In 1989, 15-year-old Heidi Schreck traveled the country giving speeches at American Legion halls, libraries, churches and such, about what the United States Constitution meant to her, in order to win money for college.
Schreck turned her experiences into a play that premiered in 2017 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California, moving to Off-Broadway New York in 2018, then to Broadway in 2019. Schreck played herself throughout.
Weston Theater Company will present Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means to Me” July 12-30 at Walker Farm — however, without Schreck.
Schreck will be played by Broadway veteran Susan Haefner in her 27th Weston role. She will be joined by Kaitlynn Cherry, a recent graduate of Manchester’s Burr and Burton Academy, as Schreck’s high school debate partner. Lucas Dixon completes the trio as the Legionnaire.
“For most of us, the Constitution is like gravity: invisible, intangible, yet constantly shaping our reality,” explains Raz Golden, who is directing. “This play is exciting because it channels this opaque document through human stories and transforms it into a living, breathing organism. I’m not sure what the Constitution means to me personally, but this show has brought me closer to figuring that out. And I know it will bring audiences on the same journey.”
In the play, Schreck begins by telling her story from the point of view as her current self and as a 15-year-old, narrating her performance giving speeches about what the Constitution meant to her. Schreck focuses on multiple facets about the Constitution but does not shy away from the controversial, addressing sexual assault, domestic abuse and immigration — as they relate to her family’s own experiences.
Schreck highlights what she sees as the Constitution’s failures, that it was not written to protect all Americans, rather, it is largely concerned with negative rights and not limiting the actions of White men. The second half comprises a debate ostensibly by two high school students, one of whom is Schreck, as to whether the Constitution should be abolished or replaced.
“What the Constitution Means to Me,” however is not meant to be a political statement, rather the beginning of a discussion.
“I think the play meets people where they are,” Golden said. “Whether you’re left or right, you can acknowledge whether things are true or not — and that’s what it brings to its audiences: The truth and also personal experience — it also brings in the human element.”
Much of the power comes from it’s being a direct address by an easily recognizable person.
“It’s a person talking with the audience and getting down with them,” Golden said. “It’s not so much a play as it is a conversation, especially in the latter half. Heidi brings you into her world.”
Schreck also is bringing you into her past.
“That past is a straight-A student, an overachiever competition girl, and then she talks about a thing that touches many, many people,” Golden said. “How people are treated unfairly, especially women, and how that’s a prevalent issue in our country.
“And she’s never preaching at you, but she is asking you to understand her in all ways,” Golden said.
Much of the debate is real. “Some of it is pre-written but a lot of it is off-the-cuff improv — and that’s just an exciting element,” Golden said.
The rehearsal process has been particularly challenging.
“It’s not only your traditional you’re putting a play up, but it’s also all of us learning as much as we can about the subject matter together, and talking, and trying to find our own place,” Golden said. “We need to come play with a little bit of knowledge about the constitution.
“It’s been a really fun time, a really interesting time to learn together,” he said, “and form our opinions together.”