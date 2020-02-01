WESTON – Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director of Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, has announced her second season at the helm of Vermont’s award-winning professional theater.
“Weston is a special place where we share the exciting and inspiring experience of great theater,” Gellert said. “This season our two stages will bring us stories full of heart, joy, and generosity – from a Tony Award-winning musical about the most unlikely of friendships, to a new play about forging connections in the digital age, to a raucous and witty comedy about women who stick together through the best and the worst of times.
“We’re presenting work by some of America’s most beloved artists, including Dr. Seuss, Johnny Cash, and Cyndi Lauper, not to mention five divas whose voices are etched in time,” Gellert said. “It’s a vibrant and varied lineup that celebrates the classics and nurtures new stories. We cannot wait to share these productions with our audience.”
Kicking off the season at the Playhouse is “Ring of Fire,” created by Richard Maltby Jr., conceived by William Meade, and featuring the music of Johnny Cash. “Ring of Fire” brings the music of Cash to life with an exhilarating story of struggle and success, recklessness and redemption, love and family. Performances run June 25-July 11 at the Weston Playhouse.
Next on the Playhouse stage is a musical inspired by true events featuring a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and music by pop icon Cyndi Lauper. “Kinky Boots” celebrates friendship, loving oneself, and the importance of taking chances. As Charlie Price struggles to save his family’s century-old shoe factory, in steps Lola, a drag queen with an eye for style. Performances run July 23-Aug. 15 at the Weston Playhouse.
The final Playhouse show of the season is Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias,” the funniest play that will ever make you cry. Set in Chinquapin, Louisiana, six friends gather for hairdos, manicures, juicy gossip, and witty banter in Truvy’s salon. Performances run Aug. 20-Sept. 6 at the Weston Playhouse.
At Weston’s Walker Farm theater, the summer begins with Weston Playhouse Theatre’s Young Company production of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens’s “Seussical.” Follow Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and more of your favorite characters into the colorful, zany world of Dr. Seuss. Performances run June 18-July 3 at Walker Farm.
Next, Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm presents “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos. For two years, Cheryl Strayed (NYT bestselling author) answered letters as the anonymous advice columnist, “Dear Sugar.” Navigating her readers’ deeply personal questions, Strayed discovered love for people she knew only through her computer screen and the courage to share her personal experiences with them. Performances run July 9-25 at Walker Farm.
Be among the first in the U.S. to see Joanna Murray-Smith’s stunning new musical, “Songs for Nobodies.” This one-woman tour-de-force shines a light on five ordinary women whose lives were forever changed by their unexpected encounters with legendary divas Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf and Maria Callas. Performances run Aug. 6-29 at Walker Farm.
Closing out the season is Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s “An Iliad,” a gripping adaptation of Homer’s classic. The eternal, enchanting power of storytelling comes to life through a solitary bard on a bare stage who throws us right into the midst of conflict, where heroes and countries clash in a quest for power and glory. Performances run Sept. 24-Oct. 18 at Walker Farm.
Subscriptions go on sale starting in February, and single-ticket sales will be available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288 beginning April 1. Gift certificates for the Weston 2020 season can be purchased online at www.westonplayhouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.