Huntington

Featuring a triple-header of female singer-songwriters, “The Wild Hearts Tour” brings lauded artists Sharon Van Etten (left), Angel Olsen (middle) and Julien Baker to Shelburne Museum Monday as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series.

 Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Featuring an all-star lineup of female singer-songwriters, “The Wild Hearts Tour” brings Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker to Shelburne Museum, where each artist will play separate sets with their own respective bands.

New York magazine recently dubbed it “the must-see indie tour of the year,” calling the 23-date run “a rare chance to see three of indie rock’s most acclaimed performers, each at the peak of her powers.”

