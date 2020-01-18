Although he was a disciple of the guru of the atonal, Arnold Schoenberg, Alban Berg’s 1935 Violin Concerto is full of deeply beautiful and haunting Romanticism.
“It is dramatic, deeply emotional, genius writing of unbelievable music at the most profound level, and it uses the 12-tone-row serialist technique so masterfully,” violinist Leila Josefowicz wrote in The Strad magazine.
Josefowicz will be the featured soloist when the Vermont Symphony Orchestra performs the Berg Violin Concerto at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Burlington’s Flynn Center, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Paramount Theatre.
The program, “Love, Leila and Luther,” conducted by Music Director Jaime Laredo, will also include the “Prelude and Liebestod” from Wagner’s opera “Tristan und Isolde,” and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5, Op. 107, the “Reformation.”
Josefowicz, who previously performed Beethoven and Philip Glass violin concertos with the VSO, was born in Ontario but grew up in Los Angeles. She started violin with the Suzuki method at age 3, moving on to formal lessons at 7, all the while attending public schools.
At 13, Josefowicz’ family moved to Philadelphia so she could enter the famed Curtis Institute of Music, where she studied with Laredo, among others. Interestingly she attended Julian R. Masterman School and Curtis simultaneously, earning her bachelor of music at Curtis and her high school diploma in the same year.
Josefowicz made her Carnegie Hall debut in 1994, performing the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with Sir Neville Marriner conducting the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. The same year she won a contract with Phillips Classics, recording Tchaikovsky and Sibelius violin concertos.
Since then, in addition to performing the great concertos with the top orchestras worldwide, she has become a passionate advocate for contemporary music. Those efforts won her the 2018 Avery Fisher Prize and a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship in 2008, given to scientists, writers and musicians who have made unique contributions to contemporary life.
Josefowicz first studied the Berg Violin Concerto with Felix Galimir at Curtis when she was 16 and he was about 80. Galimir, who was a staple of Vermont’s Marlboro Music Festival 1954-1999, was a revered chamber musician and one of the last links to the music of prewar Vienna.
“That was one of the great experiences of my teens, and from him I got a very clear idea of how I wanted Berg to sound,” Josefowicz wrote in the December 2019 issue of The Strad.
Galimir had come to America to escape the Nazis during World War II.
“He was from Vienna and he understood the musical inflections of the time,” Josefowicz wrote. “If the waltz at the end of the first movement sounded too refined, for example, he would shout, ‘No, no, no!’ and dance around the room, singing. It wasn’t a buttoned-up, overly elegant waltz; it was rustic, with a growl and a fierceness to it.
“He would emphasize the bowings and dots to give an Austrian ‘lift’ and authority, without it being too nice or well behaved. He taught me these sounds and showed me that just because something is softer in dynamic, it doesn’t mean it has to be prettier or any less bold.”
“Berg asked for enormous correctness in the performance of his music,”’ Galimir told The New York Times in 1981. “But the moment this was achieved, he asked for a very Romanticized treatment.”
For Josefowicz, this concerto is like water, one of the essential ingredients needed to survive in life.
“It is high art at its most profound, and whether you are religious or spiritual, or neither, to play or listen to it is a sacred experience and a prayer,” she said. “It expresses and ruminates on feelings, thoughts and new ways of existence, and it is all the more poignant and tragic because it serves as a double requiem, for Berg’s friend Alma Manon Gropius, who died aged 18 from polio, and for himself, as the last piece he wrote before his own death,” Josefowicz wrote.
“For anyone who has experienced the death of someone very close to them, this music gives a visceral, spiritually powerful picture.”
jim.lowe @timesargus.com / jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.