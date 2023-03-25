A solitary woman in a green dress waves a tattered banner, looking upward as white doves fly out from it. Behind her, distant figures stand in the smoke and flame filled background, even igniting more conflagrations, in Ann Young’s oil painting, “The Last Best Hope.”

Alongside “The Last Best Hope” in Studio Place Arts’ Main Street window in Barre, stands a bronze art nouveau style tabletop model of Frédéric August Bartholdi’s, “The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World” — the monument dedicated in New York Harbor in 1886 with the goddess holding her torch high and stepping from broken shackles, commemorating the recent abolition of slavery in the United States. Look closely at the 1890s bronze in the window — through time and mishap, her torch and part of her arm are missing, the rays of her crown have partly melted into stubs.

