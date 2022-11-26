Familiar and fresh faces will grace the stage for two Christmas specials coming up at Weston Theater Company, holding to its tradition of “Celebrating the Classics, Nurturing the New,” and the sense of community that tent builds.
Weston is presenting two special productions starting with “A Weston Winter Cabaret.” Back for its fifth year with seven former Young Company members and music direction by Weston alum and Cabaret veteran Jake Turski, performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Walker Farm, filled with seasonal music and comedy to get you into the holiday spirit.
Next is “A Very Vermonty Christmas with Joe Iconis and Family,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, also at Walker Farm.
“Think of it as a swinging Christmas cocktail party at Bing Crosby’s cabin where the guestlist includes Pee-Wee Herman, Mick Jagger, Nina Simone and all of the Muppets,” Joe Iconis said by email.
Both shows “have been very popular and well-loved in the past,” said Robin Lynch, Weston Theater Company patron services manager, and she attributed the integrity of the theater company for so many artists’ return to Weston over the years.
“A huge part of it is the culture of the arts,” Lynch said. “Everyone who works here, whether it’s year-round or seasonally, all love making theater, and I think that is very clear in the process from rehearsal to the shows.”
“We (also) have a supportive audience,” she added. “I’ve witnessed patrons (saying), ‘I saw you in this show, and now I’m seeing you in this one.’ (That’s) the culture that we have.”
Iconis returns this year with his award-winning mashups of show tunes, cabaret, and rock ’n’ roll. A composer, lyricist and playwright, he is best known for writing the music and lyrics to the Broadway musical “Be More Chill,” based on the novel by Ned Vizzini. Iconis was nominated for Best Original Score at the 73rd Tony Awards, and he’s been a Weston regular for years.
“The show will be a Christmas version of my concert act ‘Joe Iconis & Family!’” he said. “‘Iconis & Family’ is an ever-shifting collective of artists. We do performances that feel in between rock concerts and classic show tune cabarets. Our normal performances are nights of songs written by me, but the Christmas version will be different. Audiences can expect holidays classics, off-beat Christmas tunes, a few originals, and some surprises. The vibe will be like a classic mid-century holiday special with a slightly edgy madcap twist.”
When asked what inspired the show, Iconis said, “I did a massive Christmas show in New York City every year for 12 years. And then COVID hit. We had to cancel what would have been our 13th and 14th annual extravaganzas because of the pandemic. The Weston show is decidedly not the show we do in NYC (the NYC show involves 70 artists!) but it is a little slice of what has become quite a tradition.”
“When I’m actively working on a new project, I write at all hours,” he said about creating it. “I enjoy writing in public spaces — bars, coffee shops, restaurants, outdoors. I actually wrote a good chunk of a draft of my recent musical ‘Love in Hate Nation’ while sitting outside of Mildred’s at the Vermont Country Store in the early morning.”
“There’s nothing I love more than performing with my chosen family of artists,” Iconis added, “and I’m so grateful we get to come together at holiday time and get rowdy with the good folks at Weston.”
