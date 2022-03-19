A tiny cerulean rivulet wends its way through summer sedges. The Black River meanders around a broad bend, scattered clouds overhead reflected in its quietly flowing surface. Snowbanks edge West Hill Road as it crests by a familiar red clapboarded barn.
There is a sense of traveling along with Carole Naquin in her solo exhibition that recently opened at the Gallery at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. In “Roaming the Rivers, Roads & Hills,” Naquin takes viewers outside in the mostly Vermont landscape in her pastels and oil paintings. The artworks roam through the region and seasons and under glorious expanses of sky.
“The Vermont landscape is so beautiful,” said Naquin, who lives and has her studio in Montpelier. “I love plein air painting where the light and clouds are moving around, the shadows get longer and are filled with mystery and the air is filled with smells and sounds. All this can get injected into a painting.”
Naquin, who earned her bachelor of fine arts from Syracuse University majoring in illustration, spent her early artistic career in Boston. There, as a graphic artist she worked with advertising agencies, a publishing company, a printmaker and professional intaglio printer. She established a cooperative etching workshop and gallery on Newbury Street and had a studio at Boston Center for the Arts.
With her move to Vermont, Naquin worked as an art director at National Life for a decade then moved into freelance graphic design. Recently, she has been able to refocus on her personal creative projects.
“Being retired has given me the time to create these paintings and to do what I love doing after years of working and raising a family,” she said.
Naquin often works en plein air, setting up her easel streamside or at other spots that move her.
“I work quickly in soft pastels and oils to capture the energy and the light of things that are familiar to me: a sky, a river or field, a place or face,” Naquin explains in her artist’s statement. “When I paint I feel like I am going into a trance. It is difficult for me to talk until I have solved the complexities presented when doing a painting and I have again found a way to relive the moments of my life.”
Energy and light pervade in her selections — in sparkling water in “Upper Saranac Lake,” pale yellows and blues of settled snow in “Snow Hill Road, East Montpelier VT,” as day breaks in “Sunrise on West Hill, Craftsbury VT.”
Naquin captures movement and mood in her skies. True to Vermont, her skies come in all flavors — brilliant fiery oranges and golds in “Sunset à la Bolt,” piles of clouds moving in at the end of the day in “Evening Star,” breezy light in “Bend in the Mighty Black.” In her oil on Masonite “Clouds off the High Road,” a patch of field and forest glows with sunlight passing through the turbulent sky.
A member of the Vermont Pastel Society, Naquin turned to the medium in the 1990s.
“I took an evening pastel class with Jeneane Lunn,” Naquin said. “We would set up a still life and Jeneane would talk about all aspects of art and critique our work. She taught me so much about working in pastels … I love working with pastels for their immediacy and luscious colors.”
Naquin has recently returned to oil painting after a 50-year hiatus.
“So different from pastels — a slippery, fluid medium that I’m enjoying. I’m using many tubes of oil paint that I inherited from my great aunt, a portrait painter in the 1960s,” she said, noting that she has been studying via Zoom with artist Aline Ordman through the COVID pandemic.
The exhibition is almost all landscapes, with three notable exceptions — two abstracts and a self-portrait. The abstracts, she explained, were part of a challenge with the Vermont Pastel Society Central Vermont hub last year.
“They were so freeing to do. I put on some beautiful music and played with composition and color,” Naquin said.
“Self-portrait with Mask,” done in 2021, is a lovely addition to the show, with the artist in white facemask and smudged smock, arm extended, in the midst of her creative work.
