment since Giorgio Vasari wrote it in his “Lives of the Painters, Sculptors, and Architects” published in 1550 — and it is still accepted to this day.
In brief, legend or not, Verrocchio’s decision was the right one, as, after all, he was up against one of the greatest geniuses that the world has ever seen — in painting and otherwise.
Unfortunately, “Baptism of Christ” is not in the NGA exhibition, as it was deemed by both the Uffizi and the National Gallery of Art experts to be too fragile to travel from Italy to Washington, DC. Excellent reproductions are available in the exhibition catalogue, “Verrocchio: Sculptor and Painter of Renaissance Florence,” and online.
