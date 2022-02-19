Entering the madcap joy of “We’re All At A Party Called Life On Earth!” instantly raises the energy level of the moment. Fran Bull, artist and writer, and Robert Black, architect and artist, both from Brandon, collaborating under the name Frobertan, have created a unique world that goes a long way towards dispelling the pandemic blues. It is on exhibit at the Sandy Hill Arts Center in Hudson Falls, New York through March 31.
The McKernon Gallery at Sandy Hill almost seems designed as part of the set for this party. Tall arched windows, decorated with colorful fabric, enhance the multi-hued shapes of the sculptures and structures that animate the space. Entering through the archway designed by Black and decorated by Bull, inspired by traditional gateways to the boardwalks of the world, it is clear that we are being invited into an alternative universe of FUN in the midst of winter.
Figures inspired by commedia dell’arte, carnival and circus animate the space. Bold color and oversized portraiture characterize the figures that are created from clay and mixed media and supported by elegant wooden bases.
The “Halleluiah Chorus” features a variety of human beings, animals, even trees — all singing together — a true tribute to the world we share. Jester figures abound, with their comical, grimacing faces alluding to their ability to keep things light and amusing, but to speak truth at the same time.
The vivacious characters of “Inspired Conversation” are drinking coffee and discussing the playful prehistoric creatures decorating the table, reminding us of the arc of history, and the deep pleasures of sharing with friends and family. “A Fool Is Born,” the baby clown in his crib, looks at us full of wonder and joy, excited to be invited to this party.
Despite the ebullience of creation and execution, the faces are complex studies, often funny and serious at the same time. They are not all “beautiful” in the classical sense, but are as complex as real-life individuals, marked by their years of living. There is a palpable sense of renewal and joy, and it almost feels as if Mardi Gras has come early to the northland.
The exhibit has been designed to be inviting and interactive, with artists’ talks, a recorded tour, and two maker’s tables that invite visitors to engage in their own art-making and displays of the resultant drawings. One of my favorites is an ornately decorated query, “How Is Life Both Long And Short All At Once?” It is an enormous pleasure and relief to leave the everyday world outside, and to be invited into an inspired celebration and appreciation of the gift of being alive in this very moment.
I’ve known Fran Bull and Robert Black for at least 20 years and have admired and respected their individual art processes and been impressed with their collaborative projects. This most recent one is particularly important as we continue to meet the challenges of the ongoing pandemic. Frobertan, a combination of both of their first names, is truly a great source of creative energy, and I’m hoping that their answers to the following questions might help to shed light onto their unique and nuanced process.
B. Amore: How long have you known each other, and how did your collaboration begin? What prompted you to come up with a collaborative name at this point in time?
Fran Bull: Robert and I have known each other for more than two decades. Our collaboration began very organically. You could say it began as a love story —that kind of collaboration. Because we share a passion for art, for making things, along with a love of books, poetry, politics, museum and gallery going, theater and music — it was natural for us to combine our skills and talents.
We’ve always called ourselves Frobertan, but I think this is the first exhibition where we sort of “came out” as this entity. Robert, in designing the poster for “We’re All At A Party Called Life On Earth!” names Frobertan front and center. We have installed my art in Milan, Barcelona, Venice, Rutland, Middlebury and now in the magical town of Hudson Falls, New York.
Robert Black: Fran and I began our collaborations in earnest when I moved to Vermont in 2009. Very soon after that move, we realized that we shared many common views and attitudes about life and living, many of them expressed through a variety of creative arts. We are each our own individual selves, with unique pasts, life experiences and personal philosophies.
We also discovered that these different, yet similar life paths merge to complement each other well. One of our early collaborations, “Goddess Serendipity,” came to us with the combined identity, Frobertan — an inter-weaving of our first names — representing how we are interrelated and inextricably linked on many levels.
B. Amore: What are the particular skills that each of you bring to the partnership?
Robert Black: I love to collaborate, especially when my co-collaborator is open to new ideas, yet is not afraid to assert personal views. I have worked over many years to be this kind of collaborator and have found that Fran brings this same spirit to the partnership.
My 45 years as a licensed architect have given me profound experiences about how the physical world is put together. Plus, my hands-on skills as carpenter and builder, ground my creative architect side very well. Add to this, my desire to study and understand the “spiritual” dimension of life in all the ways that human beings express it with the hope that it might resonate with people who experience my work.
Fran Bull: We are two very headstrong people — firstborns, as we say. These collaborations involve trucks, ladders, tools and deadlines. Cooperation and harmony are crucial.
When my sculptural paintings, “Stations,” were shown in Rutland, I was invited to give a talk at the Paramount Theatre titled “A Life In Art.”
I wrote the basic talk and from there, Robert converted my words into a lively, funny and imaginative Power Point presentation. His skills as a graphic designer and videographer became invaluable. Robert introduced wonderful illustrative imagery along the way that heightened my points. I’ll add that Robert has an uncanny ability to organize both the written word and objects in the world of space and time!
We have our spats, but generally, we work on listening to each other, on truly entertaining each other’s ideas while remaining open and patient. One of the joys of collaboration is in hearing an idea from Robert I’d never have thought of in a million years and integrating it into the project for the better.
B. Amore: Do you share art-making?
Robert Black: Depending on the nature of any given mutual project, Fran and I have shared each step of the creative process in art-making: from the inception of an idea to articulation and development of its different aspects. We have done well in scripting inspiring proposals to museums, galleries and other institutions.
