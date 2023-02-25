One of the most compelling and distinctive voices in American roots music, genre-blurring singer-songwriter Sunny War brings her stirring and soulful blend of folk and blues to Zenbarn in Waterbury Center on Thursday in support of her seventh album, “Anarchist Gospel.”

Released earlier this month, the record is her first for prominent Americana label New West Records and includes such special guests as David Rawlings, Allison Russell and Jim James. The crack backing band consists of guitarist John James Tourville (The Deslondes), bassist Jack Lawrence (The Raconteurs), and drummer/percussionist Megan Britt Coleman.

