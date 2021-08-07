Weston Playhouse had originally programmed “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” for the 2020 season, which was canceled because of COVID-19.
“When I decided to bring it back for ’21, I found myself thinking a lot how Johnny Cash’s music is such a bridge-builder,” explained Susanna Gellert, Weston’s executive artistic director, who is directing the production.
“It’s a very entertaining show, but also just felt like the right piece for this moment in terms of what does it mean to be bringing people back to the theater this year. And what are we looking for?
“I know that I’m looking for fun and joy, and a kind of comfort — which Johnny Cash’s music can offer,” Gellert said.
Weston Playhouse Theatre Company will present “Ring of Fire,” created by Richard Maltby Jr. and conceived by William Meade, Aug. 12-Sept. 5, under The Tent at Walker Farm in Weston.
This musical brings Cash’s music to life with a story of struggle and success, recklessness and redemption, love and family. With more than two-dozen classic Cash hits, including “I Walk the Line,” “A Boy Named Sue” and “A Thing Called Love,” six actor-musicians create an intimate portrait of an American legend.
Cash (1932-2003), dubbed “The Man in Black,” was one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 90 million records worldwide. With his trademark deep bass-baritone voice, Cash’s music mixed country, rock ’n’ roll, rockabilly, blues, folk and gospel sounds. This crossover appeal earned him the rare honor of being inducted into the Country Music, Rock and Roll, and Gospel Music Halls of Fame. His music career was dramatized in the 2005 biopic “Walk the Line.”
For Gellert, Cash is in our cultural DNA.
“What we’ve been discussing in rehearsal is that, while we know Johnny Cash doesn’t represent all of America — he’s absolutely a straight white man — he was an artist who spoke to almost everyone in this country when he was alive. And his music still does today.”
Cash, in his songs and personally, spoke of representing the down and out, the downtrodden and the dispossessed.
“But he also represents mothers and fathers, old people and young people, people who felt they were part of the system and people who felt they were outside the system,” Gellert said. “He was an everyman.”
Unlike other jukebox musicals, like “Million Dollar Quartet,” this show isn’t one narrative story.
“I think of it as a collage,” Gellert said. “We’ve taken the piece an arranged it into four sections. I almost think of them as vignettes or short stories.”
The first is about Cash’s childhood; the second looks at his arrival on the scene as a star; the third concerns his prison concerts and his helping prisoners; and the fourth faces the end of life.
“The other thing that’s tricky about it is there isn’t one actor playing Johnny Cash, one actor playing June, one actor playing Sam Phillips,” Gellert said. “We’re not trying to impersonate Johnny Cash. There’s an actor who plays Johnny when he’s younger; there’s another one who plays Johnny when he’s older. There’s a narrator figure,” Gellert said.
Gellert has found “Ring of Fire” an unexpectedly complicated show to direct.
“My hope is that it won’t be a complicated show to watch,” she said. “We’re very much finding the story as we go. It’s almost like doing a new play that way — it’s definitely hard and definitely exciting.”
Staging the musical in a tent presents challenges and opportunities.
“It’s going to be fun,” Gellert said. “We’re thinking about how to make the tent part of the experience. As we were designing it we looked a lot at barn dances and tent revivals and county fairs. The tent is basically the set.”
Interestingly, because of Actors’ Equity Association COVID rules, there can be no costume changes.
“It’s been really lovely to be in the rehearsal room, because I find moments when I think, wow, I feel so at peace. Or free. Or happy in a way I haven’t felt since the pandemic started,” Gellert said. “It’s special.”
