Town Hall Theater is presenting “We’re All at a Party Called Life on Earth!” an art installation celebrating humanity, harmony, and diversity by Fran Bull and Robert Black, in its Jackson Gallery Dec. 9 to Feb. 18. The opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, is open to all.
The gallery will be transformed into a carnival of color to warm the winter months. Bull and Black collaborate under the name Frobertan. Bull, an artist and writer, and Black, architect and artist, share a vision for expressing the message of peace, harmony and creativity.
The installation features a rollicking array of painted sculptures — stock characters inspired by commedia dell’arte, carnival, circus, opera, and Greek drama. The wildly creative polychrome figures range in size from the “Jesters” and the “Laughing Heads” displayed on pedestals to the full-sized “For David Bowie” seated in a high-backed chair over 6-feet tall. Bull’s brilliant abstract paintings form the backdrop.
From their artists’ statement: “We wonder when Humankind will awaken to the realization that we — all humans, all animals, plants and seemingly inanimate life — are one organism, one brilliant, many-faceted being, living on a perfectly balanced planet, whirling in space.”
An award-winning sculptor, painter and printmaker, performance artist and poet, Bull has exhibited her work worldwide for over 40 years. Her art is included in numerous museum and university collections, ranging from the Brooklyn Museum and Museum of Modern Art in New York to the Guilin Museum in China. She makes her art in Brandon and Barcelona, Spain.
Black is an architect, artist, teacher and professional facilitator with diverse experience in design, construction, community building, group dynamics, as well as drama, improvisation and music performances. Collaborations with life partner Bull have created art installations and special presentations in Vermont, around the United States and in other parts of the world.
The Jackson Gallery in Town Hall Theater’s lower level is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday as well as during performances. Go online to townhalltheater.org for information.
