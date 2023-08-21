TUNDI Productions’ Wagner in Vermont Festival opened with a powerful production of “Die Walküre” Friday at Brattleboro’s Latchis Theatre, one that was not only musically excellent but dramatically deeply affecting.
Soprano Katherine Saik DeLugan and tenor Alan Schneider as Sieglinde and Siegmund nearly brought the house down with their Act I love scene, while soprano Jenna Rae as Brünhilde broke her father’s heart, as well as the audience’s in the finale.
Richard Wagner is a most controversial character and composer, and probably deservedly so. Leaving aside his questionable character, which isn’t in my dominion, the only way to understand or judge his dense and powerful music is to experience his opera — live!
Vermonters now have that opportunity. TUNDI (Tristan und Isolde) Productions is presenting excellent live professional performances of Wagner operas at Brattleboro’s Latchis Theatre. The productions feature excellent singers and orchestra, supertitles and modest but creative staging, all brought together by co-founder and Musical Director Hugh Keelan, a passionate Wagnerite and fine conductor.
“Die Walküre” is the second of four operas in “Der Ring des Niebeling,” known as “The Ring,” Wagner’s complex fairy tale begins with gold stolen from the Rhine Maidens and forged into the all-powerful ring. Thereupon a soap opera in the style of “The Lord of the Rings,” the ring changes hands with gods and humans alike fighting for it. (“Die Walküre” is being performed in repertory with “Siegfried,” the third opera of The Ring, two performances each, through Thursday.)
In “Die Walküre,” Siegmund, the unwitting son of the god Wotan, steals off with Sieglinde, the unhappy wife of Hunding, who forced their marriage. (In true “Ring” fashion, the lovers Siegmund and Sieglinde are actually twins.) This angers Fricka, goddess of marriage — and forced marriage — and she decrees Siegmund’s death. Desperately, Wotan and his eldest daughter Brünhilde try to save him.
It's pretty intense — and so is the music, and the TUNDI production thoroughly enjoys the emotional roller coaster.
Other outstanding performances include bass Kirk Eichelberger’s substantial vocal presence as the angry cuckolded Hunding. Despite occasional pitch issues, bass-baritone Charles Martin too had great vocal presence as Wotan, and he deeply expresses the god’s broken heart being commanded to destroy his unacknowledged son. This is not a fairy tale for the faint-hearted.
Musically, as a whole, the production was beautiful and powerful. That’s largely due to Keelan’s expert direction and conducting, and the excellent nearly 50-piece orchestra. Although greater volume might have been appreciated at moments, they sounded great — and it was always easy to hear the singers.
The orchestra performed on stage behind a scrim, which provided a screen for the projected video backdrops — that underscored the action and emotions. The action was on the extended stage in front of the scrim, as well as the balconies on either side of the hall. The simple but effective staging was designed and built by Alan Schneider (yes, Siegmund), with creative lighting by Pete Wilson and Wilburn Bonnell. Appropriate traditional costumes were designed by Veda Crewe and Jenna Rae (Valkyrie costumes).
TUNDI’s Wagner in Vermont Festival is a unique opportunity to see Wagner live here, rather than traveling to New York and beyond. And Friday’s performance of “Die Walküre” proved a true Wagner experience.