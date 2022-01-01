The good news: We made it through 2021, which was no small feat given our current situation. The bad news: COVID cases are once again climbing in Vermont, nearly two years into the pandemic.
I won’t even pretend to make predictions for 2022, but I sincerely hope that live music can still be part of it. Here’s a look at five shows to look forward to this month.
Look for a preview of noteworthy February shows next week.
Jan. 13: Amy Helm
The daughter of the late legendary drummer/singer Levon Helm of the Band, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm made a name for herself as a founding member of the noteworthy roots band Ollabelle.
Helm, 51, makes her debut at the Double E in support of her third solo album, 2021’s “What the Flood Leaves Behind,” released in June.
PopMatters called the album “a glorious, genre-bending 10-song collection,” while Rolling Stone dubbed it “a living, breathing LP, shaped by rich acoustic chords, pulsing horns, immersive organ, and Helm’s elastic voice.”
Added the All Music Guide: “'What the Flood Leaves Behind’ is free of artifice; its rootsy, warm sound buoys this intimate homecoming by presenting the full scope of Helm’s prodigious gifts as a singer, interpreter, collaborator, and artist, making it a timeless Americana masterpiece.”
Amy Helm performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Double E, Essex Jct. Tickets are $28-$33 (all ages); call 802-876-7152 or go online to www.doubleevermont.com
Jan. 22: We Banjo 3
Formed a decade ago in Galway, Ireland, We Banjo 3 is renowned for its compelling live performances and its captivating mix of Celtic and bluegrass with folk, pop and country they’ve dubbed “Celtgrass.”
Now based in both Ireland and Nashville, the quartet consists of two sets of brothers — Enda and Fergal Scahill, and Martin and David Howley — playing banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and percussion.
“It’s as if the Punch Brothers, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and the Chieftains all got together for a battle of the bands,” said Elmore magazine, “but decided to pool their resources instead.”
We Banjo 3 performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at Barre Opera House (Celebration Series). Tickets are $24-$34; call 802-476-8188 or go online to barreoperahouse.org
Jan. 22: Lost Dog Street Band
Nashville-based Lost Dog Street Band brings its “dark country” sound to Higher Ground in support of its forthcoming album, “Glory,” scheduled for release on Jan. 21.
The album is a return to the band’s stripped-back string band sound of their busking years, after front man and songwriter Benjamin Tod and his wife, fiddler Ashley Mae, formed the DIY band a decade ago on the sidewalks of Nashville.
Redemption is a recurring theme on “Glory,” with spare, acoustic songs that draw on Tod’s personal experiences with addiction — a feeling he describes as “a logical glimpse of climbing out of hell.”
Lost Dog Street Band and opener Matt Heckler perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Jan. 26: Greensky Bluegrass, Infamous Stringdusters
Formed over 20 years ago, five-piece Michigan group Greensky Bluegrass brings a rock sensibility to its bluegrass-based sound.
The kickin’ quintet performs in support of its forthcoming album, “Stress Dreams,” scheduled for release Jan. 21 on Thirty Tigers. Partly recorded at Guilford Sound in southern Vermont, “Stress Dreams” is a follow-up to Greensky’s 2019 album, “All For Money,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums Chart.
Opening the show is acclaimed Virginia-based new grass band Infamous Stringdusters, performing in support of its forthcoming album, “Toward the Fray,” scheduled for release in February. The album is a follow-up to its 2021 release, “A Tribute to Bill Monroe.”
The Grammy-nominated quintet, formed 15 years ago in Nashville, has become one of the preeminent groups on the contemporary bluegrass scene on the strength of its solid songwriting and renowned live shows.
Greensky Bluegrass and Infamous Stringdusters perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at The Flynn, Burlington (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $45.25; call 802-863-5966 or go online to www.flynnvt.org
Jan. 28: Indigo De Souza
Rising Asheville, North Carolina-based indie rocker Indigo De Souza makes her Vermont debut in support of her sophomore album, the widely lauded “Any Shape You Take,” released in August on Saddle Creek.
A follow-up to her self-produced 2018 debut album, “I Love My Mom,” the “Any Shape You Take” title “is a nod to the many shapes I take musically,” says De Souza in a news release. “I don’t feel that I fully embody any particular genre — all of the music just comes from the universe that is my ever-shifting brain/heart/world.”
The album “see-saws between manic joy and depressive darkness but never loses its sense of wit, grace or noise-dipped tunefulness,” said Mojo. And Pitchfork said De Souza’s “outstanding second album spans grungy rock and colorful, hi-fi pop, illuminating her impressive voice and her ability to wring out every last drop of emotion.”
Indigo De Souza with openers Horse Jumper of Love and Friendship perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $16 in advance, $20 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.