MONTPELIER – Capital City Concerts will present “Veritable Violin,” the final program of the 2018-19 season, featuring violinist Laurie Smukler and pianist Robert McDonald at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier.
Smukler and McDonald are two of the most respected chamber musicians in the United States, and are faculty members at New York’s Juilliard School. They will perform masterpieces for violin and piano including Beethoven’s Sonata No. 4, in A minor, Op. 23; Franck’s Sonata in A major; Mario Davidovsky’s “Synchronisms” No. 9 for Violin and Tape; and Hindemith’s Sonata, Op.11, No. 1.
Smukler said of the series: “Playing at Capital City Concerts is a special performing pleasure. The audience is made up of very knowledgeable, open, and enthusiastic music lovers. The atmosphere in the hall during performances is one of intense listening and inclusion. ... Both performers and audience are, in the very best sense, sharing the magic of music.”
About McDonald, her longtime duo collaborator, Smukler said: “Playing with Bob is very special. We have been playing together since our 20s and we share a profound respect for music and each other. Our work together is intense and exploratory, making it extremely absorbing and rewarding.”
Tickets are $15-$25; go online to www.capitalcityconcerts.org.
