One of the most compelling and distinctive voices in American roots music, genre-blurring singer-songwriter Sunny War brings her stirring and soulful blend of folk and blues to Zenbarn in Waterbury Center on Thursday in support of her seventh album, “Anarchist Gospel.”
Released earlier this month, the record is her first for prominent Americana label New West Records and includes such special guests as David Rawlings, Allison Russell and Jim James. The crack backing band consists of guitarist John James Tourville (The Deslondes), bassist Jack Lawrence (The Raconteurs), and drummer/percussionist Megan Britt Coleman.
All serve War’s captivating songs, evocative vocals and deft guitar skills well on “Anarchist Gospel.” Produced by Andrija Tokic (Hurray for the Riff Raff, Alabama Shakes), the 14-song album is a warm, inviting and spirit-lifting set that finds the singular songwriter balancing the battle between her inner demons and her aspirations with stunning results.
Rolling Stone called it “a powerful statement from a singer-songwriter poised to become one of the year’s most vital voices in roots music.”
“War is an economical songwriter, telling vivid stories in snappy, sub-three-minute songs,” added Rolling Stone. “But her writing feels more focused and pronounced than ever this time around.”
Opener “Love’s Death Bed” is a sultry and languid, blues-infused gospel groove enhanced by stellar vocals and harmonica work by Chris Pierce (her partner in the duo War & Pierce), female backing vocals and vocals by Allison Russell.
The upbeat and rousing “No Reason” also soars with female backing vocals behind War’s assured vocals and nimble guitar work on both acoustic and electric, with telling lines like “Good intentions that you keep / Don’t change the fact that you’re a beast / Better than most to say the least / Imperfect manmade masterpiece.”
“I Got No Fight” — which War says she wrote while contemplating suicide — is a gorgeous, gospel-laden number that rides her mesmerizing guitar to great effect. “Will I survive the war in my head,” she sings. “Tossing and turning in my lone bed / Been up all night waiting for day to come / I want it over long before it’s done.”
“Swear to Gawd” is a groovy and playful country blues shuffle that again finds War joined by Pierce on vocals and harmonica, and by Rawlings on acoustic guitar.
“New Day” is a pretty, hushed gem of a tune with spare accompaniment by Dennis Crouch on upright bass and Billy Contreras on strings.
War takes the proceedings up a notch with a rootsy and winning rendition of the Ween kiss-off song “Baby Bitch” — complete with a three-person children’s choir.
“Hopeless” is a spellbinding reimagining of Dionne Farris’ version of the Van Hunt-penned tune, while the seven-minute “Sweet Nothing” is is a sparse and beautifully melancholy highlight.
And “Anarchist Gospel” closes in style with the pretty “Whole,” a soulful ode to taking care of and staying true to yourself.
‘Just feel everything’
An increasingly acclaimed singer-songwriter and virtuoso guitarist now in her 30s, Sunny War (born Sydney Ward) is a Nashville native who recently moved back to Music City — where she lived until she was 12 years old — after living in Los Angeles.
“Anarchist Gospel” is a follow-up to War’s lauded 2021 album, “Simple Syrup,” a stripped-down and infectious set of acoustic folk and blues with jazz flourishes.
“Simple Syrup” followed a productive period that saw her launch a downtown Los Angeles chapter of Food Not Bombs, putting together a network of volunteers to distribute vegan food to the homeless.
The project was close to War’s heart, as she was homeless and living on the streets of L.A. and using Food Not Bombs herself before settling into a new apartment and lifestyle. Twelve years after kicking meth and heroin, she doesn’t take anything for granted.
“Everyone I loved died before they reached 25,” says War in press materials. “They OD’d or killed themselves. We were just kids who didn’t have anyone looking out for us. You’re not supposed to know so much about death at such a young age.”
Having finally gained the upper hand on her self-destructive side, War’s stability crumbled following a breakup. Having to finish the lease for the apartment she and her partner had lived in, she says she “was really depressed and drinking a lot.”
“I felt so isolated from everybody I know,” she added. “I didn’t have the energy to do anything. It felt like the world was ending.”
Towards the end of recording “Anarchist Gospel,” War’s world was further rocked by the death of her father.
“This album represents such a crazy period in my life, between the breakup and the move to Nashville and my dad dying,” she says. “But now I feel like the worst parts are over.”
“What I learned, I think, is that the best thing to do is just to feel everything and deal with it. Just feel everything.”
Sunny War performs as a trio with Anthony da Costa on guitar/backing vocals and Jason Burger on drums.
Montpelier singer-songwriter Sara Grace opens the show.
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.