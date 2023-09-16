Renowned Boston pianist Victor Rosenbaum has long had a love affair with the music of Franz Schubert.
“From high school age, and even before, I was playing Schubert impromptus and loving them — and people were responding,” he says. “I am just very touched by Schubert’s story, his life and music, and have always been.”
Rosenbaum will perform his solo program, “Piano Music of Franz Schubert (1797-1828),” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at North Universalist Chapel Society in Woodstock. Featured are the Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780 and the Sonata in A Major. D. 959.
“This year is the 295th year of Schubert’s death,” Rosenbaum said, adding with a laugh, “I’m sure there will be worldwide celebrations in 2028, but I’m not sure I’ll be around, so I’m doing it now.”
The recital will open the season of North Universalist Chapel Society’s chamber music series. Continuing this fall, will be Trio Gaia (current resident piano trio at the New England Conservatory) Oct. 15, and on Nov. 12, a cello and piano duo of young artists — Hyun-ji Kwon and Xiaopei Xu — introduced to each other by Rosenbaum.
Rosenbaum is somewhat of an elder statesman of the Boston piano world, having just recently retired after 55 years of teaching at the New England Conservatory, including more than a decade as piano department chair. Sill, hardly in retirement, the 2022-23 season has brought him guest teaching and performing residencies in Puerto Rico, Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, where he was recently appointed visiting professor of piano and chamber Music at National Taiwan Normal University, as well as performing concerts in Austria and Bulgaria, as well as his home country.
Schubert was remarkably prolific, composing more than 1,500 works in his short career, and his compositional style progressed rapidly through that time. Although his largest number of compositions were for voice and piano (over 600), he wrote extensively for piano — including 11 complete sonatas, another 11 in various degrees of completion, numerous shorter works, and a large set of works for piano four-hands.
“I’ve always loved Schubert,” Rosenbaum said. “For some, it’s an acquired taste — it’s sophisticated, it isn’t showy; it’s very challenging and difficult; it explores very inner and outer emotions — and it has a lot of intimacy that doesn’t necessarily connect with young people.
“I play a wide range of music, perhaps not as wide a range as some people, but I keep coming back to Schubert,” he said.
The large-scale Sonata in A Major, D. 959, is the second to Schubert’s last.
“I last played it many years ago and it’s on my first CD, in 1992,” Rosenbaum said. “I just wanted to get it back into my soul, into my fingers, and to revisit it. I had played the B-flat, the last sonata, which is better known, many times over my career. It’s one of those pieces I can almost play anytime because it’s much a part of me, and I wanted the 959 to be that way, too.
“I’ve been playing it for the last year or so and finding it just amazing,” Rosenbaum said. “These pieces just speak to me — and I believe they speak to the listener too.”
The Moments Musicaux, D. 780 are six much shorter pieces.
“The 959 A Major Sonata being a 35-minute four-movement piece, I think it’s a nice balance,” Rosenbaum said. “It’s like having short stories or journal entries, and then an epic novel.”
Interpretation, for the pianist, is a matter of balance between effectively reaching the audience and revealing some essential truth about the music.
“We have a really serious job in that way because if you really respect these master composers as I do, then we’re really in their service,” Rosenbaum said. “Like directing a Shakespeare play, you’re trying to find the deep meaning of every line, and how one scene fits with another and leads to another or is the result of another.
“When I compare a Schubert sonata to an epic novel or a play, I really mean it,” he said. “It is a scenario — characters enter and have personalities and purpose, they interact, and they strive and they achieve and they fail, or they have momentary regret. All that is happening in the music.”
Rosenbaum is to some degree an intellectual interpreter, but that’s only the beginning of the process.
“When people experience it, they don’t want to be hearing something didactic, they want to have an emotional experience just as you do when you go to the theater,” he said. “The more I know Schubert, the more I think his utterances go directly to the heart.”
Rosenbaum has been a regular on the Woodstock series, and that’s not by accident. Founders Dave Green and his wife Margaret Edwards were living in Boston when Rosenbaum was president of the Longy School of Music there — in fact, Green was its treasurer.
“I have been an amateur pianist all my life,” he told me. “When my wife (who was a professor of English at UVM) and I retired and moved to Barnard about 20 years ago, we wanted to continue to have contact with young classical musicians. We soon found that the nearby Woodstock UU church wanted to create a chamber music concert series.”
With the financial support of a small group of classical music lovers in the Woodstock area, the Woodstock North Universalist Chapel Society began its classical music concert series many years ago.
“Margaret and I volunteer to help the church organize the concerts,” Green said. “Victor has been most generous with his time both as a performer and in helping identify outstanding young — and sometimes older musicians — to perform in the series.”