In particular, we share in the detailing and physical construction of the different elements of our projects. Fran primarily is the center-stage artist, and I form a supporting cast of characters, from “sous chef” to tactical problem-solver, to technical support staff, to fabricator, to co-curator, to mover, installer, lighting and sound technician and more.
Fran Bull: In my personal work, I am a very solitary artist. There are times when I have needed assistance in the studio for very nuts and bolts things. Robert will always contribute an array of solutions. But I work from the inside out, you could say. My ideas come to me in solitude and evolve into works of art embodied in various materials.
That said, for this show, Robert designed and constructed a magnificent archway with a marquis that suggests the entry to an amusement park. It was inspired by a trip we made to Atlantic City, walking along the Boardwalk. It is beautifully crafted, as Robert is a master carpenter! I chose the colors and created the sculptural “medallion” atop the archway reflecting the overall theme of the show.
B. Amore: What role do each of you take in Frobertan projects? Is one the “lead” on one project, the other on another one?
Fran Bull: You know, I almost don’t think we decide up front to collaborate. It just happens. A project will develop organically as we throw ideas back and forth. In truth, I have rarely added to any project initiated by Robert, except perhaps as editor of something he’s written, or helped with the layout of a book.You could say, the Taj Mahal he builds for me are the various structures he creates around my art that bring it into the world. He adds technical expertise, signage design, strong armatures, crates and frames.
In “We’re All At A Party Called Life On Earth!” for example, I began some years ago to create these “characters” out of a desire to introduce levity into my life and work. As freestanding sculptures they needed help in actually standing. Robert and his son Aaron, both master carpenters, designed and built the most ingenious supports for the sculpture. They are intricately made and custom designed. I see them as intrinsic to the art.
Robert Black: For projects done by “Fran Bull Artist,” she is clearly the lead instigator and generator of the artistic impulse. I provide various levels of support, encouragement and problem-solving as needed. For projects that I initiate, Fran becomes the one I bounce ideas off of who helps me hone and define the project. She also provides a wealth of other support, from wordsmith, editor, artistic consultant, to practical detailer and other creative support.
B. Amore: What is the difference between your personal art-making process and the collaborative process? What are the particular skills that each of you bring to the partnership?
Robert Black: In my architecture work, I am a three-dimensional artist and constructor, shaping interior and exterior space with a variety of materials, colors, textures, light, shadow, forms and surfaces. I enjoy this all-encompassing work both as it flows through me individually, but especially as it manifests through interactive communications and respectful relationships with many other co-creators of a project.
I have worked this way with Fran, and also with small focus groups and with whole neighborhoods of individuals and even larger community groups, such as schools, churches, nonprofit boards and civic agencies.
As a solo artist my process involves creating two-dimensional works on paper or in electronic media, principally through photography, collage and graphic design. These works are guided by an inner dialogue with my personal muse.
I love starting with an array of loosely related images and working through a kind of sorting process to find how they start to find a “fit” together. I am always amazed at how this serendipitous process unfolds. Sharing the work in an exhibition is the true “collaborative moment” for me with these works.”
Fran Bull: I love working alone in the sanctity of the studio. Sometimes I feel it is the lab of a mad scientist! It is here that ideas are born and nurtured. As for the skills we bring to the partnership, I’d add that we understand, not just from long practice, but also from the personal work each of us has done, i.e. our “consciousness” paths, that the collaborative process is often labyrinthine, complex and can be trying.
Robert is someone committed to service — a rare trait. If I have a similar commitment, it is to create my work in service to the highest ideals of art — beauty, truth, depth, revelation, invention, courage, etc. I think for both of us, the question is: “What will it take to get this done in the best way possible? How can we accomplish this collaboration in harmony and respect for each other?” And have some fun in the process!
B. Amore: How does collaboration create something different than personal work?
Fran Bull: With personal work, I could argue, there is always a metaphysical collaboration going on. I am collaborating with all the artists who ever made art, and with those artists who have inspired me and been my teachers.
Of course, a collaboration with one’s partner has a completely different tone. When Robert proposed that he create the archway and showed me his exquisitely detailed, fanciful drawings, I was thrilled. I saw immediately that the addition of this element would single-handedly contextualize the work, connect the parts, inform the exhibit with thematic consistency and direct the viewer’s mind toward a coherent narrative. It was, I thought, your classic “stroke of genius.”
Robert Black: My personal work, created as a lone individual in the “cave” of my psyche is challenging, but yields treasures as I explore the depths that lie beneath my outward persona, and mine the gold I find there. It can be both joyful and arduous, not knowing from one step to the next exactly where this will lead. It is an inner dialogue, a process of complete trust.
Collaboration, by contrast, to be done well, must be experienced, and activated “in the light.” The participants, including myself, need to be willing to be open to each other, to share their insights honestly, and let go of critical ego assertions that would harm others and the goodwill of the process itself. This dynamic co-creative approach, involving hearts and minds working together, forms a true “mastermind” that has wider and broader vision that any one individual vantage point might offer.
I believe that art in all its various manifestations has been and is, more than ever today, necessary for the well-being of human society. Art-making comes out of a profound respect for life, for compassion and kindness, for the honest depths of the lessons that rise out of our complex natures, and from the guidance of unseen forces.
Art becomes a living dialogue that reflects back to us everything we need to know to see the real beauty and wholeness of our unique home here. As Frobertan’s art installation at the Sandy Hill Arts Center in Hudson Falls, reminds us: “We’re all at a party called life on earth!”
B. Amore: As a reviewer and artist, I’m accustomed to seeing a great variety of work. I sincerely wish that this exhibit could be on permanent view, as it is just the kind of art that nurtures and sustains the human spirit and the world is certainly in great need of that.
