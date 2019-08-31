If you haven’t heard Steve Hartmann sing his emotive songs and play guitar, you should. He’s performing at Brandon Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, as part of its dinner-concert series. Here’s a chance to dine on good food and spend the rest of the evening listening to a performer with seemingly unlimited talent.
Hartmann, from Jericho, is making his second appearance at this venue. Earlier in the year he surprised the Brandon Music audience with his highly accomplished and unique sound. He is a polished guitarist with amazing vocals and engaging stage presence, and was invited to return.
Hartmann’s performance strength relies on his unique sound, pristine vocals and engaging stage presence. This performer can belt out songs, most of which he has composed, or hold back and deliver quiet ballads. His vocal range is beyond what most folksinger-songwriters can produce.
Hartmann’s background is somewhat unique. He was born in Dalat, Vietnam towards the end of the Vietnam War and adopted at the age of 5 months. Growing up in the United States, he says he struggled to find a sense of belonging until he found music at the age of 12. He’s a self-taught guitar player and a classically trained pianist.
He started the journey of finding his “sound” when he met his best friend and bassist Drew Breder at age 18. Using various vocal effects and looper pedals, his sound has grown to be readily identifiable as his own. He’s opened for major-label acts like Jeffrey Gaines, Chris Carrabba and Reeve Carney, and won several singer-songwriter contests. His dynamic vocal range, lyrically driven tunes and captivating stage presence set him apart.
Carrabba says, “Steve’s vocals are pristine.” Livingston Taylor who taught Hartmann at Berklee College said, “I was blown away — speechless.” The singer-songwriter and guitarist Jeffrey Gaines commented, “If you ever get a chance to see him live, take it. You won’t regret it.”
When asked to describe his music, Hartmann usually hides behind the closest fan or friend to help him out despite his 30-plus years making music. As with most singer-songwriters, he’s hesitant bordering on uncomfortable categorizing his sound, boxing it into a genre, or comparing himself to more readily familiar artists. But to provide a point of reference, his most flattering description was bestowed upon him by a fan after her first Steve Hartmann show: “You’re like the ‘gray’ between an acoustic Dave Matthews and Damien Rice; I wanted to dance one minute, cry the next, and in the moments in between, I couldn’t help but find myself gently swaying back and forth. I was captivated the whole time.”
Like a lot of aspiring musicians, Hartmann found himself in the restaurant business early. He attended The Restaurant School of Philadelphia right out of high school and graduated with a culinary arts degree, and went on to be a chef, which enabled him to play most nights. In between carefully preparing chateaubriand and escargot, he met bassist Drew Breder. They formed the band, Simon, named after one of Hartmann’s closest friends. They released their first EP; a live recording on cassette tape, called “Live ’97.”
In his mid-20s, Hartmann took a leap of faith and applied, and was accepted at Berklee College of Music. He moved to Boston, where he was a piano principal and double-majored in stage performance and songwriting. He met and was taught by folksinger Livingston Taylor.
During his time in Boston, Hartmann met five other musicians to help him carry on the Simon name — so much to the point, that fans started calling Hartmann, Simon. They recorded and released Simon’s first, and only, full-length studio album called, Sweet Angel.
They started gaining traction in the Boston, New York City and Philadelphia areas, and were being scouted by major labels. But after about four years of touring relentlessly throughout New England and the greater Philadelphia tri-state area, Simon dispersed, and Hartmann went on as a soloist.
Hartmann moved to Colchester to be closer to his then-girlfriend, who was from South Burlington. He began playing solo and eventually won The Advance Music Singer-Songwriter Contest. His first solo studio album, “Waking Up the Echoes,” won Vermont’s Original Music Competition.
Hartmann is a busy performer, making the rounds this summer at the Champlain Valley Fair and Shelburne Vineyards. The enjoyable confines of Brandon Music make for an excellent evening of dining (if you choose) and entertainment. Steve Hartmann is a performer on the rise, a talent not to be missed.
