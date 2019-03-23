The Metropolitan Opera broadcast of “Die Walküre (The Valkyrie)” is expected to be a Wagnerian event for the ages, as soprano Christine Goerke plays Brünnhilde, Wotan’s willful warrior daughter, who loses her immortality in opera’s most famous act of filial defiance. Tenor Stuart Skelton and soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek play the incestuous twins Siegmund and Sieglinde. Greer Grimsley sings Wotan. Philippe Jordan conducts.
“Die Walküre” will be broadcast “Live in HD” to Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater at noon on Saturday, March 30, and rebroadcast to Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at noon on Sunday, March 31. Estimated running time is 4 hours, 55 minutes.
The second opera in Wagner’s monumental “Ring” cycle, “Die Walküre” has long stood on its own as an evening of extraordinarily powerful theater. Part of this appeal lies in its focus on some of the most interesting “Ring” characters at decisive moments of their lives: Wotan, the leader of the gods; his wife, Fricka; his twin offspring, Siegmund and Sieglinde; and, above all, Wotan’s warrior daughter, Brünnhilde. These characters and others follow their destinies to some of Wagner’s most remarkable music.
“Die Walküre” is set in mythological times, when gods, giants, dwarves and humans all grappled for power. While the first part of the cycle, “Das Rheingold,” moves between realms above and below the earth, “Die Walküre” takes place entirely in human territory, as the balance of power in the cosmic struggle tips ever so slowly toward humanity.
In Middlebury, a free pre-performance talk will be given by Greg Vitercik at 11:15 a.m. in the studio downstairs.
Middlebury tickets are $24 (plus fees), $10 for students; call 802-382-9222, or go online to www.townhalltheater.org. Rutland tickets are $23, $10 for students; call 802-775-0903, or go online to www.paramountvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.