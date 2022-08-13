Featuring an all-star lineup of female singer-songwriters, “The Wild Hearts Tour” brings Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker to Shelburne Museum, where each artist will play separate sets with their own respective bands.
New York magazine recently dubbed it “the must-see indie tour of the year,” calling the 23-date run “a rare chance to see three of indie rock’s most acclaimed performers, each at the peak of her powers.”
The tour was born from the recording of “Like I Used To,” an anthemic 2021 collaboration single released by Van Etten and Olsen, which they’ve been performing together on the Wild Hearts Tour.
The dynamic duo decided to add a third headliner to the tour, selecting rising indie-rocker Baker for a mini-festival of sorts that’s billed as “full nights of music and a true experience from beginning to end.”
Opening the festivities is Quinn Christopherson, 32, a Native Alaskan trans man who won NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert in 2019. Christopherson performs in advance of his forthcoming debut album, “Write Your Name in Pink,” scheduled for release Sept. 16.
“Our aim is to strengthen our respective communities and promote camaraderie in the music world in a safe and enjoyable environment,” said Van Etten in a news release prior to the tour. “We have carefully chosen the venues we think will deliver the best experience for us and our fans.”
Van Etten and Olsen have much in common, though the former’s dark-yet-tender synth-pop is decidedly different than Olsen’s stirring country-tinged tunes.
Both are touring in support of stellar new albums that are considered among the best releases of the year so far. And it’s the sixth album for both artists, both of whom are on the same independent label, Jagjaguwar.
“It’s truly a dream, something to hold and share collaboratively as we get out from under the last few years,” said Olsen.
“I know for fans it’s something different and special, too. And for me, it’s sort of like a caravan summer camp — a chance to get to know other artists in a deeper way and talk about music and life and how it affects us all as we move forward.”
Sharon Van Etten
Van Etten, 41, was called “one of the most fearless, soul-shredding songwriters on the planet” by Rolling Stone, while Stereogum dubbed her “one of the most reliably great artists in the indie sphere.”
Now based in Los Angeles, the New Jersey native has noteworthy roots in Burlington, where she got her musical start nearly two decades ago. Van Etten was staying with her younger sister, who was attending the University of Vermont and encouraged Sharon to start playing open mic nights at Radio Bean.
The well-received performances and support from the crowds at the venerable coffeehouse and live music venue bolstered Van Etten’s decision to move to New York and pursue a career in music. (Van Etten’s brother Peter, who also attended UVM, works as a bartender in Burlington.)
In 2010, the lauded singer-songwriter played the Monkey House in Winooski in support of her sophomore album, “epic,” released that year to widespread acclaim.
Two years later, Van Etten headlined the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in South Burlington — her last show in Vermont, as her stock quickly soared on the strength of albums like 2012’s “Tramp” and 2014’s “Are We There.”
Van Etten’s latest album, “We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong,” released in May, is a follow-up to “Remind Me Tomorrow,” one of 2019’s most acclaimed albums.
“There are dozens of songwriters in Sharon Van Etten’s lane,” said Consequence, “but few possess her honorable ability to strip a song to its essentials and let it rise to catharsis so freely and naturally.”
Angel Olsen
Olsen, 35, is a powerhouse singer-songwriter touring in support of arguably her best album yet, “Big Time,” released in June.
A stunning set that showcases her breathtaking voice and singular songwriting, the album is an instant classic that soars on Olsen’s uncanny knack for delivering knockout songs that grow in glory with every listen.
“Though her warm warbles and whispers feel familiar,” said the San Francisco Chronicle, “a new quality in her voice — now clearer and more country than ever — feels revelatory.”
The Asheville, North Carolina-based artist, who grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, last performed in Vermont in 2016 at Higher Ground, which followed an intimate performance the year before at the Winooski United Methodist Church.
The release of “Big Time” followed an eventful time in Olsen’s life. In the spring of 2021, she came out as gay just before recording “Big Time” last summer. And then both of her parents passed away, days and weeks after she told them.
“Olsen finds a perfect balance between honoring the sounds of country’s past and updating them in her own image,” said the New York Times of the album.
Added Stereogum, “Fueled by self-discovery, heartbreak, grief and new love, these new songs are heavy with emotion, and they never cease to be mesmerizing.”
Julien Baker
Baker, 26, is a Tennessee native performing in support of her acclaimed third album, last year’s “Little Oblivions,” which marked a departure from the more acoustic-based rock of her first two records: 2017’s “Turn Out the Lights” — her first for Matador Records — and 2015’s “Sprained Ankle.”
Recorded with a larger backing band and sound, “Little Oblivions” delves into indie-rock, electronic music and pop punk with great effect.
Variety said the album “vaults her into a whole new league” and “proves more than ever that she is a rare artist indeed.” And the A.V. Club called it “her most cohesive record yet,” adding: “The resuscitation of a heavier sound works in Baker’s favor, while she still adds hints of the fragile gentleness that has captivated fans since her ‘Sprained Ankle’ days.”
Baker is also a member of boygenius, an indie-rock supergroup with Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus that was formed in 2018.
