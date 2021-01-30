Chelsea choreographer Hannah Dennison doesn’t create merely dances, she builds worlds of dance, theater and music. Covered in these pages, in 2012, Dennison revealed her evening-long “Dear Pina” in which 28 dancers and one tall dignified couple paid tribute to the renowned German choreographer Pina Bausch for six performances at the Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms.
For 2015’s “Threads and Thresholds,” Dennison moved to the historic Kent Museum in Calais, where for her site-specific dance-theater installation she responded to the walls of the haunting pre-Civil War tavern and Inn.
The premiere of Dennison’s latest, “The Quarry Project,” in the Wells Lamson Quarry in Websterville, one of the deepest granite quarries in the world, was scheduled for the summer of 2020. Of course, before that, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the preforming arts in Vermont — and the world — to a halt.
Undaunted after her four years of preparation, Dennison and her 33 ensemble members from across Vermont are using this time of social distancing and quarantining to focus and deepen their relationships to each other and the essence of the work while they wait to enter the quarry once again.
“Without a doubt, I am committed, my artist collaborators are committed, the ensemble is committed,” Dennison said in a news release. “The work is evolving in surprising ways as a result of this unexpected gift of time.”
“While We Wait,” a 20-minute film of The Quarry Project and where it stands, can be viewed free online beginning Monday.
“There is something about this place that hooked me and continues to inhabit my dreams and the dreams of the ensemble,” Dennison said. “I join many other artists who are drawn to flooded quarries, their history, the submerged world, the range of human emotion. Creating a piece of art on floating stages in this grand setting is truly awe-inspiring, and Lukas Huffman has superbly captured all of it in this short film.”
Huffman, a Montpelier-born filmmaker now living in Brooklyn, has been Dennison’s collaborator for several years. He used footage from rehearsals in and outside the quarry, and short clips filmed by the ensemble members during lockdown to capture this moment.
The resulting documentary-style film charts the emotional journey of the individual members of the ensemble working to stay connected. The film aims to gently illuminate what each of them have lost and gained through this year. Andric Severance’s music composed for the film and the voice clips of the ensemble in lockdown help create a poignant picture of what we are all experiencing.
After watching “While We Wait,” Karen Mittleman, executive director of the Vermont Arts Council, said, “What a haunting and beautiful piece. It captures the emotional journey not only of the dance ensemble but the journey we are all on — coping, struggling, dancing, crying, experimenting, watching and waiting.”
In 2020, Dennison received two major awards in recognition of her contribution to dance in Vermont and her role in expanding Vermont’s reputation as a hub of artistic creativity. At a socially distanced ceremony in Burlington in September, Dennison was presented with the Herb Lockwood Prize in the Arts. On Jan. 14, the Vermont Arts Council released short films recognizing its 2020 award recipients, including Dennison who received the Walter Cerf Medal.
In presenting the Lockwood Prize, Todd Lockwood said of Dennison’s approach, “Any place could serve as the set. Any sound, or even silence, could accompany the choreography. Always, at the center, there was human movement, exacting and emotive. Technique was not some cold mechanism for making shapes with bodies. Technique was a tool of expression. Technique was a way to connect.”
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and the Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
